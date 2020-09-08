The New Philips TAJS50 Bluetooth Speaker Redefines The Shape of Sound

Georg Jensen inspiration combines with Philips expertise for a unique mobile speaker

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 8 September 2020 – The new Philips TAJS50

Bluetooth speaker was designed together with Georg Jensen to be simple, yet

striking. The gleaming polished steel top plate contrasts beautifully with the

tactile Kvadrat wool-blend speaker fabric. Home, office, or dinner party — the

contrasting design always makes a beautiful impression. The soft but tough

Kvadrat speaker fabric also makes the speaker easy to grip when you pick it up.

Spectacular Sound from a Compact Speaker

Despite its compact size and light weight, the TAJS50 has a rated power

output of 30W, and delivers powerful but delightfully detailed music and

speech. The beautiful wool-blend premium speaker fabric, from high-end

manufacturer Kvadrat, is acoustically transparent, allowing every sound to flow

freely from the speaker into the room. You can easily pair your TAJS50 with an

identical Philips Georg Jensen speaker to enjoy your music in stereo.

20 Hours Play Time and 20m Range





The battery gives you 20 hours play time from a full charge, and the

wireless range is up to 20m. Charging the speaker takes 6 hours, via the

included USB-C cable. There’s a handy USB-A port on the speaker that lets you

use the speaker as a power bank to charge a smart device.

The Philips TAJS50 Bluetooth speaker is available for an MSRP of

SGD$289 at all authorized Philips Audio distributors in Singapore from

September 8, 2020.

Find out more about Philips TAJS50 Bluetooth speaker now.

About TP Vision

TP Vision Europe B.V. (‘TP Vision’) is registered in the Netherlands,

with its head office in Amsterdam. TP Vision is a wholly owned company of TPV

Technology Limited (‘TPV’), which is one of the world’s leading monitor and TV

manufacturers.

TP Vision is a consumer electronics key player in TV and audio

entertainment. TP Vision concentrates on developing, manufacturing and

marketing Philips-branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America,

India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and Philips-branded audio

products (Globally) under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. We

combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design

expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in

creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for

consumers.