AIA Singapore pays tribute to essential workers, providing them with free protection, AIA #ShareTheLove Insurance plan, against infectious diseases including COVID-19 and dengue fever
The special coverage is part of the insurer’s regional #ShareTheLove movement to give back to the community – by protecting what matters most, and enabling healthier, longer, better lives for generations to come
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 9
September 2020 – AIA Singapore
today announced that they will be offering complimentary AIA #ShareTheLove
Insurance plans[1]
covering COVID-19 and 21 infectious diseases (including dengue fever) for the essential
workforce.
The initiative will rally
together members of the community to protect this vulnerable group. Starting
today, members of the public may nominate a family member or friend[2] who is an essential worker
via Facebook or Instagram. Both parties in the selected stories (individuals
who submitted the story and their nominees) will be provided with the free AIA
#ShareTheLove Insurance, which covers infectious diseases, including COVID-19
and dengue fever, paying tribute to their service by protecting what matters.
“These
workers have put the communities’ needs above their own health and wellbeing. Aside
from COVID-19, the exposure to infectious diseases is not over even after ending
their work, as dengue cases continue to plague homes. By engaging the help of
the community at large, we hope to play a part in bringing more of these
amazing stories of resilience to light and paying tribute to our essential
workforce. This is a little gesture of appreciation for the sacrifices that
they have and continue to make as we deal with this crisis,” said Ms Melita Teo, Chief Customer and Digital
Officer, AIA Singapore.
This activity is part of a regional AIA
#ShareTheLove movement taking place across Asia. It is during these challenging
times that we realise the positive impact that love can bring. Be it for
ourselves, our family, or the community, a little sharing of love goes a long
way. In Singapore, besides offering 2,000 complimentary AIA
#ShareTheLove Insurance plans as part of its efforts of paying tribute
to essential workers, AIA Singapore will also be raising funds for AIA
Singapore’s two adopted charities, Children’s Wishing Well and the VIVA
Foundation.
AIA Singapore has long played an important role
in progressing education, wellness and enrichment programmes for children and
youths from its adopted charity, Children’s Wishing Well, supporting the cause
for the third year. With corporate social responsibility continuing to be a key
priority, even amidst a crisis, the life insurer today also announced an
expansion of its giving commitment by partnering with a new beneficiary, the
VIVA Foundation, to do more to urgently narrow Singapore’s protection gap by
raising funds for paediatric cancer research.
More details on the #ShareTheLove campaign as
follows:
- AIA Representatives are pledging their support
by donating a portion of their policy sales during this period towards AIA
Singapore’s adopted charities, as part of their continuous efforts to do their
part for the community.
- All donations made will be matched by AIA
Singapore.
- To do good while also providing additional
assurance for customers in times of uncertainties over jobs security, selected
AIA policies sold during this period will enjoy[3]:
– Free AIA Retrenchment Cover —
automatic 12-month cover that waives premiums for eligible plans and its
attaching premium-paying riders for 12 months upon involuntarily retrenchment.
- – Discount of up to 25% on the
first year’s premiums.
- – 2 Free AIA #ShareTheLove Insurance plans — covering COVID-19
and 21 infectious diseases (including dengue fever) till 30 April 2021. One for
yourself and another to share with someone!
These initiatives are just one of many that AIA
Singapore has introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to support individuals
and families in need. Other support programmes include:
-
Providing free COVID-19
coverage for 2.6 million existing eligible individual
customers, corporate members, employees and AIA Representatives[4]. The free coverage will
also be extended to new AIA customers[5].
-
Giving corporate customers[6]
access to free teleconsultation services via WhiteCoat, an
on-demand telemedicine provider, thus allowing individuals who require
professional medical advice to engage WhiteCoat’s Singapore-registered doctors
from the comfort of their own home. AIA Singapore also covered the costs of
50,000 teleconsultations for all policyholders of AIA HealthShield Gold Max — a
MediSave-approved Integrated Shield Plan (IP).
