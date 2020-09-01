New Rotary Latch Actuator from Southco Features Modern Styling and Integrated Electronic Locking Functionality

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 1 September

2020 – Southco Asia Ltd., a

subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access

solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access

solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its successful line of rotary latch actuators with a new

version that combines keyless electronic locking with modern design. Southco’s

AC-11-EM Rotary Latch Actuator with electronic locking functionality eliminates

the need for mechanical key access when connected to a remote access controller,

such as a key fob, or to an existing control system, such as a button located

within a vehicle’s interior.

AC-11-EM Rotary Latch Actuator

The AC-11-EM

Rotary Latch Actuator with electronically controlled locking features a flush

mount oval shape that complements modern industrial styling. With its recessed

handle design, the AC-11-EM eases operation when opening panels and doors with

a gloved hand, while reducing snag and catch points.

Featuring a

heavy duty design and corrosion resistant construction, the AC-11-EM provides

robust protection for outdoor applications including off-highway entry doors

and specialty vehicle storage panels. Available with a variety of key locking

options, the AC-11 provides direct, single or multipoint actuation of a

connected latch.

“The AC-11-EM Rotary Latch

Actuator with electronic locking provides a convenient upgrade to

electronic access control,” said Global Product Manager Cindy Bart. “The

rounded edge provides a sleek look that complements applications where

dependable remote actuation of a connected rotary latch is critical.”

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of

engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and

ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in

product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most

recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access

solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in

transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and

more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a

dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium

access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.

Southco Asia Limited

2401-2406, Tower 2, Ever Gain Plaza

88 Container Port Road, Kwai Chung

Hong Kong