WeTrust Asset Management Selects Refinitiv’s Cloud-based Solutions to Power Investment Management Operations
Refinitiv’s integrated front-to-back solution optimises newly launched Singapore-based hedge fund’s investment process
SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 3 September 2020 – Refinitiv,
one of the world’s leading providers of financial market data and
infrastructure to the buy-side, announced today that Singapore-based hedge
fund, WeTrust Asset Management, has adopted its end-to-end trading workflow and
data solutions to support its investment management operations. WeTrust Asset
Management, founded by Keith Wu, former Head of Equity Investment for China
Everbright Limited and three-year champion of China Securities Journal’s Golden
Bull Awards, launched its flagship China focused L/S equity strategy, WeTrust
Absolute Return Growth Fund, earlier this year.
Comprising
of Eikon, AlphaDesk and REDI EMS, Refinitiv provides WeTrust with a multi-broker,
cross asset, electronic execution platform whilst equipping the firm with
automated pre-post trade compliance, integrated risk, modelling, rebalancing
and live P&L for order management. This is all in addition to Eikon terminals
providing research and analytics accessibility in an integrated offering. From
a back office perspective, Refinitiv also facilitates the firm with its historical
transactions, automated reconciliation with counterparties, performance and
reporting alongside shadow NAV, dividends, corporate actions and much more.
“We
are delighted to be part of WeTrust’s growth journey in Asia and to support their
operations as the fund grows. The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the
importance of having strong and robust technology infrastructure for buy-side
traders and asset managers to navigate the changing business environment. Our cloud-based
platform offers a one-stop-shop solution for hedge fund managers, providing a
seamless path to implementation and integration, yielding significant
cost-savings and agility for our professionals across the buy-side community,”
said Paul Palackel, Business Director, Trading Solutions at Refinitiv.
He
added, “WeTrust’s adoption of Refinitiv’s solutions also comes in line with our
strategic vision to expand our offerings as Singapore’s financial sector
continues to grow and evolve. We aim to help clients get up and running in the
region efficiently by delivering a scalable front-to-back solution that is
flexible, compliant and interoperable.”
WeTrust Asset
Management’s Founder and Chief Investment Officer Keith Wu said, “We have successfully
launched a cross-border hedge fund with presence in the twin cities of Singapore
and Shanghai whilst amid the challenges of Covid-19. We’re pleased to have
partnered with Refinitiv to establish an institutional level operation setup and
have been more than impressed with the adoption of Refinitiv’s investment
platform to support our workflow as we continue our growth.”
