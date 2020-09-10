Taiwan’s Tang Prize Foundation collaborates with the National Taiwan University to stage the 2020 Tang Prize Masters’ Forum on the Power of Civil Society for Realization of the Rule of Law
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 10 September 2020 – In the advent of challenges posed by critical
issues such as climate change, global pandemics and social justice, what can
civilians in the modern era, those without power and resource, do to help? To
look into this question, the Tang Prize Foundation, in collaboration with
National Taiwan University, will stage the 2020 Tang Prize Masters’ Forum for
Rule of Law from 10:30 to 13:00 (GMT+8), Taiwan time, on September 21. Three
non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that jointly won the 2020 Tang Prize in
Rule of Law, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, Dejusticia: the
Center for Law, Justice and Society, and The Legal Agenda, will speak on the
topic, “Exploring the Role of Non-Governmental Organizations in the
Contemporary Civil Society,” sharing their experience of mobilizing the civil
society to facilitate the application of law and to change the world for the
better.
These three awardees are praised for
utilizing strategic litigation, education and advocacy to advance legal
institutions and protect socially vulnerable populations, in the milieus where
the foundations of rule of law are under severe challenge. The Foundation hopes
this Forum will be an opportunity for members of modern society who have long
been concerned about public issues, including civil servants, experts and
social advocate groups, to get together and get a deeper understanding of how
these three organizations tap into the potential of civil society, and combine
academic research and social activism to further the rule of law.
Also taking part in this Forum are leading
advocates for the rule of law in Taiwan: Robin J. Winkler, former president of
Environmental Jurist Association, Mei-Nu Yu, former chairperson of the
Awakening Foundation, Clarence Chou, chairman of Taiwan Association for Human
Rights, and Lucas Wang, chair of the International Cooperation Team of the
Judicial Reform Foundation. They will be exchanging ideas with the Laureates
about the dedicated work in the field they have been conducting over the years.
Hosted by Dr. Jiunn-rong Yeh, chair professor
of National Taiwan University, this Forum features not only speakers and
panelists of diverse backgrounds and specialties, but also former Tang Prize
Laureates in Rule of Law, including former Justice of the Constitutional Court
of South Africa, Albie Sachs and former Special Representative for
International Migration for the United Nations, Louise Arbour. Both will offer
their insightful observations on the vital functions the NGOs can perform and
the problems they are confronted with.
Recent stringent restrictions and regulations
imposed by the governments to contain the COVID-19 outbreaks have become some
of the most imminent challenges the NGOs around the world have to respond to.
In addition to defending the fundamental rights of the marginalized groups, the
NGOs have to prevent governments from disguising means to expand administrative
power as measures against the pandemic, at the expense of individual liberty.
At this critical period of time, we cordially invite you to join us in this
Forum, to give voice to the people and to the environment we reside in
collectively, to examine the “new normal” in the age of COVID-19, and to view
different communities with different values and capabilities in the contemporary
society from a new perspective.
About Tang Prize
Dr. Samuel
Yin, chairman of Ruentex Group, founded the Tang Prize in December of 2012 as
an extension of the supreme value his family placed on education. Harkening
back to the golden age of the Tang Dynasty in Chinese history, the Tang Prize
seeks to be an inspiring force for people working in all corners of the world.
For more information on the Tang Prize and its laureates, please visit www.tang-prize.org