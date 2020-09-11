A New Player to AIoT Game: TECNO Debuts AIoT Strategy with Smart Audio and Smart Wearables New Launches, and First 5G CPE with Ultra High Speed at Industry Best Price

NAIROBI, KENYA – Media OutReach – 11 September 2020 – TECNO, a global premier smartphone and

smart device brand, today debuted its strategic

launch of TECNO Smart AIoT ecosystem strategy, marking TECNO’s strategic

expansion of its business portfolio to AIoT area. Riding on its unique

strengths and resources, as well as its accumulated market insights in emerging

markets, TECNO is committed to bringing customers the most desirable AIoT

products and smart connection solutions with best quality at competitive price.

Looking at the quick evolution

into 3G/4G and even 5G era in emerging markets, TECNO unveils a forward-looking

“1+N” AIoT strategy with a customer-oriented obsession, wherein “1” means that

customers shall be taken as the core; “N” means N types of living

scenarios the customers will experience which includes home interconnection,

commerce, education, travel, sport, leisure, entertainment and more in their

current and future life. Along with the strategy launch, TECNO also brings a ranges

of new products including smart audio, smart wearables and first smart routing

solution of 5G CPE with

ultra high speed.

“We have constant investment and dedication

to our long-term commitment to global emerging markets, with AIoT being one of

TECNO’s strategic priorities in next few years. Standing at

the revolutionary

point into a new smart living era, we understand consumers’ real needs to high-quality

smart products at competitive price, and we have great confidence and unique

advantages to provide consumers there with more visionary and desirable mobile solutions.” Stephen HA,

General Manager of TECNO Mobile commented.

AIoT is increasingly becoming more

mainstream globally including emerging markets, leading human into a more

connected future and lifestyle. According to IDC, by 2025, there’s projected to

be 41.6 billion connected IoT devices. While, in emerging markets like Latin

America, Middle East and Africa, performance to price ratio is an important

factor that cannot be ignored, according to GFK research.

TECNO’s First 5G CPE: Ultra high speed, compatible of 3G/4G/5G and highly cost-effective

The launch of TECNO 5G CPE will be a game changer to innovate the

broadband connections in global emerging markets, especially in African

counties.

With the introduction of 5G, the ecosystem will continue to grow at a

much faster rate as 5G will enable the connection of every object, person and

machine. It benefits multiple areas includes smart home, intelligent medical,

agriculture, transportation, finance and industrial networking of things. With

these scenarios being part of TECNO’s “1+N” strategy, the release of 5G CPE plays

the prominent role.

In addition, being aware of the low popularity of optical network and

incomplete infrastructure versus high network connection cost in emerging

markets especially in African markets, TECNO 5G CPE brings an innovative

network connection solution which enables ultra-high speed and compatibility,

efficient data exchange while extremely low connecting cost to end users. This

will put TECNO at very advantageous position to become one driving force behind

construction of the end-user network connectivity infrastructure with local

carriers. Right now, TECNO has just announced its 5G CPE available and target

to work with main carriers to gradually cover several emerging markets- the

pilot markets will be South Africa, Thailand and Russia, the future markets

will cover Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Myanmar,etc.

Competitive Strength of 5G CPE

Ultra-high Speed & Compatibility– With the super speed of 5G, TECNO 5G CPE

can truly realize the ‘Triple-Gigabit’ network speed. For example, users can

download a movie within only 4 seconds with the 5G network. In terms of

compatibility, the SA&NSA dual networking makes 5G/4G/3G all compatible.

The high-performance dual-core processor of TECNO 5C CPE can also realize super

strong WIFI coverage.

brand’s 5G CPE under similar excellent product performance, TECNO 5G CPE shows a

remarkable price advantage compared with other industry players. With TECNO 5G

CPE, more enterprises and households can get access to truly wireless

ultra-fibre broadband experience in the near future, making information

transmission much easier, super cost-effective and more efficient.

TECNO Introduced A Range of Smart Audio and Smart Wearables to

Accelerate AIoT Ecosystem’s Development

Bearing the real market

reality and consumer demand in mind, TECNO aims to build the foundation of the

AIoT ecosystem by providing comprehensive product categories and accelerate

smart devices and smart connection developments with focus on the mostly

expected top two categories of ‘personal + home’ in the near term.

Most Recently, TECNO announced new devices of TWS HiPods

H2, Smart Watch and Smart Band under the product development philosophy of

‘simply extraordinary’, bring refreshing, smart connecting and convenient

experience to their everyday life.

TECNO Audio Products — TECNO has launched HiPods H2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Bluetooth

Earbuds in July in global emerging market. It boasts with the latest TWS

technology, providing smart connectivity, strong durability, pure stereo sound

effect and sleek designs, bringing extraordinary ‘WIRELESS’ audio experience to all ears.

TECNO Smart Wearables — TECNO smart watch (TECNO Watch 1) and smart band (TECNO Band 1) will

also be unveiled soon in global emerging markets, aiming to be the ideal

portable mate of consumers for sports, leisure and daily life. Both the smart

watch and smart band features the ultra-long battery life, health management

functions including heart rate variation detection, sleep quality monitoring,

the special function of 24-hour smart temperature monitoring and abnormal

temperature alarm which aims to provide necessary alert to users’ daily health

monitoring under the current situation of Covid-19.

In the near future, TECNO will be introducing more cool and stylish

smart devices, ranging from Bluetooth- related products (TWS, headphones,

speakers), MBB products (MIFI, CPE) , to smart home gadgets, empowering

consumers with excellent smart devices using experience under the era of smart

connection.