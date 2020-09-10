Taiwan’s Tang Prize Foundation collaborates with the National Taiwan University to stage the 2020 Tang Prize Masters’ Forum on the Power of Civil Society for Realization of the Rule of Law

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 10 September 2020 – In the advent of challenges posed by critical

issues such as climate change, global pandemics and social justice, what can

civilians in the modern era, those without power and resource, do to help? To

look into this question, the Tang Prize Foundation, in collaboration with

National Taiwan University, will stage the 2020 Tang Prize Masters’ Forum for

Rule of Law from 10:30 to 13:00 (GMT+8), Taiwan time, on September 21. Three

non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that jointly won the 2020 Tang Prize in

Rule of Law, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, Dejusticia: the

Center for Law, Justice and Society, and The Legal Agenda, will speak on the

topic, “Exploring the Role of Non-Governmental Organizations in the

Contemporary Civil Society,” sharing their experience of mobilizing the civil

society to facilitate the application of law and to change the world for the

better.

These three awardees are praised for

utilizing strategic litigation, education and advocacy to advance legal

institutions and protect socially vulnerable populations, in the milieus where

the foundations of rule of law are under severe challenge. The Foundation hopes

this Forum will be an opportunity for members of modern society who have long

been concerned about public issues, including civil servants, experts and

social advocate groups, to get together and get a deeper understanding of how

these three organizations tap into the potential of civil society, and combine

academic research and social activism to further the rule of law.

Also taking part in this Forum are leading

advocates for the rule of law in Taiwan: Robin J. Winkler, former president of

Environmental Jurist Association, Mei-Nu Yu, former chairperson of the

Awakening Foundation, Clarence Chou, chairman of Taiwan Association for Human

Rights, and Lucas Wang, chair of the International Cooperation Team of the

Judicial Reform Foundation. They will be exchanging ideas with the Laureates

about the dedicated work in the field they have been conducting over the years.

Hosted by Dr. Jiunn-rong Yeh, chair professor

of National Taiwan University, this Forum features not only speakers and

panelists of diverse backgrounds and specialties, but also former Tang Prize

Laureates in Rule of Law, including former Justice of the Constitutional Court

of South Africa, Albie Sachs and former Special Representative for

International Migration for the United Nations, Louise Arbour. Both will offer

their insightful observations on the vital functions the NGOs can perform and

the problems they are confronted with.

Recent stringent restrictions and regulations

imposed by the governments to contain the COVID-19 outbreaks have become some

of the most imminent challenges the NGOs around the world have to respond to.

In addition to defending the fundamental rights of the marginalized groups, the

NGOs have to prevent governments from disguising means to expand administrative

power as measures against the pandemic, at the expense of individual liberty.

At this critical period of time, we cordially invite you to join us in this

Forum, to give voice to the people and to the environment we reside in

collectively, to examine the “new normal” in the age of COVID-19, and to view

different communities with different values and capabilities in the contemporary

society from a new perspective.

To watch a 1-minute video about this year’s

Masters’ Forums, please click on https://reurl.cc/d5xKr8.

For more information about the forum, please visit https://www.tang-prize.org/en/week.php?cat=94.

