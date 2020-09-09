DHL eCommerce Solutions expands Sydney headquarters to meet growing e-commerce shipping demands
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 9 September 2020 – DHL eCommerce Solutions, a
division of the world’s leading logistics company, Deutsche Post DHL Group
(DPDHL), announced that it will relocate its Sydney headquarters to a 19,000
sqm facility, co-located with DHL Global Forwarding, at Unit 1 Millennium
Court, 33-41 Military Road, Matraville, NSW 2036.
Denise McGrouther, Managing Director, DHL eCommerce Solutions Oceania
DHL eCommerce Solutions is moving its Sydney HQ to Matraville and expanding its square footage by more than double to meet growing e-commerce shipping demands
The
relocation will see the e-commerce logistics specialist more than double its
square footage from its current Rosebery HQ. This expansion comes amidst
significant growth in e-commerce shipping demands from overseas consumers as a
result of lifestyle changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. Export data
from DHL eCommerce Solutions shows a whopping 60 times volume growth in the
export of children’s toys since the start of the year. Other product categories
such as kitchen & home cooking, health & beauty, and pet products have
also seen triple digit volume growth.
“Now
more so than ever, Australian businesses are seizing cross border opportunities
to expand their business globally, despite the current economic headwinds. As e-commerce
becomes the new normal, this investment will enhance our speed and service
capabilities, while demonstrating our commitment to support local businesses by
meeting the growing demand for reliable and affordable international shipping,”
said Denise McGrouther, Managing
Director for DHL eCommerce Solutions Oceania.
The
new facility will provide the organization with space for planned investments
into innovative warehousing technologies. When fully operational, these
advancements will enhance overall efficiency and enable faster processing times
for the growing number of e-commerce parcels coming in and going out of
Australia. Being co-located with DHL Global Forwarding, the experts in global
freight forwarding, will also bring advantages for B2C shippers looking to ship
heavier or bulky items.
DHL
eCommerce Solutions will continue to focus on lightweight e-commerce exports to
over 220 countries and territories worldwide, at both their Sydney and
Melbourne distribution centers. This new expansion will ensure DHL eCommerce
Solutions remains well-positioned to support local businesses, including
e-commerce platforms and marketplaces, and become the logistics provider of choice
for e-tailers.
DHL eCommerce is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group and,
along with its sister divisions DHL Express, DHL Supply Chain and DHL Global
Forwarding, have been in Australia since 1972, offering end-to-end logistics solutions.
For
more information on international shipping through DHL eCommerce Solutions,
visit: https://www.logistics.dhl/au-en/home/our-divisions/ecommerce.html
DHL – The logistics company for the world
DHL is the
leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an
unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and
international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions,
international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain
management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and
territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and
reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions
for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and
healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail,
DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.
DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of
more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a
commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive
contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve
zero-emissions logistics by 2050.