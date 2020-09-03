SWIFT: New report reveals how cyber attackers ‘cash out’ following large-scale heists

By illuminating final stage in

The report highlights the ingenuity of money

laundering tactics to obtain liquid financial assets and avoid any subsequent

tracing of the funds. For instance, cyber criminals often recruit unsuspecting

job seekers to serve as money mules that extract funds by placing legitimate

sounding job advertisements, complete with references to the organisation’s diversity

and inclusion commitments. They use insiders at financial institutions to evade

or undermine the scrutiny of compliance teams carrying out know-your-customer

(KYC) and due diligence

checks on new account openings. And they convert stolen funds into assets such

as property and jewellery which are likely to hold their value and less likely

to attract the attention of law enforcement.

SWIFT

commissioned BAE Systems to investigate this element of the money laundering

process as part of its Customer Security Programme (CSP). The CSP continually

helps the financial community to strengthen its cyber

defences through a range of measures including mandatory controls, intelligence

sharing and thought leadership. Although there has been much research into the methods that cyber criminals

use to conduct attacks, there has been less investigation into what happens to

funds once they have been stolen. The aim of this report is to illuminate the

techniques used by cyber criminals to ‘cash out’ so that SWIFT’s global community

of over 11,000 financial institutions, market infrastructures and corporates can

better protect themselves.

Brett Lancaster, Head of the Customer Security Programme at SWIFT

said: “The threat posed by cyber-attacks to the financial sector has never been

greater. Attackers are well-resourced, constantly evolving their modus operandi

and using untraceable money laundering techniques. The report highlights how

the growth in cyber-attacks is increasing the need for the convergence of

anti-money laundering, fraud and cybersecurity processes in financial

institutions. It calls for them to increase information sharing, tighten due

diligence requirements and smartly invest in maintaining systems to strengthen

their defences.”

Simon Viney, Cyber Security Financial Services

Sector Lead at BAE Systems Applied Intelligence said: “The activity from cyber

criminals and gangs across the world is estimated to result in over $1.5

trillion dollars in annual losses. This report focuses on money laundering related activities necessary for

cyber attackers to conduct and ‘cash out’ a successful attack and avoid the money

subsequently being traced. As technology and criminals’

techniques evolve at a rapid pace, so will the need for institutions, both

private sector and law enforcement, to collaborate and maintain awareness of

evolving money laundering techniques, in order to reduce the opportunities for

threat groups to benefit from committing high-value cyber heists.”

Among the other findings in the report:

Front companies — cyber criminals tend

to focus on textile, garment, fishery and seafood businesses to obfuscate funds.

They find it easier to operate in parts of East Asia where less stringent

regulations make it easier to conduct their activities.

criminals to cash out and spend the stolen funds is indicative of their levels

of professionalism and experience. Some inexperienced criminals have immediately

made extravagant purchases drawing the attention of law enforcement agencies

and leading to arrests.

The Follow the Money report is available to

download now. Visit www.swift.com/resource/follow-the-money

to download your copy of the report.

