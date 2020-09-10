HK TOP Professional Flame Cooking Platform Towngas Cooking Channel Arrives on YouTube
- Star chefs assemble!
Unbox cookery secrets, culinary inspirations every day
- Introducing intensive
courses on Chinese cooking for domestic helpers
-
Secret tips on ingredient
selection and culinary arts
HONG KONG,
CHINA – Media OutReach –
10 September 2020 – In the midst of the pandemic, everyone looks to hone
their cooking skills while staying home. To help spice up the eating-at-home
routine, the Hong Kong and China Gas
Company (Towngas) proudly launches its “top”-of-the-town Towngas Cooking
YouTube Channel. With a celebrity chef ensemble sprinkling flame cooking ideas
around, the professional culinary platform promises to kindle your interest in
cooking and enrich your recipe collection — from casual cooking to gourmet
dinner; local daily deli, Japanese, Korean, Thai cuisine, French pastry to even healthy and
tasty veggie dishes — you name it, we have it!
Please download high
resolution photos here:
Star chefs reveal secrets of flame cooking
and share over 500 recipes
When it comes
to keeping well, a healthy diet is just as vital as protective gear. With
limited opportunities to dine out these days, it becomes particularly important
to expand your repertoire of recipes. The Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel
features your favourite celebrity chefs, including Chef Paul, Master Chow
Chung, Swiss chef Jacques Kagi, French cuisine guru and Disciples Escoffier
Professional Diploma graduate Joey Leung, celebrity mom Skye Chan, Super-Daddy Kay Ho, Star Doctor
Marcus Kwok, YouTuber Portugal
Story-Telling Chef John Rocha and Warm-boy Chef Andy Dark — to
name but a few — who will take turns to present professional cookery advice and
demos on a daily basis. In addition to live instructions, these culinary
maestros will share essential facts about foods, give pointers on handling
ingredients and condiments, and reveal their best hidden secrets of cooking!
With a collection of over 500 simple recipes that will soon be presented one by
one from now on, anyone can be a super chef!
A promising flame cooking platform where
experts in various cuisines convene
When asked
about the launch of the Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel, Towngas General
Manager — Retail Marketing and Sales, Catherine Wong remarks, “Since the number
of COVID-19 cases has fluctuated lately, many people prefer cooking at home
over dining out. According to market research, there’s an exponential growth in
searches for recipes. In response to the demand, Towngas launches our very own
flame cooking platform Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel, where star chefs
specializing in different cuisines convene. We have celebrity chefs, French
cooking gurus, doctor, parenting
experts, YouTubers, and many more, who are eager to share
tips and advice on flame cooking, culinary inspirations, and innovative dishes.
It promises to ignite your passion for cooking, sharpen your cooking skills,
and fill your kitchen with delightful flavours! With our channel, anyone is
just a few clicks from being a super chef!”
Towngas Cooking YouTube
Channel September to October Features:
|
Monday
|
Healthy Monday
Instructed
|
Instructed by Marcus Kwok
Instructed by Mimi Veggie – Doris Wong
|
Tuesday
|
Intensive Course for Domestic
A Chinese
|
|
Wednesday
|
French Wednesday
French
|
|
Thursday
|
Culinary Tips4U
|
Fai Gor’s Kitchen
|
Friday
|
KOL Friday
Online
|
Instructed by John Rocha
Instructed by Andy Dark
|
Saturday
|
Star Chef Weekend
Star chefs
|
Instructed by Chef Paul
Instructed by Master Chow Chung
|
Sunday
|
Sunday Mom & Dad
Skye Chan
|
Instructed by Skye Chan
Instructed by Kay Ho
About Towngas Cooking Centre
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited
officially established the Towngas Cooking Centre in May 1977. For over 40
years, we have promoted the joy of flame cooking to inter-generational
customers. The Towngas Cooking Centre at Lee Theatre is equipped with cooking
tables with adjustable heights for young kids so members at all ages can enjoy
flame cooking. We have a vast array of culinary courses tailored to various
needs, such as the Excellent Wife Certificate programme for beginners, and the
Crash Course for Students Abroad to prepare youngsters who are going to study
overseas.
As a pioneer in culinary education, we
understand the demand for professional culinary training in the market. Leading
the trend in cookery, we have partnered with Disciples Escoffier to bring
Disciples Escoffier Diploma in Culinary Arts and the Disciples Escoffier
Diploma in Pastry to Hong Kong. Graduates will be awarded the “Level 5 National
Diploma in French Cuisine or Pastry”, which is accredited by the French
Ministry of Education. With this Grand Diploma, students are granted the
qualification to pursue their career as professional cooks or open restaurants
in France. This partnership with Disciples Escoffier takes the culinary
education experience to a whole new level.
In response to the varied cooking needs
during the pandemic, Towngas Cooking Centre has adopted different creative teaching
modes, including in-person classes, online courses, and premium online
programmes whose participants will receive curated ingredients by courier.
Participants will watch live tutorial classes while having hands-on practice at
home, and have their questions addressed simultaneously. All these innovation allows
our customers enjoy cooking at home!
For Towngas Cooking Channel YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnRAYsxHxDsVrsLP6oi4XEQ
Welcome
to contact us and be our partners!