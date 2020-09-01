Experience Philips 70-inch UHD LED TV Perfection

8200 series Android TVs delight with bright picture, clear sound, smooth motion, and easy control

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 September 2020 – The new Philips 8200 series of 4K UHD LED Android TVs are now

available. The 8200 series TVs are available in four screen sizes: 50″,

55″, 65″, and the 70″ flagship, the PUT8215. These slim new LED

TVs transform home entertainment with immersive visuals and amazing sound, plus

the ultimate in ease-of-use features to ensure you’re always in control.

Real color. Smooth motion. Incredible depth

The P5 Perfect Picture Engine gets the most out of the stunning 4K LED

screen, bringing you to another realm of visual experience, by always

delivering perfection, whatever the video source. Details have more depth. Colors

are vivid, but skin tones remain natural. Contrast is so crisp you’ll feel

every detail, and motion is so smooth that you’ll never lose sight of the ball,

no matter how fast the play. The P5 Engine is backed up by the fidelity of

Dolby Vision, ensuring you’ll enjoy all the same contrast, brightness and color

that the director intended.

Your Philips TV is specifically designed to get the most out of the latest

HDR10+ video format. High Dynamic Range Plus redefines in-home entertainment

through advances in contrast and color, as levels are adjusted to provide the

best picture, from frame to frame. No matter whether it’s the latest

blockbuster or your favorite series, colors are truer, shadows are deeper, and

bright surfaces shine.

Crisp sound. Hear every word

This TV series’ remarkably clear sound, with well-balanced audio from

full-range speakers, lets you hear every word, in every scene — for crisp,

clear dialogue, and punchy effects. Dolby Atmos technology further ensures

spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth. Twin 10W full range speakers

provide 20 watts of output power to fill the room with sound, and there’s

optical digital audio out for external speakers.

Endless content and simple voice control

Check out all the new movie releases and latest series episode, and

experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. Go beyond

traditional TV programming with Google Play Store and Philips App Gallery. With

a Philips Android TV, the clear, intuitive interface brings you directly to the

content you love, whether it’s Amazon, YouTube, Netflix, or anything else you

choose.

You don’t need to search for the remote or even leave your sofa, because

Google Assistant lets you control your TV with your voice. Want to play a game,

watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell

your TV. You’re even in control of your Google Assistant-compatible smart home

devices. Simply speak to dim the lights and set the air conditioning or

thermostat just right for the perfect movie night.

Price and Availability

The Philips 8200 series TVs are available in all authorized Philips TV

distributors and the MSRP of four screen sizes are listed below.

50″ PUT8215 at SGD$1,099

55″ PUT8215 at SGD$1,299

65″ PUT8215 at SGD$1,899

70″ PUT8215 at SGD$2,699

Read more about Philips 8200 series TVs at 50″

PUT8215, 55″

PUT8215, 65″

PUT8215 and 70″

PUT8215

About TP Vision

TP

Vision Europe B.V. (‘TP Vision’) is registered in the Netherlands, with its

head office in Amsterdam. TP Vision is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology

Limited (‘TPV’), which is one of the world’s leading monitor and TV

manufacturers.

TP

Vision is a consumer electronics key player in TV and audio entertainment. TP

Vision concentrates on developing, manufacturing

and marketing Philips-branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South

America, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and Philips-branded

audio products (Globally) under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V.

We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design

expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in

creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for

consumers.