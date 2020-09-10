LIKE App is ready to venture into largest population market in the SE Asia, Indonesia
JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media
OutReach – 10 September 2020 – LIKE App is a disrupting social media
marketing platform with the key mission of “providing
an accessible platform for everyone to participate and create value to the
public through the power of social media”, LIKE App is currently offering influencers with genuine
influence growth support and merchants with quality social media traffics. LIKE
App is venturing into the Indonesia market starting from September 2020. It is
tapping into the largest social media marketing industry in SE Asia region
through strategic localization.
LIKE App is ready to venture into largest population market in the SE Asia, Indonesia.
“LIKE App has registered over 200,000 users, across SE Asia as of
September 2020. Compared to other social media marketing platforms, LIKE App
has two unique advantages, a strong community of social media users and a
healthy social media ecosystem development aspect. LIKE has established
partnerships with local community groups across SE Asia and work with
influencers closely. LIKE App also provides the best rewards for the community
of social media users as well as the lowest cost for influencers and merchants
with the aim to generate the highest value for the ecosystem where the whole
community can strive together. Thanks to LIKE App technology, merchants can now
reach and work with influencers with just a few clicks. Its technology allows social
media users to contribute their social activities and generate organic traffics
for both influencers and merchant.” said Timofey Smirnov, CEO, LIKE App. “LIKE
App is constantly engaging new communities and partners to ensure that the
ecosystem gradually grow over time and able to provide a triple win situation
for all parties.”
LIKE App’s business model allows
merchants from varies brands to connect with relevant influencers at the ease
of their fingertip across SE Asia. LIKE App provide this service through a talent pool of genuine social
media users from various platforms such as Tiktok, Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp. The team has
specialized in social media marketing for multiple years and it is cooperating
closely with major platforms and influencers to maximize the number of views
and likes to the next level.
“Indonesia is one of the most attractive
market for LIKE App to venture into due to its large population and the rise of
middle class. These significant improvements were caused by increased smart
phone and social media usage in the country. LIKE App aims to capitalized on
this digital trend in Indonesia and compete for a market share by offering a
more efficient yet quality social media marketing service. With the help of
local Indonesian community, LIKE App occupies a strong foothold in Jakarta and
aim to expand across the country in 2020. Through a strong localization
strategy, LIKE App is ready to build a strong social media presence and the
team is constantly engaging with local partners to meet the strong demand in
the market.” Said Robert Thompson, CTO, LIKE App.
About LIKE APP
LIKE App is a disrupting social media marketing platform. LIKE App
specializes in providing influencers and merchants with genuine traffic growth
through a pool of quality social media users. The LIKE App team has extensive
experiences in the multi-marketing channel industry for some of the most
influential brands and influencers in the SE Asia. LIKE App’s mission is to provide an accessible platform for everyone to
participate and create value to the public through the power of social media. https://www.likeapp.net
Email: support@likeapp.net
WhatsApp: https://wa.link/towt3o
Telegram: https://t.me/likeappcs03
Mobile Link (PC &
Apple): https://www.hello2048.com/#/home
Android: https://lijntzy-ycmhv.com.zzjuxiang.com/package/test/LIKE_release.apk