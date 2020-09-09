Makki Shah Police declares 4 years child absconder

HYDERABAD: After Makki Shah police of Hyderabad city declared a 4 years old child along with 3 others as absconder in drugs (Manpuri Ghutka) case, child’s father Shakeel Khaskheli took his 4year old son Umar to sessions court Hyderabad for bail.

Shakil Khaskheli submitted before sessions judge that his 4 years son Umer along with 3 others have been declared by Shah Makki police absconder in drug case. He pleaded for bail of his innocent on.

On knowing such an act of Shah Makki police, Session Judge expressed anger over it and called SHO and investigation officer to his court. SHO told court that child is not accused but misunderstanding was due to a man with same name. After such report of police, court returned bail application of child back to his father.

