Aon Announces Singapore Coalition to Help Move the Economy Forward

Coalition to focus on creating a benchmark for

how local businesses work, travel and convene in the wake of the COVID-19

pandemic

This is the third of several regional

coalitions that Aon will be rolling out globally

SINGAPORE

– Media

OutReach – 4

4 September 2020

plc

(NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad

range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today announced the formation

of a coalition of leading Singapore companies to strengthen communities and

move toward societal and economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19

pandemic.

The coalition, which recently held its virtual kickoff

meeting, consists of key employers from a broad set of sectors focused on re-introducing

fundamental aspects of society and the economy: working, traveling and

convening. These top Singapore organisations will collaborate to outline a set

of guidelines for businesses and communities to help restart the economy safely.

Aon has launched similar coalitions in Chicago and New York

and plans to conduct similar efforts in other cities, including London and

Tokyo.

“We are deeply committed to the communities we operate in

and are excited to bring this important work to Singapore,” said Greg Case, Aon

CEO. “We have helped our clients maintain their operations and mitigate risk

during the pandemic and believe that we have a responsibility to play a larger

role in helping organisations return to the workplace and rebuild economies

with confidence and certainty.”

Convened and led by Aon, the coalition will focus on Work,

Travel and Convene efforts across leading businesses.

Na Boon Chong, Managing Director & Partner, Human Capital

Solutions, Southeast Asia, Aon said, “There is much to gain from a united approach,

and we welcome the partnership and sharing of expertise among Singapore

companies in navigating the pandemic. We are confident that with our

collaborative efforts, we can help local business leaders make better decisions

about protecting communities in the short term and rebuilding how we work,

travel and convene over the long term.”

Alexis Saussinan, Global Head of Strategic Workforce

Planning and Analytics, Merck said, “Bringing together companies across sectors

and top leaders across functions in Singapore is a great opportunity to share

experiences and co-create new approaches to operate and compete. I look forward

to sharing how Merck is shaping our future ways of working and learn from best

practices in other companies.”

The coalition will share insights and learnings from its ongoing

efforts across industries, sectors and geographies as well as discuss issues

related to the current pandemic. This collective knowledge will then be used to

create a first-of-its-kind benchmark to develop recommendations and guidelines

to build a path forward. Aon expects to publish an initial assessment report in

November 2020.

