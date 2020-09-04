JinMatic Launches SEO Rescue Package for Social Enterprises in South East Asia
KUALA
LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach –
4 September 2020 – JinMatic,
one of the leading SEO agencies based in Malaysia, today announced the launching
of SEO Rescue Package for social enterprises in South East Asia. This noble
initiative focuses on helping social enterprises thrive during the difficult
times of pandemic, and to improve their brand awareness and revenue. Any social
enterprises in South East Asia are entitled to SEO Rescue Package which is
totally free. The applicants will get a customized strategy plan, website
diagnosis, and market research. Comprehensive reports will be provided.
JinMatic
digital marketing team will carefully review the applicants’ websites and
provide actionable insights on aspects such as user experience, current keyword
rankings, website architecture and content. For example, the team will analyze
the applicants’ website security and loading speed, which are important factors
in improving user experience.
The
idea was inspired by a recent collaboration with Du Anyam that happens to be an
Indonesian social enterprise. Du Anyam aims at improving the health and
financial condition of women in the rural areas. They have also handed over 170
scholarships to students thereby giving them a shot at making a good life and
living.
“Running
a social enterprise is more challenging than small and medium enterprise
because social enterprises have to achieve both economic sustainability and
their social mission.”, said Terence Lim, founder of JinMatic. Terence
continued, “We are all going that extra mile to support one another during
this difficult, unpredictable period. By offering this package to social
enterprises, we hope we are doing our bit to support the good cause.”
This
global pandemic seems to have hit everyone hard and so by doing a little, the
company may be able to help achieve social objectives. Social enterprises are
finding it hardest to thrive because the challenges have got bigger.
JinMatic
is pioneered by Terence Lim and he is proficient in SEO services in Malaysia
and analytical tools. This gives him an edge in helping those who really need
it. The company takes a maximum of 3 working days to review the application of
SEO Rescue Package.
Any
social enterprises in South East Asia can apply for SEO Rescue Package here:
https://jinmatic.com/seo-rescue-package-for-social-enterprise
About JinMatic
Established
since 2008, JinMatic is a leading search engine optimization company with GAIQ
qualification. Based in Malaysia, the company is trusted for its expertise in
internet marketing solutions, backed by experienced digital marketers. It
offers a broad range of search engine optimization solutions from website
audit, keyword research, competition research, content optimization and
full-service SEO. JinMatic has worked with a wide range of clients including
hospital, social enterprise, architect and industrial cleaning supplier to help
them acquire quality leads from search engines.