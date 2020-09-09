HCSTSI demand development package for Hyderabad like that of Karachi

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Smaall Traders and Small Industry Daulatram Lohana has demanded from prime minister Imran Khan and chief minister Syed Mrad Ali Shah to grant development package for Hyderabad like that which was announced for Karachi.

In a statement he lauded Rs.1100 Billions package for Karachi adding that it was since long that government has taken steps to redress grievances of Karachi. He said he values this step of government and added that Hyderabad, second city of trade and industry after Karachi and also being near to sea port, its condition was was no less adverse than Karachi.

Lohana said infrastructure of Hyderabad has also been devastated and the state institutes meant for providing basic needs of people like Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Qasimabad Municipal Committee, WASA, HESCO have failed to perform their duties during last monsoons. Due to their failure trade, industry, other business activities as well people have suffered a lot and loss of industrial and domestic items.

As such he demanded from prime minister Imran Khan and chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to announce development package for Hyderabad as was announced for Karachi. He suggested to forming high power committee under supervision of which restoration work could be carried out.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION