Clip TV and coocaa cooperation live streaming breaks e-commerce record with 2000 in sales
HO
CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media
OutReach – 5 September
2020 – Clip TV and coocaa cooperated live
streaming in more than 10 popular Vietnamese media platforms witnessed new
record-high numbers on September 3, drew nearly 36.000 views and more than
42.000 likes.
That was the first time ever coocaa brand and Clip TV
cooperated for the launching event of their newest product: 40S3G TV. Customers
could purchase the product with 5000K value coupons along with lifetime
memberships at the live stream showed on September 3 at 20:00. Immediately, on
September 4, the first wave of sales of 2000 units was all sold out. Along with
that impressive deal, customers who buy the first 1000 units can get an extra
year of free which means 2+1=3 years of warranty.
With high-end quality and breathtaking price, 40S3G
TV was launched in more than 10 popular Vietnamese media platforms including VN
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Lazada, Clip TV app, Facebook pages of Đời sống,
Thính, Vietnamnet, GenK, 2Sao.
This first time ever cross-brand cooperation spells
a new chapter of TV watching experience and overturns the traditional habits of
family entertainment. Coocaa 40S3G latest smart TV provides you with all free
content from Clip TV, which enable all customers to watch any their favorite
show at any time with no advertisements placed in. Just as easy and smooth as
you want.
Now the second wave of flash sale at the best offer
of 3.999.000VND will launch on coocaa Lazada online flagship store at
https://bit.ly/3hpjP0e on September 9. Seize this unbelievable opportunity and
click in for the best treat!
coocaa is a registered trademark of the
market-leading TV manufacturer Skyworth. Also, even coocaa has just launched,
it already has 23 years Japan standard quality since their product was produced
by a Toshiba factory with a really high standard. coocaa joined Vietnamese
market at the end of 2018, selling 5 smart TV models’ on Lazada including
55S5G, 50S5G, 40S5G, 40S5C and 32S5C, and set many records for top best-selling
products on this e-commerce platform.