COVID-19 Prompts Tang Prize Laureates to Examine New Challenges Facing Sustainable Development

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 11 September 2020 – To explore issues complicated by the

coronavirus, including sustainable development, climate change and

environmental protection, the Tang Prize Foundation and National Tsing Hua

University will co-host the 2020 Tang Prize Masters’ Forum for Sustainable

Development, taking place at 4p.m. (GMT+8) Taiwan time, on September 21.

Livestreamed on the Foundation’s website (https://www.tang-prize.org/en/week.php?cat=94)

with Chinese and

English settings available, this forum features several Tang Prize laureates

who, though unable to travel to Taiwan due to the pandemic, will deliver their

speeches, take part in roundtable discussions and answer the audience’s

questions via videoconferencing. This special organization is not only to

reflect how the pandemic has undoubtedly changed the way we used to live but

also to show the Foundation’s determination to provide a platform for people

around the world to have serious conversations on topics closely related to

sustainable development and thus to become more alert to possible dangers

caused by mankind’s disregard of ecological balance.

Economic development, environmental

conservation, and social justice are the three pillars of sustainable

development, at the core of which is ecological conservation, the main theme of

this forum. In addition to the moderator, President of Taiwan’s Academia Sinica

Dr. James Liao, and the keynote speaker, 2020 Tang Prize winner in Sustainable

Development Dr. Jane Goodall, three previous Tang Prize laureates will also

contribute their professional opinions. They are Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland, former

director-general of the WHO, Dr. James Hansen, director of the Program on

Climate Science, Awareness and Solutions in the Earth Institute at Colombia

University, and Prof. Veerabhadran Ramanathan, Edward A. Frieman Endowed

Presidential Chair in Climate Sustainability in UC San Diego. Moreover, Prof.

Huey-Jen Jenny Su, president of National Cheng Kung University, and Prof.

Chia-Wei Li from the Department of Life Science at National Tsing Hua

University will serve as panelists. These experts will take us through problems

magnified during the pandemic, such as social and economic inequalities,

climate change, and the relationship between humans, animals and nature, all of

which will have profound impact on sustainable development.

In her speech,

“Ecological Conservation and Sustainable Development of Human Society: The

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic,” Dr. Goodall will elaborate on how animals and

species have been forced to move away from their usual habitats because of

mankind’s exploitation and disrespect of nature. This could create situations

where species that normally wouldn’t be in touch at all end up coming into

contact with one another, or animals go into cities in search of food. The

current pandemic is thought to have started because we traffic and sell

wildlife in markets, making it easier for a pathogen to jump from an animal to

a human.

Thrown into a global health emergency, we

have witnessed how our lives have been disrupted and how our wisdom and

responses to crises have been put to test. Therefore, the Tang Prize Foundation

cordially invite you to join us in this forum and learn about the masters’

insight as to how to realize sustainable development under these trying

circumstances.

About Tang Prize

Dr.

Samuel Yin, chairman of Ruentex Group, founded the Tang Prize in December of

2012 as an extension of the supreme value his family placed on education.

Harkening back to the golden age of the Tang Dynasty in Chinese history, the

Tang Prize seeks to be an inspiring force for people working in all corners of

the world. For more information on the Tang Prize and its laureates, please

visit www.tang-prize.org