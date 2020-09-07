Social Enterprise Summit 2020 Theme “new normal‧collective power”
Free public registration to e-meet 70+ social innovators
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 September 2020 – The 13th Social
Enterprise Summit (“SES 2020”) will be held from 19 to 21 November 2020 with
the chosen theme “new normal‧collective power”. The
flagship annual International Symposium to inspire and empower social
innovation, with 70+ top international and local speakers in 20 sessions, will
be opening up for free this year to a wider audience’s participation and
exchange to co-create our new normal.
SES 2020 Theme: “new
normal * collective power” ︱
19-21. 11. 2020 ︱ Online ︱
The turn of the
decade 2020 begins with a pandemic affecting people around the world, raising
attention to health and changing the way people work, study, commute or
socialise. Everyone in our society will require some shifts to come out of the
current situations. Collective efforts are needed to re-focus on fostering
mutually reinforcing solutions, continuous communication towards common agendas
and making swift decisions based on current data and measurement. This
International Symposium will examine the process through 4 thematic tracks:
Community Empowerment, Digital Social Innovation, Sustainability and Business
as well as Education Innovation.
This year, the grandiose
speakers line up comprises over 70 leaders and social entrepreneurs from USA,
Australia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand,
Mainland China, Hong Kong etc locations.
Keynote Speakers:
Mr Jeremy HEIMANS
(US), Co-Author of New Power,
Co-Founder and CEO of Purpose, and Mr Henry TIMMS (US), Co-Author of New Power, President and CEO of Lincoln
Center, will discuss what “New Power” means in today’s connected world and how
to harness this rise of new power to make changes for a better world.
Thematic Session: Overcoming Challenges 2.0: Rebuilding City Resilience
Mr Francis NGAI
(HK), Founder and CEO of Social Ventures Hong Kong; Mr David YEUNG (HK),
Founder and CEO of Green Monday; Dr LAU Ming-Wai (HK), Founder and Director of
MWYO and Chairman of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited, and Ms Vicky FUNG (HK),
Co-founder of Every Life Is A Song, will examine the current challenges we are
facing in Hong Kong and what collective actions can be taken to rebuild
resilience in our city.
Free Registration for Social Enterprise Summit 2020 begins
15 September 2020 (Wednesday), please visit the following link: http://bit.ly/SES2020Reg
Official
Website: http://ses.org.hk
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/SocialEnterpriseSummit/
Linkedin:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sesummit/
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/ses_socialinnovation/
About Social Enterprise Summit
Social Enterprise
Summit (SES) is a cross-sector platform to inspire and empower social
innovation and social entrepreneurship. The flagship International Symposium
builds on the experiences of over 70 speakers from 15 locations to inspire,
innovate, connect and collaborate with delegates from the civic society,
businesses, government and academic sectors from Hong Kong, China; Asia Pacific
region and beyond to advance positive societal changes. Community engagement activities are held in eight different districts in
Hong Kong during the year to expand the participation and reach beyond the
conference rooms, applying knowledge, social entrepreneurship and innovative
mindsets to various day to day life settings.