Rain water draining out work continued 3rd day

HYDERABAD: The cleanness work of Hyderabad city and Latifabad continued on 3rd day under directives of Municipal Commissioner Anis Ahmed Dasti. Sanitation and health staff continued draining out rain water and cleaning roads and streets in various areas including from Fateh Chowk to Muhammadi Chowk and in Liaquat colony from Sakhi Pir chowk to taxi stand.

During this work mechanical machinery of HMC was also used. Sanitation staff cleared the roads in Liaquat colony by draining out sewerage water and silt and also removed all refuse heaps from roads and streets. For drainage water and sweeping heaps of garbage generator pumping was done.

The sanitation work was monitored by municipal commissioner himself and director health.

At Fateh Chowk, PPP MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan who checked the work acclaimed the performance of the health staff of HMC and also praised the municipal commissioner for his personal interest the draining out rainwater from the city along with removing. On directions of MC, the staff cleared rainwater from the greet belt at Fateh chowk. Municipal Commissioner along with director health services Dr. Salahuddin, director parks Muhammad Yousuf Khan and engineer Majid Khokhar visited all the above areas and viewed the cleaning of roads, streets, and green belt. MC praised the HMC staff for their untiring work for keeping the city clean and healthy. During his visit to the Liaquat colony, he met with citizens on whose demand he extended draining and sweeping work for one more day.

