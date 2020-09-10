HK TOP Professional Flame Cooking Platform Towngas Cooking Channel Arrives on YouTube

Published: September 10, 2020

  • Star chefs assemble!
    Unbox cookery secrets, culinary inspirations every day
  • Introducing intensive
    courses on Chinese cooking for domestic helpers
  • Secret tips on ingredient
    selection and culinary arts     

HONG KONG,
CHINA – Media OutReach –
10 September 2020 – In the midst of the pandemic, everyone looks to hone
their cooking skills while staying home. To help spice up the eating-at-home
routine, the Hong Kong and China Gas
Company (Towngas) proudly launches its “top”-of-the-town Towngas Cooking
YouTube Channel. With a celebrity chef ensemble sprinkling flame cooking ideas
around, the professional culinary platform promises to kindle your interest in
cooking and enrich your recipe collection — from casual cooking to gourmet
dinner; local daily deli, Japanese, Korean, Thai cuisine, French pastry to even healthy and
tasty veggie dishes — you name it, we have it!

Star chefs reveal secrets of flame cooking
and share over 500 recipes

When it comes
to keeping well, a healthy diet is just as vital as protective gear. With
limited opportunities to dine out these days, it becomes particularly important
to expand your repertoire of recipes. The Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel
features your favourite celebrity chefs, including Chef Paul, Master Chow
Chung, Swiss chef Jacques Kagi, French cuisine guru and Disciples Escoffier
Professional Diploma graduate Joey Leung, celebrity mom Skye Chan, Super-Daddy Kay Ho, Star Doctor
Marcus Kwok, YouTuber Portugal
Story-Telling Chef John Rocha and Warm-boy Chef Andy Dark — to
name but a few — who will take turns to present professional cookery advice and
demos on a daily basis. In addition to live instructions, these culinary
maestros will share essential facts about foods, give pointers on handling
ingredients and condiments, and reveal their best hidden secrets of cooking!
With a collection of over 500 simple recipes that will soon be presented one by
one from now on, anyone can be a super chef!

 

A promising flame cooking platform where
experts in various cuisines convene

When asked
about the launch of the Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel, Towngas General
Manager — Retail Marketing and Sales, Catherine Wong remarks, “Since the number
of COVID-19 cases has fluctuated lately, many people prefer cooking at home
over dining out. According to market research, there’s an exponential growth in
searches for recipes. In response to the demand, Towngas launches our very own
flame cooking platform Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel, where star chefs
specializing in different cuisines convene. We have celebrity chefs, French
cooking gurus, doctor, parenting
experts, YouTubers, and many more, who are eager to share
tips and advice on flame cooking, culinary inspirations, and innovative dishes.
It promises to ignite your passion for cooking, sharpen your cooking skills,
and fill your kitchen with delightful flavours! With our channel, anyone is
just a few clicks from being a super chef!”

 

Towngas Cooking YouTube
Channel September to October Features:


Monday

Healthy Monday

 

Instructed
by physician Marcus Kwok and Mimi Veggie Doris Wong, author of “Vegetarian Dishes
That Satisfy Vegans and Meat-lovers Alike”, who will share recipes for
healthy and delicious dishes. With careful seasoning and cooking styles,
healthy eating can be easily achieved!

Instructed by Marcus Kwok

  • Hearty riceless low-fat
    fried rice
  • Cancer-fighting kimchi
    pot
  • Immunity-boosting mushroom
    soup
  • Low-sugar healthy spaghetti

Instructed by Mimi Veggie – Doris Wong

  • Tom Yum Soup
  • Grilled tofu in Korean
    style
  • Veggie lamb curry
  • Tri-colour veggie eel roll

Tuesday

Intensive Course for Domestic
Helpers

 

A Chinese
cooking boot camp tailored for domestic helpers, these sessions are conducted
in Filipino and Indonesian.
  • Selecting and preparing hairy
    marrow and broccoli
  • Formulating home cooking
    recipes
  • Preparing and cooking
    squirrel fish
  • Sharing the secrets of
    making steamed egg with minced pork and beans

Wednesday

French Wednesday

 

French
cuisine guru Joey Leung gives cookery demos on authentic French cooking
style. Turn your home kitchen into a French kitchen!

