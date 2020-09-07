Infinix Officially Launches the Fashion Conscious Zero 8 in Kenya

NAIROBI, KENYA – Media

OutReach – 7 September 2020 – Infinix,

a global leader in consumer electronics market, has today launched the Zero 8

smartphone in the Kenyan market. The Zero 8 is the company’s flagship series

for 2020/21. Though targeting the high-end market, the Zero 8 will retail at a

relatively affordable price of KES 28,999 and will be covered by a guarantee

policy of up to 25 months. The warranty

will cover repairs on any purchased Zero 8 device that malfunctions after purchase

for free as a bonus aftersales value addition to Zero 8 consumers.

The stylish and fashion-focused Infinix

Zero 8 runs on Android v10 operating

system, with its key feature being the

presence of a Media Tek Helio G90 processor. This, combined with its128 GB ROM and 8 GB RAM, will enable consumers

experience improved speeds and overall device performance, including quick

upload and download times and an amazing experience with the apps, compared to

the Zero 6. The 90HZ Full HD Display and G90T processor also means enhanced

performance for the cameras, including the wide angle, ultra-wide angle and

rear cameras that will take photographic performance to a new level.

“Infinix is taking a

step to be more premium and able to compete and be the face of this new

direction as a fashion-conscious brand. This direction is very much in tandem

with our target customers, whose lifestyle can be described as image and

fashion-conscious and trendy, with a taste for high end gadgets”, said Mike

Zhang, Infinix Kenya Brand Manager.

The smartphone is

backed by a 4500 mAh battery which signifies fast charging and a longer life

(31 hours talk time and 26 hours stand-by time). The connectivity features in

the smartphone include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, Volte, and more. It is 4G, 3G and

2G-enabled.

Infinix

Zero 8 is, no doubt, set to redefine the company’s image when thinking about

their devices. Another salient feature is the device’s cameras, both on the

front and at the back. On the front, for the first time ever, Infinix has

released a device with two selfie cameras (48 + 8MP), fitting them in a

punch-hole setup. At the back, there’s a 64-megapixel main sensor headlining

the quad-camera setup housed in the diamond-style bump.

Still on the design, Infinix Zero 8 is

equipped with a dual-punch hole cut-out for the selfie snapper, present at the

top left corner. This includes a 48MP primary lens and an 8MP wide-angle lens.

It has a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate display. The device

also features a 64MP quad-camera setup, in a prism-shaped module. The handset

has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The Infinix Zero 8 has the futuristic

appearance which naturally blends with the diagonal design and colours used.

“Infinix will continue to play its key role in developing devices that meet

the market needs as well as technology of the day that endear users to the

future lifestyle aspirations”, added Zhang.

Smartphones have become a key aspect in everyday life, enabling many people

to run their businesses from the comforts of their seats and giving them access

to the outside world.

Other than the

flagship mobile phone, Infinix is also set to venture into a new product

category with the impending launch of Infinix TV, aimed at fulfilling smart

lifestyle living in accordance with modern trends. The TV will also be running

on the android smart TV system after Infinix received approval from Google. It will

enjoy full features and benefits that come with the system, including ability

to stream from favorite apps, play music and games and cast from any device.

About Infinix

Infinix Mobile is a Shenzhen-based

smartphone company founded in 2013 and a subsidiary of Transsion. The brand was

born after the French mobile manufacturer Sagem Wireless was acquired in 2011.

The company has Research and Development (R&D) centers sprawling between

France and Korea and designs its phones in France.

Infinix is committed to building

cutting-edge technology and fashionably designed dynamic mobile devices to

create globally-focused intelligent life experiences through a merging of fashion

+ technology.

With the brand spirit of challenging

the norms, Infinix smart devices are designed specifically for young people who

want to stand out, reach out and be in sync with the world.