Rafia Brand Unique Ladies Abayas at Affordable Prices

Women in Asian countries always prefer traditional dress to represent social and religious status. These types of garments are respected and appreciated all around the world. The Abaya is one of the most widely worn outfits by Muslim women. It covers the whole body apart from head, hands, and foot as well as it is worn with the niqab, which covers the face excluding eyes. its value can be measured from various verses of the Holy Quran. Earlier abayas were simple and only accessible in black color but now in the modern world, you can choose the beautiful and splendor collection. Rafia.pk is a well-known brand for ladies clothing and unique abayas where quality is never to be negotiated and variety never seems to end.

VARIETY IN ABAYAS AVAILABLE AT RAFIA.PK

There are countless varieties of abaya designs available at rafia.pk which can be classified into various fashion trends. Some of the standard designs of abayas are black with front open and scarf in silk and linen fabrics. Some are closed which has no buttons. Many of them have embroidery, shade made by machines, and handmade stonework. These all are more convenient for everyday use. Many Styles are available in plain chiffon scarf, embroidered front pati on viscose with back plain viscose, and plain viscose sleeves finished with embroidered pati.

AVAILABLE COLORS FOR UNIQUE ABAYAS

Check out the widest range of colors in all kinds of designs in 2020 at Rafia.pk with affordable prices. Though black is the main colour but grey, purple, brown, pink, orange, blue, red, and many latest shades are available for a beautiful look.

SIZE, PRICE & DELIVERY OF FABULOUS ABAYAS

All abayas accessible at Rafia.pk are standard in size which can be suitable for ladies with average height. In case of any issue, the size can easily be adjusted according to the physic and height. The price range is affordable with unique, stylish, and quality fabric.

DELIVERY OF ABAYAS

The latest collection of Abayas is available online at the official website of Rafia.pk. It is working with the country’s best delivery system. You can now order any one of your favorite abaya with the simplest process and get it at your doorstep without any tension. it is also offering free home delivery for the orders above 3000 rupees all over the Pakistan. For placing an order, the customer will receive an e-mail or SMS from customer service to confirm the order. Once the order is confirmed, it will be dispatched the same day and will be delivered to you within 3 – 5 working days. Now hurry up, avail the amazing design by filling up a form and get the fastest delivery at your doorstep. If you are living abroad, you can also order and get exclusive designs of fashionable abayas and gowns from different countries like United States, United Kingdom and Canada, etc.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION