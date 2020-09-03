Syinix Becomes Leicester City Football Club’s Official Home Appliances Partner
LEICESTER, UK – Media OutReach – 3 September 2020 – The emblematic Syinix mascot Mr. Fox might soon be changing his green
hoodie for a royal blue shirt! That’s right, Syinix has become Leicester City Football
Club’s (LCFC) official partner of home appliances. Premier League’s Foxes, the
most recent first-time champions, were the heroes of the fairytale season that
defied all the odds as they lifted the Premier League trophy in 2016. In 2020
they remain a force to be reckoned with, ending the season by qualifying for
the Europa League ahead of other illustrious teams, and the team’s talismanic
striker Jamie Vardy finally winning the Premier League’s Golden Boot.
LCFC returned to the Premier League in 2014,
one year later Syinix was launched. Since then, the reinvented Foxes team and
Syinix have both been on a meteoric rise. Justin. Liu, General Sales Manager of
Syinix said: “Syinix is an ambitious undertaking aimed to deliver a
smart and better life to our consumers in emerging markets. LCFC is a real
challenger in the world of football. We were very impressed with their progress
and have identified them as a great ambassador to help convey our ambition to a
larger audience.”
Harj Hir,
Head of Partnerships at Leicester City, said: “We are thrilled to welcome
Syinix to Leicester City as an Official Partner. It’s great to have such an
innovative brand on board, and we look forward to working with them over the
next four seasons.”
With LCFC, the next celebration is never far
away. And now, Syinix will bring fans closer to the next Vardy Party. Syinix
core belief “starting smart life” focuses at enriching customer’s life
experiences. Syinix is thrilled to introduce the upcoming majestic products
with special features from LCFC players.
Syinix are ready to bring more spotlight on
LCFC and their fantastic players, as well as a chance to bring the fans closer
to players with frequent interactive campaigns, prizes, and bigger and smarter
android TV. Stay tuned!
About Syinix
Launched in 2015, Syinix is a
global smart home appliance brand launched in guided by the
brand philosophy of “Starting Smart Life”.
Syinix is committed to providing consumers with innovative smart
home appliance solutions that are practical and beautifully crafted
to improve the quality of life at home.