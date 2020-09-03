SWIFT: New report reveals how cyber attackers ‘cash out’ following large-scale heists
- By illuminating final stage in
money laundering process, BAE Systems report commissioned by SWIFT supports
efforts by banks to prevent, detect and respond to cyber-attacks
KUALA
3 September 2020
3 September 2020 – SWIFT and BAE Systems Applied Intelligence
today published ‘Follow the Money’, a new report that describes the complex web
of money mules, front companies and cryptocurrencies that criminals use to
siphon funds from the financial system after a cyber-attack.
The report highlights the ingenuity of money
laundering tactics to obtain liquid financial assets and avoid any subsequent
tracing of the funds. For instance, cyber criminals often recruit unsuspecting
job seekers to serve as money mules that extract funds by placing legitimate
sounding job advertisements, complete with references to the organisation’s diversity
and inclusion commitments. They use insiders at financial institutions to evade
or undermine the scrutiny of compliance teams carrying out know-your-customer
(KYC) and due diligence
checks on new account openings. And they convert stolen funds into assets such
as property and jewellery which are likely to hold their value and less likely
to attract the attention of law enforcement.
SWIFT
commissioned BAE Systems to investigate this element of the money laundering
process as part of its Customer Security Programme (CSP). The CSP continually
helps the financial community to strengthen its cyber
defences through a range of measures including mandatory controls, intelligence
sharing and thought leadership. Although there has been much research into the methods that cyber criminals
use to conduct attacks, there has been less investigation into what happens to
funds once they have been stolen. The aim of this report is to illuminate the
techniques used by cyber criminals to ‘cash out’ so that SWIFT’s global community
of over 11,000 financial institutions, market infrastructures and corporates can
better protect themselves.
Brett Lancaster, Head of the Customer Security Programme at SWIFT
said: “The threat posed by cyber-attacks to the financial sector has never been
greater. Attackers are well-resourced, constantly evolving their modus operandi
and using untraceable money laundering techniques. The report highlights how
the growth in cyber-attacks is increasing the need for the convergence of
anti-money laundering, fraud and cybersecurity processes in financial
institutions. It calls for them to increase information sharing, tighten due
diligence requirements and smartly invest in maintaining systems to strengthen
their defences.”
Simon Viney, Cyber Security Financial Services
Sector Lead at BAE Systems Applied Intelligence said: “The activity from cyber
criminals and gangs across the world is estimated to result in over $1.5
trillion dollars in annual losses. This report focuses on money laundering related activities necessary for
cyber attackers to conduct and ‘cash out’ a successful attack and avoid the money
subsequently being traced. As technology and criminals’
techniques evolve at a rapid pace, so will the need for institutions, both
private sector and law enforcement, to collaborate and maintain awareness of
evolving money laundering techniques, in order to reduce the opportunities for
threat groups to benefit from committing high-value cyber heists.”
Among the other findings in the report:
-
Front companies — cyber criminals tend
to focus on textile, garment, fishery and seafood businesses to obfuscate funds.
They find it easier to operate in parts of East Asia where less stringent
regulations make it easier to conduct their activities.
-
Cryptocurrencies — while the number of
identified cases of money laundering through cryptocurrencies is low so far,
there have been a couple of major incidents involving millions of dollars.
Digital transactions are appealing because they are conducted in a peer-to-peer
manner that circumvents the compliance and KYC checks conducted by banks, and
often require only an e-mail address
-
Experience – The method chosen by cyber
criminals to cash out and spend the stolen funds is indicative of their levels
of professionalism and experience. Some inexperienced criminals have immediately
made extravagant purchases drawing the attention of law enforcement agencies
and leading to arrests.
The Follow the Money report is available to
download now. Visit www.swift.com/resource/follow-the-money
to download your copy of the report.
