Avnet Introduces 96Boards ON Semiconductor Dual Camera Mezzanine for Fast Prototyping
Allows design and system engineers to develop embedded vision applications with camera sensor modules at a much lower cost of entry
PHOENIX, US – Media OutReach – 11 September 2020 – Leading
global technology solutions provider Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) today introduced the 96Boards ON
Semiconductor Dual Camera Mezzanine development and prototyping platform for
the AP1302 imaging processor coupled with dual imaging camera modules. This
platform will enable design and system engineers to create cost-effective
embedded vision applications utilizing industry-standard technologies.
The
two Imager Access System (IAS) camera modules that ship standard on this
Mezzanine use the AR0144 monochrome digital image sensor from ON Semiconductor.
The AR0144 is a 1-megapixel Mobile Industry Processor Interface (MIPI) sensor
(1280 horizontal by 800 vertical resolution) and will run at 60 frames per second
at full resolution. Its innovative global shutter pixel design is
optimized for accurate and fast capture of moving scenes while producing clear,
sharp digital images. The ability to capture clear images is critical for
applications such as scanning, industrial inspection and drone navigation.
By using the 96Boards standard, this card can easily enable
low-latency vision system prototyping by leveraging the many capabilities of the
Xilinx Ultra96-V2 platform.
“This prototyping platform is specially created for design
engineers, system engineers and suppliers to focus on IoT vision, AI and computer
imaging applications,” said Jim Beneke, vice president of products and emerging
technologies, Avnet. “It simplifies the complex process of developing
applications with imaging sensors. In addition, Avnet has matched this card
with our Ultra96-V2 to provide a very high performance, cost effective AI
vision platform.”
The platform utilizes MIPI and the camera serial interface (CSI2)
standardizations which are specifications of the MIPI Alliance. The MIPI-CSI2
specification defines the interface between the image sensors, ISP and a host
processor, and is widely used for high-speed communications output from image
sensors in most embedded systems.
The API 1302 image co-processor from ON Semiconductor performs image
processing functions within the platform, including turning, configuration and
calibration of the sensors. These processing functions also help to reduce
design efforts of developing an embedded camera system. The AP1302 interfaces
the sensors and the host processor using MIPI-CSI2 lanes.
The IAS image sensor module interface from ON Semiconductor helps
solve this problem and enables:
1) Simplified camera system design: A single, standardized
interface helps to quickly connect the imaging module to the processing board,
such as the 96Boards Mezzanine.
2) Shorter lifecycle: Solution decreases time to market by
enabling low-touch design.
3) Lowered learning curve: Prior imaging system expertise is not
required since IAS is a plug-and-play solution.
The purpose of the standardized IAS interface is to help any embedded
vision system or board designer to gain access to all compatible image sensor
modules.
“By combining the readily available ON Semiconductor image
sensor-based IAS modules with the capability and flexibility of the AP1302 ISP,
we have enabled manufacturers to easily prototype designs using the industry
standard 96Boards format,” said Gianluca Colli, vice president and general
manager, Consumer Solutions Division of the Intelligent Solutions Group at ON
Semiconductor.
The Avnet-designed 96Boards ON
Semiconductor Dual Camera Mezzanine development and prototyping platform comes
with two IAS sensor modules and an AP1302 imaging co-processor. It is available today
in the Americas, EMEA, APAC and Japan for $199
(USD). Learn more about
the kit.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to
reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of
semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy
efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity,
discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve
their unique design challenges in automotive,
communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense
applications. ON Semiconductor operates a
responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust
compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales
offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and
the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit on Twitter.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider
with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply
chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We
transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and
complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has
helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative
possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
