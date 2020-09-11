A New Player to AIoT Game: TECNO Debuts AIoT Strategy with Smart Audio and Smart Wearables New Launches, and First 5G CPE with Ultra High Speed at Industry Best Price
NAIROBI, KENYA – Media OutReach – 11 September 2020 – TECNO, a global premier smartphone and
smart device brand, today debuted its strategic
launch of TECNO Smart AIoT ecosystem strategy, marking TECNO’s strategic
expansion of its business portfolio to AIoT area. Riding on its unique
strengths and resources, as well as its accumulated market insights in emerging
markets, TECNO is committed to bringing customers the most desirable AIoT
products and smart connection solutions with best quality at competitive price.
Looking at the quick evolution
into 3G/4G and even 5G era in emerging markets, TECNO unveils a forward-looking
“1+N” AIoT strategy with a customer-oriented obsession, wherein “1” means that
customers shall be taken as the core; “N” means N types of living
scenarios the customers will experience which includes home interconnection,
commerce, education, travel, sport, leisure, entertainment and more in their
current and future life. Along with the strategy launch, TECNO also brings a ranges
of new products including smart audio, smart wearables and first smart routing
solution of 5G CPE with
ultra high speed.
“We have constant investment and dedication
to our long-term commitment to global emerging markets, with AIoT being one of
TECNO’s strategic priorities in next few years. Standing at
the revolutionary
point into a new smart living era, we understand consumers’ real needs to high-quality
smart products at competitive price, and we have great confidence and unique
advantages to provide consumers there with more visionary and desirable mobile solutions.” Stephen HA,
General Manager of TECNO Mobile commented.
AIoT is increasingly becoming more
mainstream globally including emerging markets, leading human into a more
connected future and lifestyle. According to IDC, by 2025, there’s projected to
be 41.6 billion connected IoT devices. While, in emerging markets like Latin
America, Middle East and Africa, performance to price ratio is an important
factor that cannot be ignored, according to GFK research.
TECNO’s First 5G CPE: Ultra high speed, compatible of 3G/4G/5G and highly cost-effective
The launch of TECNO 5G CPE will be a game changer to innovate the
broadband connections in global emerging markets, especially in African
counties.
With the introduction of 5G, the ecosystem will continue to grow at a
much faster rate as 5G will enable the connection of every object, person and
machine. It benefits multiple areas includes smart home, intelligent medical,
agriculture, transportation, finance and industrial networking of things. With
these scenarios being part of TECNO’s “1+N” strategy, the release of 5G CPE plays
the prominent role.
In addition, being aware of the low popularity of optical network and
incomplete infrastructure versus high network connection cost in emerging
markets especially in African markets, TECNO 5G CPE brings an innovative
network connection solution which enables ultra-high speed and compatibility,
efficient data exchange while extremely low connecting cost to end users. This
will put TECNO at very advantageous position to become one driving force behind
construction of the end-user network connectivity infrastructure with local
carriers. Right now, TECNO has just announced its 5G CPE available and target
to work with main carriers to gradually cover several emerging markets- the
pilot markets will be South Africa, Thailand and Russia, the future markets
will cover Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Myanmar,etc.
Competitive Strength of 5G CPE
-
Ultra-high Speed & Compatibility– With the super speed of 5G, TECNO 5G CPE
can truly realize the ‘Triple-Gigabit’ network speed. For example, users can
download a movie within only 4 seconds with the 5G network. In terms of
compatibility, the SA&NSA dual networking makes 5G/4G/3G all compatible.
The high-performance dual-core processor of TECNO 5C CPE can also realize super
strong WIFI coverage.
-
High Cost-effectiveness- With market price more than half of other
brand’s 5G CPE under similar excellent product performance, TECNO 5G CPE shows a
remarkable price advantage compared with other industry players. With TECNO 5G
CPE, more enterprises and households can get access to truly wireless
ultra-fibre broadband experience in the near future, making information
transmission much easier, super cost-effective and more efficient.
TECNO Introduced A Range of Smart Audio and Smart Wearables to
Accelerate AIoT Ecosystem’s Development
Bearing the real market
reality and consumer demand in mind, TECNO aims to build the foundation of the
AIoT ecosystem by providing comprehensive product categories and accelerate
smart devices and smart connection developments with focus on the mostly
expected top two categories of ‘personal + home’ in the near term.
Most Recently, TECNO announced new devices of TWS HiPods
H2, Smart Watch and Smart Band under the product development philosophy of
‘simply extraordinary’, bring refreshing, smart connecting and convenient
experience to their everyday life.
TECNO Audio Products — TECNO has launched HiPods H2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Bluetooth
Earbuds in July in global emerging market. It boasts with the latest TWS
technology, providing smart connectivity, strong durability, pure stereo sound
effect and sleek designs, bringing extraordinary ‘WIRELESS’ audio experience to all ears.
TECNO Smart Wearables — TECNO smart watch (TECNO Watch 1) and smart band (TECNO Band 1) will
also be unveiled soon in global emerging markets, aiming to be the ideal
portable mate of consumers for sports, leisure and daily life. Both the smart
watch and smart band features the ultra-long battery life, health management
functions including heart rate variation detection, sleep quality monitoring,
the special function of 24-hour smart temperature monitoring and abnormal
temperature alarm which aims to provide necessary alert to users’ daily health
monitoring under the current situation of Covid-19.
In the near future, TECNO will be introducing more cool and stylish
smart devices, ranging from Bluetooth- related products (TWS, headphones,
speakers), MBB products (MIFI, CPE) , to smart home gadgets, empowering
consumers with excellent smart devices using experience under the era of smart
connection.