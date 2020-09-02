Amanie Shariah Supervisory Board Endorses Walton’s Land Investment Product as Shariah-Compliant

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 September 2020 – The Walton Group of Companies (“Walton“), an

international real estate investment company specializing in providing

innovative land-based real estate products concentrated on major North American

growth corridors, announced that its Exit-Focused Land investment has been

endorsed by the Amanie Shariah Supervisory Board (“Amanie”) as a Shariah-compliant

investment product.

Walton’s

exit-focused pre-development land investment provides an innovative solution to

U.S. public homebuilders as they move to streamline and optimize their land inventory pipelines.

Walton

identifies a parcel of pre-development land that a public homebuilder desires

to develop in the near term. Concurrent to property acquisition, Walton enters

into an Exit-Focused Letter of Intent with the builder. This allows the builder

a fixed period of time to work on their development plan and to negotiate the terms

of a phase-by-phase purchase of the property. Once ready to purchase and

develop the property, the homebuilder is able to improve their return on

capital by aligning land payments with home sales activity. In turn, investors

benefit from a diversified stream of income for the duration of the development.

By working with the largest public homebuilders and focusing on the fastest

growing regions in the U.S., Walton is able to offer a unique way for investors

to diversify their portfolios with exposure to the fast-growing U.S. housing

market.

Bill

Doherty, Chief Executive Officer

of Walton International Group, said: “We are extremely pleased

that our Exit-Focused Land investment has received the endorsement of Amanie. This is important as our expanding Muslim client

base can now be reassured that our investment products are Shariah-compliant. This

endorsement provides an opportunity for Walton to offer our land-based investment

products in Islamic Finance centers throughout our regions”.

Amanie

Advisors is a leading Shariah advisory firm specializing in Islamic finance

solutions covering a wide range of services including Shariah advisory and

consultancy, training and research and development for institutional and

corporate clientele focusing on Islamic financial services.

Ms. Maya

Marissa Malek, CEO of Amanie Advisors said: “We are excited to see this

commitment from Walton to tailoring its investment structures to

comply with Shariah guidelines. As the Islamic investment industry grows,

investors increasingly demand a broader pool of offerings to diversify their

portfolios. Amanie is very pleased to be able to provide clarity on structures

that satisfy Shariah requirements.”

For over 40 years,

Walton has researched, planned and structured pre-development land investments

located in the major growth corridors throughout the U.S. and Canada. Working closely with the largest U.S.

homebuilders, Walton specialises in providing innovative land-based real estate

products focused on generating short to medium term US$ income for investors.

About Walton

Walton is a privately

owned, leading global real estate investment, land asset management and

administration company that has focused on strategically located land in major

growth corridors for 40-plus years. The company manages and administers US$3.39

billion of real estate assets in North America, on behalf of its investors and

business partners. Walton has more than 104,000 acres of land under ownership,

management and administration in the United States and Canada. For more

information on Walton, its entities and the company’s portfolio of assets,

visit Walton.com.