  • Classic sole meunière
    with black olive sauce
  • Ratatouille Quiche
  • Chicken cacciatore in French style with mushroom
    sauce
  • Lemon Madeline

Thursday

Culinary Tips4U

Fai Gor’s Kitchen

  • all about dried abalones
  • all about dried scallops
  • all about bird nest
  • Soaking fish maw with
    ease
  • Soaking sea cucumbers
    with ease
  • Handling Japanese
    mushrooms
  • all about caterpillar
    fungus
  • Selecting cured meat
  • all about dried oysters

Friday

KOL Friday

 

Online
influencers share innovative cooking ideas and personal kitchen stories.

Instructed by John Rocha

  • Piri Piri in Portuguese
    style with couscous
  • Grilled Wagyu beef
    bruschetta in Portuguese style
  • Artisan fried
    vermicelli

Instructed by Andy Dark

  • Korean style bean sprout
    soup with rice (accompanied by Korean style steamed eggs)
  • Ice cream cup with
    churros
  • Japanese omelette curry
    rice

Saturday

Star Chef Weekend

 

Star chefs
give instructions on preparing gourmet dishes and troubleshoot common
culinary mistakes. No more sweat in the kitchen!

Instructed by Chef Paul

  • Creamy scallops with
    black truffle
  • Schweinshaxe (German
    pork knuckle)
  • Amadai with tomatoes

Instructed by Master Chow Chung

  • Miso roast chicken with
    wine-marinade
  • Baked noodles with
    yellow croaker
  • Szechuan style port belly with chili
  • Lettuce wrap with
    minced beef and diced tomatoes
  • Miso yaki with
    wine-marinade
  • Durian toast

Sunday

Sunday Mom & Dad

 

Skye Chan
and Kay Ho share parenting tips and recipes for healthy and delicious dishes
to address picky eating habits in children.

Instructed by Skye Chan

  • Stimulating interest in
    learning —  oyako don
  • Crossroads at distance
    learning and working from home: time management, family activities, and
    emotion management — gyu don and onsen tamago
  • Scheduling for distance learning — mille feuille
    nabe
  • Adjusting parents’ expectations — Japanese curry
    rice with meat patty

Instructed by Kay Ho

  • Finance: Understanding wants and needs from
    dining — prime rib sandwich
  • Education: Managing picky eaters — pesto
    spaghetti with chicken
  • Bonding: Benefits of reading picture books —
    fish and chips
  • Parenting: Controlling resources, not children —
    apple crumble

About Towngas Cooking Centre

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited
officially established the Towngas Cooking Centre in May 1977. For over 40
years, we have promoted the joy of flame cooking to inter-generational
customers. The Towngas Cooking Centre at Lee Theatre is equipped with cooking
tables with adjustable heights for young kids so members at all ages can enjoy
flame cooking. We have a vast array of culinary courses tailored to various
needs, such as the Excellent Wife Certificate programme for beginners, and the
Crash Course for Students Abroad to prepare youngsters who are going to study
overseas.

As a pioneer in culinary education, we
understand the demand for professional culinary training in the market. Leading
the trend in cookery, we have partnered with Disciples Escoffier to bring
Disciples Escoffier Diploma in Culinary Arts and the Disciples Escoffier
Diploma in Pastry to Hong Kong. Graduates will be awarded the “Level 5 National
Diploma in French Cuisine or Pastry”, which is accredited by the French
Ministry of Education. With this Grand Diploma, students are granted the
qualification to pursue their career as professional cooks or open restaurants
in France. This partnership with Disciples Escoffier takes the culinary
education experience to a whole new level.

In response to the varied cooking needs
during the pandemic, Towngas Cooking Centre has adopted different creative teaching
modes, including in-person classes, online courses, and premium online
programmes whose participants will receive curated ingredients by courier.
Participants will watch live tutorial classes while having hands-on practice at
home, and have their questions addressed simultaneously. All these innovation allows
our customers enjoy cooking at home!

For Towngas Cooking Channel YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnRAYsxHxDsVrsLP6oi4XEQ

Welcome
to contact us and be our partners!