-
Offering customers instalment plans to pay
their premiums via our AIA COVID-19 Support
Programme, for individuals and industries (corporate
customers) badly impacted by COVID-19.
-
Introducing $1,000 work
from home assistance scheme to cushion the impact
of COVID-19 and provide support to all permanent and contract employees whilst
telecommuting.
-
Creating a Resilience Booster Challenge and
Solidarity Rewards Challenge to provide extra incentives and to reward
AIA’s agency force who continue to service the financial needs of fellow
Singaporeans during this trying period; additional relief support has also been
provided for selected AIA Representatives who are facing financial challenges.
Note
to editor:
How
to submit your story and #ShareTheLove with the essential workforce:
- Dedicate a social media photo or video post
to a friend or family member[7](nominee)
who is working in one of the essential/ permitted services (https://covid.gobusiness.gov.sg/guides/permittedserviceslist2.pdf listed on https://covid.gobusiness.gov.sg/permittedlist/) on your Facebook or Instagram pages;
- Include a message of appreciation in at
least 100 words to your nominee by telling us his/her story of resilience
and why you think that insurance is the best gift for him/her in your
photo post caption or video sharing;
- Tag @aiasingapore (Instagram)/
@singapore.aia (Facebook) and your nominee in the post;
- Include the hashtags #ShareTheLove and
#AIASG; and
- Ensure that your social media profile or
post is set to Public.
Benefits
of the free AIA #ShareTheLove Insurance plan[8]
as follows:
|
AIA
Coverage
|
Benefits
|
Coverage amount
(Lump-sum payout)
|
Hospitalisation Income Benefit
A lump sum benefit will be paid out if the Insured Person is diagnosed and hospitalised in Singapore for a minimum of 3 days due to any of
|
S$1,000
|
Non-Hospitalisation benefit
A lump sum benefit will be paid out if the Insured Person is diagnosed
|
S$50
|
Death benefit
A lump sum benefit shall be paid upon death of the Insured Person due
|
S$10,000
List
of 21 Infectious Diseases:
- Hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD)
- Dengue fever (DHF)
- Avian influenza or
‘bird flu’ due to influenza A viral strains H5N1, H9N2, H7N7, H7N9, or H1N1
- Mumps
- Rubella
- Tuberculosis
- Measles
- Malaria
- Anthrax infection
- Yellow fever
- Plague
- Melioidosis or ‘soil disease’
- Rabies
- Legionnaires’ disease
- Chikungunya
- Nipah viral encephalitis
- Japanese viral encephalitis
- Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD) or ‘mad cow
disease’
- Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)
- Middle east respiratory syndrome coronavirus
(MERS-CoV)
- Zika virus
For more
details of the #ShareTheLove campaign, please visit: www.aia.com.sg/ShareTheLove or AIA Singapore Facebook.
[1] Please refer
to the full terms and conditions on the AIA #ShareTheLove with the essential
workforce social initiative via .
[2] Must be
Singapore Resident with a valid NRIC or FIN and aged between 18 and 65 (age
last birthday) at the time when he or she is first covered under this AIA
#ShareTheLove Insurance.
[3] Please refer
to the terms and conditions of the AIA #ShareTheLove Campaign 2020 at
www.aia.com.sg/ShareTheLove.
[4] Subject to
applicable terms and conditions.
[5] The free COVID-19
coverage will be provided up until 31 December 2020 or 30 days after the
Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level has gone down to
green, whichever is earlier.
[6] Eligible for
corporate customers with a general practitioner outpatient plan.
[7]Must be
Singapore Residents (with a valid NRIC / FIN) and aged between 18 and 65 (age
as at last birthday) when he or she applies for the free AIA #ShareTheLove
Insurance policy.
[8] Please refer
to the AIA #ShareTheLove Insurance policy contract for the full terms and
conditions.
