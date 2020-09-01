OneWire Expands Financial Services Recruiting Platform Into Asia in Partnership with i6TG

i6TG customers to access OneWire.com and Matchbook.io across Asia-Pacific region

HONG KONG, CHINA/SINGAPORE/TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 1 September 2020 – OneWire,

the leading online recruitment platform for the financial services industry,

today announced the offering of its suite of products to Asian based customers

through a partnership with i6TG. i6TG is

a human resource service solutions provider in Japan and is a member of the TG

Group, which is a regional human resource services consultancy with direct

investments in human resource solution companies in the Asia Pacific region,

namely Singapore, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Taiwan

and Thailand.

Through

the partnership, i6TG customers will be able to advertise open job positions in

different cities and countries and search from over 700K candidates on

OneWire.com to source and recruit talent in the financial services sector. Hiring managers will also be able to join

Matchbook.io, a role-based talent marketplace that presents screened and vetted

finance talent ready to make a career move, while interviewing candidates all

free of charge. Matchbook charges a

reduced success fee if a hire is made, limiting the up-front risk, and putting

the firm in control of the hiring process.

“Our

strategic alliance with i6TG will allow multi-national financial services firms

to utilize our global sourcing and recruiting

platform across Asia, while we leverage local expertise to build and cultivate

commercial business relationships on the ground”, said Eric Stutzke, CEO of

OneWire. Stutzke continued, “We feel

there is an enormous market opportunity to launch our recruiting platform

across the Asian markets especially given the uncertainty in Hong Kong, as

finance firms and workers evaluate transitioning their business and career to

different countries in the Asia Pacific rim. We are well positioned to follow the flow of assets and human capital

across the region.”

Ryuji Sato, CEO of i6TG said, “This exciting launch of

the OneWire recruiting service in the Asian region will realize the

mobilization of finance and fintech talent within Asia, which will contribute

to the further development of Asian financial markets and enhance the leading

position of Japan as an international financial center that will attract

professionals from Hong Kong and other countries in the surrounding area.” Sato continued, “Moreover, our partnership

will create a pipeline of professionals between Asia and the world largest

financial centers such as New York and London. I believe that OneWire’s global platform will connect the major

financial centers across the world by skill and talent.”

About OneWire

OneWire is a SaaS-based recruiting platform that

hosts the largest community of professionals in the financial services

industry. Candidates can confidentially search and apply to jobs, while

employers can advertise open opportunities or search directly from our candidate

database. Through the Company’s Matchbook product, candidates are pre-screened

in advance and showcased in a talent marketplace where employers can directly

send interview requests and pay on success. The Company also offers

tech-enabled executive search services that is customized for each firm.

About i6TG and TG Group





i6TG is a Human Resources service solutions provider

located in Japan. It provides a wide range of HR services from HR consulting,

Payroll Process Outsourcing, Recruitment Process Outsourcing to licensed

employment placement services.

TG Group, headquartered in Singapore operates workforce solution businesses spanning

across Asia (Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and

Thailand.) Our core competencies are in Contingent Workforce, Business Process

Outsourcing, Payroll Process Outsourcing, HR Consulting, Recruitment Process

Outsourcing and Executive/ Professional Placement. We specialize in marrying both manpower and

technology to provide a hermetic solution to our valued customers to meet their

business objectives

For more

information, please visit https://service.tg-hr.co.jp/ow_en