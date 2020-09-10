HK TOP Professional Flame Cooking Platform Towngas Cooking Channel Arrives on YouTube

Star chefs assemble!

Unbox cookery secrets, culinary inspirations every day

Introducing intensive

courses on Chinese cooking for domestic helpers

Secret tips on ingredient

selection and culinary arts

HONG KONG,

CHINA – Media OutReach –

10 September 2020 – In the midst of the pandemic, everyone looks to hone

their cooking skills while staying home. To help spice up the eating-at-home

routine, the Hong Kong and China Gas

Company (Towngas) proudly launches its “top”-of-the-town Towngas Cooking

YouTube Channel. With a celebrity chef ensemble sprinkling flame cooking ideas

around, the professional culinary platform promises to kindle your interest in

cooking and enrich your recipe collection — from casual cooking to gourmet

dinner; local daily deli, Japanese, Korean, Thai cuisine, French pastry to even healthy and

tasty veggie dishes — you name it, we have it!

Please download high

resolution photos here:

(https://bit.ly/2FqQJPN)

Star chefs reveal secrets of flame cooking

and share over 500 recipes

When it comes

to keeping well, a healthy diet is just as vital as protective gear. With

limited opportunities to dine out these days, it becomes particularly important

to expand your repertoire of recipes. The Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel

features your favourite celebrity chefs, including Chef Paul, Master Chow

Chung, Swiss chef Jacques Kagi, French cuisine guru and Disciples Escoffier

Professional Diploma graduate Joey Leung, celebrity mom Skye Chan, Super-Daddy Kay Ho, Star Doctor

Marcus Kwok, YouTuber Portugal

Story-Telling Chef John Rocha and Warm-boy Chef Andy Dark — to

name but a few — who will take turns to present professional cookery advice and

demos on a daily basis. In addition to live instructions, these culinary

maestros will share essential facts about foods, give pointers on handling

ingredients and condiments, and reveal their best hidden secrets of cooking!

With a collection of over 500 simple recipes that will soon be presented one by

one from now on, anyone can be a super chef!

A promising flame cooking platform where

experts in various cuisines convene

When asked

about the launch of the Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel, Towngas General

Manager — Retail Marketing and Sales, Catherine Wong remarks, “Since the number

of COVID-19 cases has fluctuated lately, many people prefer cooking at home

over dining out. According to market research, there’s an exponential growth in

searches for recipes. In response to the demand, Towngas launches our very own

flame cooking platform Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel, where star chefs

specializing in different cuisines convene. We have celebrity chefs, French

cooking gurus, doctor, parenting

experts, YouTubers, and many more, who are eager to share

tips and advice on flame cooking, culinary inspirations, and innovative dishes.

It promises to ignite your passion for cooking, sharpen your cooking skills,

and fill your kitchen with delightful flavours! With our channel, anyone is

just a few clicks from being a super chef!”

Towngas Cooking YouTube

Channel September to October Features:





Monday Healthy Monday Instructed

by physician Marcus Kwok and Mimi Veggie Doris Wong, author of “Vegetarian Dishes

That Satisfy Vegans and Meat-lovers Alike”, who will share recipes for

healthy and delicious dishes. With careful seasoning and cooking styles,

healthy eating can be easily achieved! Instructed by Marcus Kwok Hearty riceless low-fat

fried rice

fried rice Cancer-fighting kimchi

pot

pot Immunity-boosting mushroom

soup

soup Low-sugar healthy spaghetti Instructed by Mimi Veggie – Doris Wong Tom Yum Soup

Grilled tofu in Korean

style

style Veggie lamb curry

Tri-colour veggie eel roll Tuesday Intensive Course for Domestic

Helpers A Chinese

cooking boot camp tailored for domestic helpers, these sessions are conducted

in Filipino and Indonesian. Selecting and preparing hairy

marrow and broccoli

marrow and broccoli Formulating home cooking

recipes

recipes Preparing and cooking

squirrel fish

squirrel fish Sharing the secrets of

making steamed egg with minced pork and beans Wednesday French Wednesday French

cuisine guru Joey Leung gives cookery demos on authentic French cooking

style. Turn your home kitchen into a French kitchen! Classic sole meunière

with black olive sauce

with black olive sauce Ratatouille Quiche

Chicken cacciatore in French style with mushroom

sauce

sauce Lemon Madeline Thursday Culinary Tips4U Fai Gor’s Kitchen all about dried abalones

