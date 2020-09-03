Aon Announces Singapore Coalition to Help Move the Economy Forward
- Coalition to focus on creating a benchmark for
how local businesses work, travel and convene in the wake of the COVID-19
pandemic
- This is the third of several regional
coalitions that Aon will be rolling out globally
(NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad
range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today announced the formation
of a coalition of leading Singapore companies to strengthen communities and
move toward societal and economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19
pandemic.
The coalition, which recently held its virtual kickoff
meeting, consists of key employers from a broad set of sectors focused on re-introducing
fundamental aspects of society and the economy: working, traveling and
convening. These top Singapore organisations will collaborate to outline a set
of guidelines for businesses and communities to help restart the economy safely.
Aon has launched similar coalitions in Chicago and New York
and plans to conduct similar efforts in other cities, including London and
Tokyo.
“We are deeply committed to the communities we operate in
and are excited to bring this important work to Singapore,” said Greg Case, Aon
CEO. “We have helped our clients maintain their operations and mitigate risk
during the pandemic and believe that we have a responsibility to play a larger
role in helping organisations return to the workplace and rebuild economies
with confidence and certainty.”
Convened and led by Aon, the coalition will focus on Work,
Travel and Convene efforts across leading businesses.
Na Boon Chong, Managing Director & Partner, Human Capital
Solutions, Southeast Asia, Aon said, “There is much to gain from a united approach,
and we welcome the partnership and sharing of expertise among Singapore
companies in navigating the pandemic. We are confident that with our
collaborative efforts, we can help local business leaders make better decisions
about protecting communities in the short term and rebuilding how we work,
travel and convene over the long term.”
Alexis Saussinan, Global Head of Strategic Workforce
Planning and Analytics, Merck said, “Bringing together companies across sectors
and top leaders across functions in Singapore is a great opportunity to share
experiences and co-create new approaches to operate and compete. I look forward
to sharing how Merck is shaping our future ways of working and learn from best
practices in other companies.”
The coalition will share insights and learnings from its ongoing
efforts across industries, sectors and geographies as well as discuss issues
related to the current pandemic. This collective knowledge will then be used to
create a first-of-its-kind benchmark to develop recommendations and guidelines
to build a path forward. Aon expects to publish an initial assessment report in
November 2020.
