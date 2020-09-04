HUAX, a digital asset trading platform has surpassed more than 1 million registered users across 200 countries and regions

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4

September 2020 – HUA Exchange

“HUAX” has registered over 1 million users, across 200 countries and

regions. HUAX (Hua Exchange) is a digital asset trading platform, registered in

Cayman Island. With the key mission of “Your own Exchange, You can

Trust”, HUAX is currently offering traders with the lowest transaction

fees, a cutting-edge security system, and deep liquidity trades for digital

assets, over-the-counter and derivatives products.

HUAX sophisticated order execution engine provides

retail and institutional investors access to low fees and digital assets

markets around the world. HUAX service individual investors, institutional

investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, and financial advisors. The

team’s decades of focus on building technology and high-frequency trading

automation has enabled HUAX to equip clients with a low latency trading platform

to manage and trade their investment portfolios, with the highest standards in

compliance and security protocols.

HUAX currently lists more than 30 popular digital

assets trading pairs, crypto derivatives products, and OTC platforms. These

allow investors to increase their digital assets portfolio, through US Dollar,

Malaysia Ringgit, Renminbi, and more local payment methods. HUAX operates with

a dedicated team of customer service

support operating 24 hours a day and seven days a week to deliver a

high-speed, secure, and reliable digital asset trading platform. In the product

pipeline, HUAX will introduce a range of decentralized financial products,

tokenized assets, and stable coins, for greater mainstream participation in

cryptocurrencies.

“Compared to other digital trading platforms, HUAX

has two main advantages, a strong community, and ecosystem development aspect.

HUAX has established partnerships with local community partners across various

countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, The Philippines, Indonesia, and more.

Collaboration with local communities to customize specific products and

development according to the needs of the local market. HUAX also provides the

highest, up to 60% transaction fee rebates for community partners and strives

to achieve an exchange that allows various communities to participate and

develop together.” said Lei Hua, Co-Founder of HUA Exchange. “HUAX in

conjunction with other ecosystem partners of its group can provide one-stop

services for project parties. Besides, HUA capital under the HUAX group can

provide multi-dimensional ecosystem support and capital assistance to project

parties. To support them to achieve an ecosystem development and win-win

situation for all parties”.

Building from the ground up, HUAX combines its

proprietary trading engine with leading cold wallet custody solutions, to

deliver a scalable and reliable trading platform experience globally. Simple

onboarding with HUAX for liquidity partners and market-making partners via

encryption protocol have been made possible. “HUAX delivers a highly secure and

scalable trading system, with world-class security frameworks and tools in

place. Ensuring large volume orders can be processed at a rate of thousands of

transactions per second. With a good sense of the local market and local regulatory

requirement to build a global trading platform, the team is constantly

innovating and flexible in our approach to meet the regulatory needs and

fast-moving cryptocurrencies market” said Vincent Daniel, CTO, HUAX Global

Technology Limited.

About HUAX Exchange

HUAX is the next generation of a digital exchange

platform, part of HUAX Global Technology Limited registered in Cayman Island.

HUAX specializes in developing leading-edge blockchain technology and digital

asset management tools. The HUAX team has extensive experience in highly

available and highly secure global infrastructure for some of the world’s

fastest-growing technology companies. HUAX’s goal is to deliver a next

generation trading platform, providing low transaction fees, high security, and

deep liquidity for a wide range of digital assets. https://www.huax.com/