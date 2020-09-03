Ultimaker Experiences Exceptional First Half of 2020 Highlighted by Global Growth and Professional 3D Printing Innovation
Company leads the professional 3D printing market fueled by customer-first approach
UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS – Media
OutReach – September 3, 2020 – Ultimaker, the global leader in professional
3D printing, today announced that the first half of 2020 was a hallmark year
for the company thanks to several significant business breakthroughs and growth
milestones that position the company for continued expansion in the second half
of 2020 and beyond.
In
the first six months of the year, Ultimaker experienced double-digit growth year-over-year
globally, including over 30% growth in the US alone. This was due in part to
disruption in manufacturing from the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a paradigm
shift in the global supply chain. Localized manufacturing, reduced downtime and
cost reduction have become priorities which coincided with the heighted
awareness of professional 3D printing and its impact on productivity.
Ultimaker’s notable growth is evidence of this rising trend.
Ultimaker
is the largest player in the professional 3D printing market and continues to
grow. The company has on-boarded six new resellers in the Americas and
implemented a new distribution model in the APAC region to support their
go-to-market strategy. Ultimaker’s leadership position is attributed to a
customer-centric approach and commitment to maintaining transparent relationships
with its business partners and end-users.
In
addition to its continued business growth, Ultimaker launched two enterprise
solutions in the first half of 2020 – Ultimaker Essentials
and Ultimaker
3D Printing Academy. Ultimaker Essentials provides professionals with an
innovation-ready software platform that enables seamless control and management
across distributed 3D printers, and Ultimaker 3D Printing Academy is the
company’s new eLearning platform that aids in bridging the skills gap for
manufacturers and engineers looking to leverage 3D printing in their supply
chain. Both products further Ultimaker’s mission to better enable easy and
intuitive 3D printing for enterprise customers.
“Reflecting
back on the first half of 2020, we are proud of the momentum we’ve been able to
drive and our ability take over as the leader in the professional 3D printing
market despite the unprecedented circumstances,” said Jos Burger, CEO of
Ultimaker. “We are excited to continue to build on the successes we’ve had this
year. The current manufacturing and supply chain landscape has been altered
significantly due to effects of the pandemic, but the growth and expansion
Ultimaker has experienced signals the industry’s strides toward recovery and
points to the rising adoption of professional 3D printing across the supply
chain.”
About Ultimaker
Since
2011, Ultimaker has built an open and easy-to-use solution of 3D printers,
software, and materials that enable professional designers and engineers to
innovate every day. Today, Ultimaker is the market leader in professional 3D
printing. From offices in the Netherlands, New York, Boston, and Singapore —
plus production facilities in Europe and the US — its global team of over 400
employees work together to accelerate the world’s transition to digital
distribution and local manufacturing. Ultimaker.com