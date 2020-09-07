Social Enterprise Summit 2020 Theme “new normal‧collective power”

Free public registration to e-meet 70+ social innovators

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 September 2020 – The 13th Social

Enterprise Summit (“SES 2020”) will be held from 19 to 21 November 2020 with

the chosen theme “new normal‧collective power”. The

flagship annual International Symposium to inspire and empower social

innovation, with 70+ top international and local speakers in 20 sessions, will

be opening up for free this year to a wider audience’s participation and

exchange to co-create our new normal.

SES 2020 Theme: “new

normal * collective power” ︱

19-21. 11. 2020 ︱ Online ︱

The turn of the

decade 2020 begins with a pandemic affecting people around the world, raising

attention to health and changing the way people work, study, commute or

socialise. Everyone in our society will require some shifts to come out of the

current situations. Collective efforts are needed to re-focus on fostering

mutually reinforcing solutions, continuous communication towards common agendas

and making swift decisions based on current data and measurement. This

International Symposium will examine the process through 4 thematic tracks:

Community Empowerment, Digital Social Innovation, Sustainability and Business

as well as Education Innovation.

This year, the grandiose

speakers line up comprises over 70 leaders and social entrepreneurs from USA,

Australia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand,

Mainland China, Hong Kong etc locations.

Keynote Speakers:

Mr Jeremy HEIMANS

(US), Co-Author of New Power,

Co-Founder and CEO of Purpose, and Mr Henry TIMMS (US), Co-Author of New Power, President and CEO of Lincoln

Center, will discuss what “New Power” means in today’s connected world and how

to harness this rise of new power to make changes for a better world.

Thematic Session: Overcoming Challenges 2.0: Rebuilding City Resilience

Mr Francis NGAI

(HK), Founder and CEO of Social Ventures Hong Kong; Mr David YEUNG (HK),

Founder and CEO of Green Monday; Dr LAU Ming-Wai (HK), Founder and Director of

MWYO and Chairman of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited, and Ms Vicky FUNG (HK),

Co-founder of Every Life Is A Song, will examine the current challenges we are

facing in Hong Kong and what collective actions can be taken to rebuild

resilience in our city.

Free Registration for Social Enterprise Summit 2020 begins

15 September 2020 (Wednesday), please visit the following link: http://bit.ly/SES2020Reg

Official

Website: http://ses.org.hk

About Social Enterprise Summit

Social Enterprise

Summit (SES) is a cross-sector platform to inspire and empower social

innovation and social entrepreneurship. The flagship International Symposium

builds on the experiences of over 70 speakers from 15 locations to inspire,

innovate, connect and collaborate with delegates from the civic society,

businesses, government and academic sectors from Hong Kong, China; Asia Pacific

region and beyond to advance positive societal changes. Community engagement activities are held in eight different districts in

Hong Kong during the year to expand the participation and reach beyond the

conference rooms, applying knowledge, social entrepreneurship and innovative

mindsets to various day to day life settings.