JinMatic Launches SEO Rescue Package for Social Enterprises in South East Asia

KUALA

LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach –

4 September 2020 – JinMatic,

one of the leading SEO agencies based in Malaysia, today announced the launching

of SEO Rescue Package for social enterprises in South East Asia. This noble

initiative focuses on helping social enterprises thrive during the difficult

times of pandemic, and to improve their brand awareness and revenue. Any social

enterprises in South East Asia are entitled to SEO Rescue Package which is

totally free. The applicants will get a customized strategy plan, website

diagnosis, and market research. Comprehensive reports will be provided.

JinMatic

digital marketing team will carefully review the applicants’ websites and

provide actionable insights on aspects such as user experience, current keyword

rankings, website architecture and content. For example, the team will analyze

the applicants’ website security and loading speed, which are important factors

in improving user experience.

The

idea was inspired by a recent collaboration with Du Anyam that happens to be an

Indonesian social enterprise. Du Anyam aims at improving the health and

financial condition of women in the rural areas. They have also handed over 170

scholarships to students thereby giving them a shot at making a good life and

living.

“Running

a social enterprise is more challenging than small and medium enterprise

because social enterprises have to achieve both economic sustainability and

their social mission.”, said Terence Lim, founder of JinMatic. Terence

continued, “We are all going that extra mile to support one another during

this difficult, unpredictable period. By offering this package to social

enterprises, we hope we are doing our bit to support the good cause.”

This

global pandemic seems to have hit everyone hard and so by doing a little, the

company may be able to help achieve social objectives. Social enterprises are

finding it hardest to thrive because the challenges have got bigger.

JinMatic

is pioneered by Terence Lim and he is proficient in SEO services in Malaysia

and analytical tools. This gives him an edge in helping those who really need

it. The company takes a maximum of 3 working days to review the application of

SEO Rescue Package.

Any

social enterprises in South East Asia can apply for SEO Rescue Package here:

https://jinmatic.com/seo-rescue-package-for-social-enterprise

About JinMatic

Established

since 2008, JinMatic is a leading search engine optimization company with GAIQ

qualification. Based in Malaysia, the company is trusted for its expertise in

internet marketing solutions, backed by experienced digital marketers. It

offers a broad range of search engine optimization solutions from website

audit, keyword research, competition research, content optimization and

full-service SEO. JinMatic has worked with a wide range of clients including

hospital, social enterprise, architect and industrial cleaning supplier to help

them acquire quality leads from search engines.