LeddarTech to Address Autonomous Driving, LiDAR, and Perception Technologies at CIOE Annual Conference from September 9-11, 2020

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – September 7, 2020 – LeddarTech®, an industry leader in environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems from level 1 to level 5 will participate and present at the 22nd China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) from September 9-11. This live event, is being held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition Center and brings together 3,000 exhibitors welcoming over 80,000 industry professionals to learn, share, and engage in 60 concurrent forums, seminars, and activities.

During the Optoelectronic Application Forum, LeddarTech’s Horry Cheng, Strategic Account Manager for China, will present “Flash LiDAR and Environmental Raw Data Fusion Perception Solutions” during the MEMS Seminar: LiDAR Technology and Application sub-expo which runs concurrently with the China International Opto Expo. This session will explore both the roadmap for LiDAR technology relating to AD and ADAS as well as examine environmental perception for safer and more reliable autonomous driving. LeddarTech will also participate in a Round Table discussing the growth of LiDAR companies both in China and around the world. “LeddarTech China is honored to be presenting at this long-standing event that brings together industry leaders and colleagues in optoelectronics to discuss the advancements made in environmental sensing solutions as they pertain to mobility and autonomous driving,” said Frantz Saintellemy, President and COO of LeddarTech.

Attend LeddarTech’s Presentation:

Flash LiDAR and Environmental Raw Data Fusion Perception Solutions

Date: September 10, 2020

Time: 11.15 a.m. China Standard Time

Location: Shenzhen World Exhibition Center 2B, 2nd Floor, Hall 2





Attend the Round Table Presentation:

国内外激光雷达企业思想激荡

Date: September 10, 2020

Time: 1.30 — 2.40 p.m. China Standard Time

Location: Shenzhen World Exhibition Center 2B, 2nd Floor, Hall 2

Attendance is open to all delegates.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments with its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform. LeddarTech delivers a cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution to Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators that enables them to develop automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the foundation of the LeddarEngine™. LeddarTech has 14 generations of solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine platform operating 24/7 in harsh environments. This platform is actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 80 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities from level 1-level 5.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible https://leddartechlidar.cn/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