all about dried scallops

all about bird nest

Soaking fish maw with

ease

ease Soaking sea cucumbers

with ease

with ease Handling Japanese

mushrooms

mushrooms all about caterpillar

fungus

fungus Selecting cured meat

all about dried oysters Friday KOL Friday Online

influencers share innovative cooking ideas and personal kitchen stories. Instructed by John Rocha Piri Piri in Portuguese

style with couscous

style with couscous Grilled Wagyu beef

bruschetta in Portuguese style

bruschetta in Portuguese style Artisan fried

vermicelli Instructed by Andy Dark Korean style bean sprout

soup with rice (accompanied by Korean style steamed eggs)

soup with rice (accompanied by Korean style steamed eggs) Ice cream cup with

churros

churros Japanese omelette curry

rice Saturday Star Chef Weekend Star chefs

give instructions on preparing gourmet dishes and troubleshoot common

culinary mistakes. No more sweat in the kitchen! Instructed by Chef Paul Creamy scallops with

black truffle

black truffle Schweinshaxe (German

pork knuckle)

pork knuckle) Amadai with tomatoes Instructed by Master Chow Chung Miso roast chicken with

wine-marinade

wine-marinade Baked noodles with

yellow croaker

yellow croaker Szechuan style port belly with chili

Lettuce wrap with

minced beef and diced tomatoes

minced beef and diced tomatoes Miso yaki with

wine-marinade

wine-marinade Durian toast Sunday Sunday Mom & Dad Skye Chan

and Kay Ho share parenting tips and recipes for healthy and delicious dishes

to address picky eating habits in children. Instructed by Skye Chan Stimulating interest in

learning — oyako don

learning — oyako don Crossroads at distance

learning and working from home: time management, family activities, and

emotion management — gyu don and onsen tamago

learning and working from home: time management, family activities, and emotion management — gyu don and onsen tamago Scheduling for distance learning — mille feuille

nabe

nabe Adjusting parents’ expectations — Japanese curry

rice with meat patty Instructed by Kay Ho Finance: Understanding wants and needs from

dining — prime rib sandwich

dining — prime rib sandwich Education: Managing picky eaters — pesto

spaghetti with chicken

spaghetti with chicken Bonding: Benefits of reading picture books —

fish and chips

fish and chips Parenting: Controlling resources, not children —

apple crumble

About Towngas Cooking Centre

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited

officially established the Towngas Cooking Centre in May 1977. For over 40

years, we have promoted the joy of flame cooking to inter-generational

customers. The Towngas Cooking Centre at Lee Theatre is equipped with cooking

tables with adjustable heights for young kids so members at all ages can enjoy

flame cooking. We have a vast array of culinary courses tailored to various

needs, such as the Excellent Wife Certificate programme for beginners, and the

Crash Course for Students Abroad to prepare youngsters who are going to study

overseas.

As a pioneer in culinary education, we

understand the demand for professional culinary training in the market. Leading

the trend in cookery, we have partnered with Disciples Escoffier to bring

Disciples Escoffier Diploma in Culinary Arts and the Disciples Escoffier

Diploma in Pastry to Hong Kong. Graduates will be awarded the “Level 5 National

Diploma in French Cuisine or Pastry”, which is accredited by the French

Ministry of Education. With this Grand Diploma, students are granted the

qualification to pursue their career as professional cooks or open restaurants

in France. This partnership with Disciples Escoffier takes the culinary

education experience to a whole new level.

In response to the varied cooking needs

during the pandemic, Towngas Cooking Centre has adopted different creative teaching

modes, including in-person classes, online courses, and premium online

programmes whose participants will receive curated ingredients by courier.

Participants will watch live tutorial classes while having hands-on practice at

home, and have their questions addressed simultaneously. All these innovation allows

our customers enjoy cooking at home!

For Towngas Cooking Channel YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnRAYsxHxDsVrsLP6oi4XEQ

