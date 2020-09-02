Amanie Shariah Supervisory Board Endorses Walton’s Land Investment Product as Shariah-Compliant
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 September 2020 – The Walton Group of Companies (“Walton“), an
international real estate investment company specializing in providing
innovative land-based real estate products concentrated on major North American
growth corridors, announced that its Exit-Focused Land investment has been
endorsed by the Amanie Shariah Supervisory Board (“Amanie”) as a Shariah-compliant
investment product.
Walton’s
exit-focused pre-development land investment provides an innovative solution to
U.S. public homebuilders as they move to streamline and optimize their land inventory pipelines.
Walton
identifies a parcel of pre-development land that a public homebuilder desires
to develop in the near term. Concurrent to property acquisition, Walton enters
into an Exit-Focused Letter of Intent with the builder. This allows the builder
a fixed period of time to work on their development plan and to negotiate the terms
of a phase-by-phase purchase of the property. Once ready to purchase and
develop the property, the homebuilder is able to improve their return on
capital by aligning land payments with home sales activity. In turn, investors
benefit from a diversified stream of income for the duration of the development.
By working with the largest public homebuilders and focusing on the fastest
growing regions in the U.S., Walton is able to offer a unique way for investors
to diversify their portfolios with exposure to the fast-growing U.S. housing
market.
Bill
Doherty, Chief Executive Officer
of Walton International Group, said: “We are extremely pleased
that our Exit-Focused Land investment has received the endorsement of Amanie. This is important as our expanding Muslim client
base can now be reassured that our investment products are Shariah-compliant. This
endorsement provides an opportunity for Walton to offer our land-based investment
products in Islamic Finance centers throughout our regions”.
Amanie
Advisors is a leading Shariah advisory firm specializing in Islamic finance
solutions covering a wide range of services including Shariah advisory and
consultancy, training and research and development for institutional and
corporate clientele focusing on Islamic financial services.
Ms. Maya
Marissa Malek, CEO of Amanie Advisors said: “We are excited to see this
commitment from Walton to tailoring its investment structures to
comply with Shariah guidelines. As the Islamic investment industry grows,
investors increasingly demand a broader pool of offerings to diversify their
portfolios. Amanie is very pleased to be able to provide clarity on structures
that satisfy Shariah requirements.”
For over 40 years,
Walton has researched, planned and structured pre-development land investments
located in the major growth corridors throughout the U.S. and Canada. Working closely with the largest U.S.
homebuilders, Walton specialises in providing innovative land-based real estate
products focused on generating short to medium term US$ income for investors.
About Walton
Walton is a privately
owned, leading global real estate investment, land asset management and
administration company that has focused on strategically located land in major
growth corridors for 40-plus years. The company manages and administers US$3.39
billion of real estate assets in North America, on behalf of its investors and
business partners. Walton has more than 104,000 acres of land under ownership,
management and administration in the United States and Canada. For more
information on Walton, its entities and the company’s portfolio of assets,
visit Walton.com.