CIFI’s contracted sales grew by 86% year on year to RMB 25.60 billion in August 2020
For first eight months, contracted sales grew by 10% to RMB128.32 billion; cash collection exceeded RMB 120.00 billion
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 3 September 2020 – In August 2020, the Group achieved contracted sales of RMB25.60
billion, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 86%
(compared to August 2019). GFA sold under contracts amounted to approximately
1,816,500 sq.m. Contracted ASP was approximately RMB 14,100 per sq.m. in August
2020.
From January
to August 2020, the Group achieved contracted sales of RMB128.32 billion,
representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 10%. GFA sold under
contracts amounted to approximately 8,244,300 sq.m., Contracted ASP was
approximately RMB 15,600 per sq.m. from January to August 2020.
Land
Acquisition
In
August 2020, the Group completed the following land acquisitions:
|
City
|
Project
|
Group’s Equity Interest
|
Intended
|
Site
(sq.m.)
|
Total
|
Group’s
|
Average
Land
(RMB/
sq.m.)
|
Changsha
|
Yuhua
No.
|
100%
|
Residential/
Commercial
|
113,700
|
341,100
|
1,125,500,000
|
3,300
|
Changde
|
Wuling
Chang
No.
|
100%
|
Residential/
Commercial
|
184,800
|
542,200
|
1,165,730,000
|
2,150
|
Chengdu
|
Shiqiao
Jianyang
47
|
60%
|
Residential
|
31,200
|
78,000
|
139,140,000
|
2,973
|
Shanghai
|
Gumei
Qibao
Minhang
27-01
Unit
|
51%
|
Residential
|
37,500
|
82,500
|
2,306,870,000
|
54,814
|
Beijing
|
Renhe,
6057
|
40%
|
Residential/
Commercial
|
122,200
|
206,100
|
1,247,200,000
|
15,130
Company News
On
14 August, the latest quarterly review of the Hang Seng Index Series was
announced. CIFI will be included in the
Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series as a constituent with effect
from 7 September 2020. This demonstrates the capital market’s recognition of
the Group’s outstanding performance in sustainability. The Group’s inclusion in
the index would also help to broaden its investor base, increase its stock
liquidity, and enhance its investment value. Moreover, the Group has taken its environmental,
social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) practices to the next level.
On
15 August, CIFI launched CIFI-7, the 7th generation product series. HUMAN Smart
Healthy Living 2.0 Operating System, which is one of the Group’s three major
products, was jointly developed by Alibaba’s AIoT and the Group. It is the
first time of achieving the integration of built-in appliances provided by
developers and the intelligent appliances subsequently installed by the house
owners.
15
August 2020 marks CIFI’s 20th anniversary. In the past 20 years, CIFI has been
serving its customers with dedication and forging ahead. In the next 20 years,
CIFI will continue to work and grow together with those who give it their
support. CIFI will press on with its mission to “Build a better life”, try
to excel itself and aim for greater achievements.
On
18 August, CIFI acquired property development project in the start-up area in
Chengdong New District, Changde. It plans to build an iconic commercial complex
that will have total GFA of 2 million sq.m. and include a shopping mall. The
commercial complex will be another city center of Changde city. The first phase
of the project will have GFA of 540,000 sq.m. according to the plot ratio and
the land cost per sq.m. of GFA is RMB2,150. ASP to land cost is over 4x. The
project represents another significant achievement under CIFI’s strategy of
acquiring land through diverse channels.
On
28 August, the award presentation ceremony of “2020 Best Managed Companies” was
jointly organized in Hangzhou by Deloitte China, Bank of Singapore, Hong Kong
University of Science and Technology Business School, and the Chinese edition
of Harvard Business Review. CIFI won the title of one of the “2020 Best Managed
Companies” as it stood out from the shortlisted leading companies in various
industries. CIFI was also one of the only two property companies that won the
accolades.