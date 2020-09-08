FWD Insurance Acquires Minority Stake in IPP Financial Advisers
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 8 September 2020 – Leading financial advisory company IPP Financial Advisers (“IPPFA”) and FWD Insurance (“FWD”) today announced a
strategic partnership that will see FWD own a minority interest in IPPFA, enabling
IPPFA to further cement its position as a premier financial advisory firm in
Singapore, and the Asia-Pacific region.
Tay Huai Eng, CEO of IPP Financial Advisers said, “We are extremely
pleased to welcome FWD as our strategic partner in IPP Financial Advisers. As a
major pan-Asian Insurer, FWD’s capital resources, expertise, and market
knowledge will further enhance our company’s growth and expansion in Singapore
and the region. It will also strengthen our professional staffing and
technology capabilities.”
The
strategic alliance will enable FWD to design attractive and competitive Life
Insurance products that comprehensively meet the evolving life insurance
financial needs of clients. This expansion complements IPPFA’s already
extensive range of financial products, financial planning services and
investments capabilities. IPPFA will retain its position as an open
architecture financial planning institution with complete access to a
comprehensive range of products from different insurers and fund houses.
Adrian Vincent,
General Manager of FWD Singapore’s Life Business shared, “We’re delighted to be
partnering with IPP Financial Advisers. Their reputation as a premier
organisation dedicated to providing excellent wealth planning and management
for their clients aligns with FWD’s ambition to make financial security
accessible to everyone. We share a mutual commitment to continued growth in the
region and look forward to supporting them as they continue to lead the way in
the financial planning arena.”
The
partnership will create a positive impact on IPPFA clients. Traditional
processes will be digitalized through the integration of FWD’s technology
solutions, simplifying the process for IPPFA customers. Backed by FWD’s
extensive network across Asia, it will also bolster customer confidence in IPPFA’s
commitment and growth in the region. Together with FWD, IPPFA plans to
strengthen its position in Singapore by expanding on its financial services
business significantly.
Founded
in 1983, the IPP financial services organisation is the pioneer in
comprehensive financial planning services in Singapore. As an industry leader,
IPPFA has set the industry benchmark with its time-tested financial planning
models covering the areas of wealth protection, accumulation, management and
distribution.