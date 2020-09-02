CWT announces new operating structure

MINNEAPOLIS, USA –

the Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform,

today announces a new operating structure aimed to accelerate innovation,

transformation and growth. With immediate effect, Patrick Andersen is

appointed President, RoomIt & Commercial, Niklas Andréen is

appointed President, Traveler Experience & Customer, and Michelle

McKinney Frymire is appointed President, Strategy & Transformation,

Chief Financial Officer.

Patrick Andersen – President, RoomIt & Commercial

Niklas Andréen – President, Traveler Experience and Customer

Michelle McKinney Frymire – President, Strategy & Transformation, Chief Financial Officer

The three newly created

global operating units these leaders will oversee comprise:

RoomIt &

Commercial : Global Supplier Management,

RoomIt, Marketing, Product, Partnerships, External Communications, and

Solutions Group;

Experience & Customer : Traveler

Experience, Global Sales, and Customer Engagement, including oversight of all

industry verticals;

Transformation: Finance, Technology, Talent &

Performance, Enterprise Projects and Strategy.

Along with these

changes, Kelly Kuhn, an outstanding leader throughout her thirty-plus year

career at CWT who has delivered market share growth and strong performance as

Chief Customer Officer over the past four years, has decided to step back from

her operating role to assume the newly created role of Special Advisor, while

remaining on the Executive Leadership Team.

Lauren Aste, Chief

Legal Officer, Catherine Maguire-Vielle, Chief Human Resources Officer, John

Pelant, Chief Technology Officer, and Chris Vukelich, Strategic Advisor, remain

in their roles and on the Executive Leadership Team.

CWT

has taken a number of additional steps to weather the challenges of the

pandemic and position for the future. The company recently announced a

successful capital raise of $250M, backed by strong support from its

bondholders, lenders and shareholders. Given the need to re-align resourcing in

today’s market conditions but also to protect employees, operating costs have

been managed mainly through temporary furloughs and pay reductions, and more

recently also through voluntary programs offered by the company that have

received strong interest from employees globally.

Commenting

on developments, CWT President & CEO, Kurt Ekert, said: “As we

navigate and emerge from the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, we do so

from a secure financial base, with a talented and aligned team, and looking to

expand our industry leadership position. We have used the quieter lockdown

period to progress a number of innovations and initiatives, with a focus on

developing and delivering material value to our clients and their travelers. I

commend my CWT colleagues across the world for their customer-focus and

spirit.”





About CWT

CWT is a

Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform.

Companies and governments rely on us to keep their people connected – anywhere,

anytime, anyhow – and, across six continents, we provide their employees with

innovative technology and an efficient, safe and secure travel experience.





CWT

