Delivery of COVID-19 vaccine: DHL study shows how public and private sector can partner for success

Global delivery of 10 billion doses of

serum needs scaled-up medical supply chains

A framework is provided to tackle

future health emergencies beyond COVID-19

BONN, GERMANY – Media OutReach – September 7, 2020 – With first emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines

expected to be effective in the last quarter of 2020, logistics providers are

challenged to rapidly establish medical supply chains to deliver more than ten

billion doses worldwide. DHL, working with McKinsey & Company as

analytics partner, has published a white paper on securing a stable supply

chain for vaccines and medical goods during COVID-19, and future health crises.

Currently, more than 250 vaccines across seven platforms are being

developed and trialed. As COVID-19 vaccines have leapfrogged development

phases, stringent temperature requirements (up to -80°C) are likely to be

imposed for certain vaccines to ensure that their efficacy is maintained during

transportation and warehousing. This poses novel logistics challenges to the

existing medical supply chain that conventionally distributes vaccines at ~2–8°C.

In the paper, DHL evaluates how the transport of vaccines as a highly

temperature-sensitive product can be managed effectively to combat the further

spread of the virus. The scope of this task is immense: To provide global

coverage of COVID-19 vaccines, up to ~200,000 pallet shipments and ~15 million

deliveries in cooling boxes as well as ~15,000 flights will be required across

the various supply chain set-ups.

“The COVID-19 crisis emerged with an

unprecedented breadth and impact. It required governments, businesses, and the

logistics industry alike to adapt quickly to new challenges. As a world leader

in logistics, we want to share our experience of operating during one of the

biggest health crises in recent history, in order to develop strategies in an ever-more

connected world”, explains Katja Busch, Chief Commercial Officer DHL. “To protect lives

against the pandemic, governments have moved towards a more active role in

medical supply chains. Over the past few months, we have demonstrated that

sufficient planning and appropriate partnerships within the supply chain can

play a key role as governments work to secure critical medical supplies during

health emergencies such as this.”

Future public health crisis management to include public-private

partnerships

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, demand for

medical supplies has surged. For example, UNICEF sourced 100 times more face

masks and 2,000 times more medical gloves than in 2019. Bringing medical

supplies from their distant sources to the frontline has been one of the most

crucial activities in pandemic response management in the first phase of the

health emergency. For PPE specifically, inbound logistics were a major

challenge due to geographically concentrated production, limited airfreight

capacity and a lack of inbound quality checks. To ensure stable medical supply in a future

health crisis, a comprehensive setup of public health crisis strategies and

structures needs to be established by governments with partnerships from both

public and private sectors.

“From the onset, Asia was in the cockpit of the

supply race with millions of PPE and test kits shipped out of China and South Korea respectively,” added Leonora Lim, Head of Life Science and Healthcare, DHL

Customer Solutions and Innovation, Asia Pacific. “The delivery of vaccines

would be a completely different ball game however given the scale of

distribution and strict temperature requirements. A close partnership between

the public and private sectors would address the urgent need for a viable

medical supply chain that will preserve the integrity of these vaccines and

have them delivered to over 200 countries and territories in a timely fashion.”

To kick-start the dialogue among the different actors and

improve pandemic resilience in medical supply logistics, DHL provides a

framework for the cooperation of logistics companies with authorities, politicians, NGOs

as well as the life sciences industry. The framework helps to establish

measures to ensure the most stable and safe supply chains possible. Besides an

emergency response plan, this includes a partnership network, strong physical

logistics infrastructure and IT-enabled supply chain transparency. Lastly, a

response unit with a clear mandate should be put in place to implement all

critical activities at short notice.

To read the

complete white paper, please click on the following link: www.dhl.com/pandemic-resilience

