FWD Insurance Acquires Minority Stake in IPP Financial Advisers

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 8 September 2020 – Leading financial advisory company IPP Financial Advisers (“IPPFA”) and FWD Insurance (“FWD”) today announced a

strategic partnership that will see FWD own a minority interest in IPPFA, enabling

IPPFA to further cement its position as a premier financial advisory firm in

Singapore, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Tay Huai Eng, CEO of IPP Financial Advisers said, “We are extremely

pleased to welcome FWD as our strategic partner in IPP Financial Advisers. As a

major pan-Asian Insurer, FWD’s capital resources, expertise, and market

knowledge will further enhance our company’s growth and expansion in Singapore

and the region. It will also strengthen our professional staffing and

technology capabilities.”

The

strategic alliance will enable FWD to design attractive and competitive Life

Insurance products that comprehensively meet the evolving life insurance

financial needs of clients. This expansion complements IPPFA’s already

extensive range of financial products, financial planning services and

investments capabilities. IPPFA will retain its position as an open

architecture financial planning institution with complete access to a

comprehensive range of products from different insurers and fund houses.

Adrian Vincent,

General Manager of FWD Singapore’s Life Business shared, “We’re delighted to be

partnering with IPP Financial Advisers. Their reputation as a premier

organisation dedicated to providing excellent wealth planning and management

for their clients aligns with FWD’s ambition to make financial security

accessible to everyone. We share a mutual commitment to continued growth in the

region and look forward to supporting them as they continue to lead the way in

the financial planning arena.”

The

partnership will create a positive impact on IPPFA clients. Traditional

processes will be digitalized through the integration of FWD’s technology

solutions, simplifying the process for IPPFA customers. Backed by FWD’s

extensive network across Asia, it will also bolster customer confidence in IPPFA’s

commitment and growth in the region. Together with FWD, IPPFA plans to

strengthen its position in Singapore by expanding on its financial services

business significantly.

Founded

in 1983, the IPP financial services organisation is the pioneer in

comprehensive financial planning services in Singapore. As an industry leader,

IPPFA has set the industry benchmark with its time-tested financial planning

models covering the areas of wealth protection, accumulation, management and

distribution.