Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (“Sunlight REIT”) Annual Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2020

HONG KONG,

CHINA – Media OutReach – 8

September 2020 – Henderson

Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the “Manager“)

is pleased to report the final results of Sunlight REIT for the year ended 30

June 2020 (the “Year“).

Despite

unprecedented challenges during the Year, Sunlight REIT managed to deliver reasonably

respectable results, registering a 0.3% year-on-year (“YoY“) rise in net property income (“NPI“) to HK$684.7 million. Annual distributable income was HK$467.0

million, virtually unchanged from last year.

The Board

has resolved to declare a final distribution of HK 13.6

cents per unit. Coupled with an interim distribution of HK 13.2 cents per unit,

the total distribution per unit for the Year would amount to HK 26.8

cents, down 1.8% YoY. The implied payout ratio is 95.2%,

compared with 96.4% in the preceding year.

At

30 June 2020, the value of Sunlight REIT’s property portfolio was appraised at HK$18,918.0 million, 5.4% lower

than a year ago; accordingly,

its net asset value declined by 7.6% to HK$14,771.2 million, or HK$8.89 per

unit.

Operating Highlights

At 30 June

2020, average occupancy rate of the entire portfolio of Sunlight REIT increased

to 95.7% (30 June 2019: 95.3%). Contrary to the office portfolio which

registered an improvement in occupancy rate to 95.6% (30 June 2019: 94.0%),

occupancy rate of the retail properties dropped to 95.8% (30 June 2019: 98.1%),

reflecting the emerging negative impact of an economic recession and weakening

consumer confidence. Average passing rent of the office portfolio was HK$36.5

per sq. ft., up 2.8% YoY, while that of the retail portfolio was HK$74.8 per

sq. ft., down 1.3% as compared to a year ago. Average rental reversion of the

portfolio for the Year was 6.0%.

Of the top

three properties of Sunlight REIT, performance of the two shopping malls,

namely Sheung Shui Centre Shopping Arcade (“SSC“) and Metro City Phase I Property (“MCPI“) were inevitably affected by weak local consumer sentiment

and a virtually standstill of inbound tourism. NPI of SSC declined by 6.2%,

while the corresponding figure of MCPI remained stable. Gratifyingly, NPI of

Sunlight Tower registered a YoY growth of 4.5%.

Mr. Wu Shiu Kee, Keith, Chief Executive

Officer

of the Manager said, “The near-term prospects for Sunlight REIT are expected to

be challenging. However, with a defensive portfolio, firm financial footing supported

by clear strategic priorities, we believe that Sunlight REIT is well positioned

to capitalize on new opportunities and expand its footprint for the long-term

benefits of unitholders.”

Highlights of FY2019/20 Final Results of Sunlight REIT.

Highlights

of FY2019/20 Final Results:

(in HK$’ million, unless otherwise

specified)

2020 2019 Change (%) For the year ended

30 June: Revenue 854.6 850.7 0.5 Net

property income 684.7 682.5 0.3 (Loss)/profit

after taxation (751.4) 1,591.1 N/A Annual distributable income 467.0 467.3 (0.1) Distribution

per unit (HK cents) 26.8 27.3 (1.8) Payout ratio (%) 95.2 96.4 N/A At 30 June: Portfolio

valuation 18,918.0 20,002.5 (5.4) Net

asset value 14,771.2 15,991.9 (7.6) Net

asset value per unit (HK$) 8.89 9.68 (8.2) Gearing

ratio (%) 21.6 20.4 N/A

About Sunlight REIT

Sunlight

REIT (Stock code: 435) is a real estate investment trust authorized by the

Securities and Futures Commission and constituted by the trust deed dated 26

May 2006 (as amended and supplemented by six supplemental deeds) (the “Trust

Deed“), and has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on

21 December 2006. Sunlight REIT offers investors the opportunity to invest in a

diversified portfolio of 11 office and five retail properties in Hong Kong with

a total gross rentable area of over 1.2 million sq. ft.. The office properties

are primarily located in core business areas, including Wan Chai and Sheung

Wan, as well as in decentralized business areas such as Mong Kok and North

Point. The key retail properties are situated in regional transportation hubs

and new towns including Sheung Shui, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long.

About the Manager

The Manager

of Sunlight REIT is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Henderson Land Development

Company Limited (恒基兆業地產有限公司). Its main

responsibility is to manage Sunlight REIT and all of its assets in accordance

with the Trust Deed in the sole interest of its unitholders.