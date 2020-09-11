Spackman Entertainment Group’s #ALIVE Number One on Netflix Globally
- Produced by the Group’s indirect wholly-owned
subsidiary, Zip Cinema, #ALIVE topped the movie chart on Netflix globally
on 10 September 2020
- Starring Yoo Ah-in of
Spackman Media Group, and Park Shin-hye, #ALIVE ranked #1 in 35
countries around the world, based on viewership in Singapore,
Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Russia, India, France, the
United States, etc.
- Following #ALIVE, Zip Cinema’s upcoming
film, BROKER, to be headlined by Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won and Bae
Doona and directed by Japanese film director, Kore-eda Hirozaku
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 September 2020 – Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“Spackman Entertainment
Group” or the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“),
one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups, wishes to announce that
#ALIVE, produced by the Company’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Zip
Cinema Co., Ltd. (“Zip Cinema“), attained #1 position on Netflix
internationally, following its theatrical run in Korea.
According to FlixPatrol, which
records the daily updated Video On Demand (“VOD“) charts for 211
streaming platforms in 83 countries worldwide, #ALIVE took the first
position on the global chart of TOP Movies on Netflix in the World on
September 10[1].
#ALIVE ranked #1 in 35
countries around the world based on viewership in Singapore, Thailand, Hong
Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Russia, India, France, the United States, etc[2].
The film premiered internationally on Netflix on 8 September 2020.
Starring top leading actor Yoo
Ah-in of UAA&CO Inc., a subsidiary of the Group’s associated company
Spackman Media Group Limited (“Spackman Media Group“), and superstar
actress Park Shin-hye, #ALIVE previously crossed the 1 million ticket
sales within five days of its theatrical release and maintained its #1 position
at the Korean box office for three consecutive weeks.
In Korea, #ALIVE
achieved the top ranking in VOD sales since the first day of its
post-theatrical release on 28 July 2020 in Korea[3],
taking the #1 position at top IPTV channels including KT’s Olleh TV and Digital
Cable TV Home Choice, as of 4 August 2020.
#ALIVE is based on an
original scenario by Hollywood writer Matt Taylor, who produced the American
documentary series, SMALL BUSINESS REVOLUTION: MAIN STREET.
The film relates the story of
isolated survivors of a city under lockdown that gets out of control as a
consequence of a sudden spread of an unknown infection. UAA’s Yoo Ah-in of DEFAULT
(2018), BURNING (2018) & VETERAN (2015) shall play the role
of Joon Woon, a gamer who survived by himself and becomes disconnected from the
rest of the world. Park Shin-hye of MEMORIES OF THE ALHAMBRA (2018), THE
DOCTORS (2016) & THE HEIRS (2013) takes on the role of Yoo Bin,
another survivor who relies on her own survival skills throughout the extremely
challenging situation in the city.
The film is distributed by
Lotte Entertainment and directed by Jo II Hyung.
For more information on #ALIVE
and its official trailer, visit the Group’s website at https://spackmanentertainmentgroup.com. #ALIVE
is currently being screened on Netflix at https://www.netflix.com/title/81240831.
Following #ALIVE, Zip
Cinema’s next major, with the working title, BROKER, to be headlined by
leading Korean actors Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won and Bae Doona and directed by
celebrated Japanese film director, Kore-eda Hirozaku, is scheduled to commence
filming in 2021.
With BROKER, Zip Cinema
is aiming to produce its fourth consecutive commercially successful film, after
the release of #ALIVE (2020), CRAZY ROMANCE (2019) and DEFAULT
(2018).
[1] FlixPatrol, https://flixpatrol.com/top10/netflix/world/2020-09-10, TOP Movies on Netflix in
the World on September 10, 10 September 2020
[2] Naver News, https://n.news.naver.com/entertain/article/433/0000070980, 11 September 2020
[3] Naver News, https://n.news.naver.com/entertain/article/609/0000309333, 4 August 2020.
About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited
Spackman Entertainment Group
Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its
subsidiaries, (the “Group“), founded
in 2011 by Charles Spackman, is one of Korea’s leading entertainment production
groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production,
presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea. According
to Variety, Korea was the world’s fourth largest box office market in 2019,
behind only North America, China and Japan.
The
Group also invests into and produces Korean television dramas. In addition to
our content business, we also own equity stakes in entertainment-related
companies and film funds that can financially and strategically complement our
existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the Catalist of the Singapore
Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker 40E.
Production Labels
SEGL’s wholly-owned Zip Cinema
Co., Ltd. (“Zip Cinema“) is one of
the most recognised film production labels in Korea and has originated and
produced some of Korea’s most commercially successful theatrical films,
consecutively producing 10 profitable movies since 2009 representing an
industry leading track record. Recent theatrical releases of Zip Cinema’s
motion pictures include some of Korea’s highest grossing and award-winning
films such as CRAZY ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT (2018), MASTER
(2016), THE PRIESTS (2015), COLD EYES (2013), and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012). For more
information on Zip Cinema, do visit http://zipcine.com
SEGL also owns Novus Mediacorp
Co., Ltd. (“Novus Mediacorp“), an
investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical distributor for a total of 79 films
(58 Korean and 21 foreign) including ROSE
OF BETRAYAL, THE OUTLAWS and SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was one of the
biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY. In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the
post-theatrical rights distributor of ALL
ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In
2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by
Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time highest Video On Demand (“VOD“) sales records in Korea. For more
information on Novus Mediacorp, do visit
http://novusmediacorp.com
The Company owns a 100% equity
interest in Simplex Films Limited (“Simplex Films“) which is an early
stage film production firm. Simplex Films has the
following films in the pipeline namely, A BOLT FROM THE BLUE, IRREVOCABLE
PROMISE and OUR SUPERSTAR K.
The
Company owns a 100% equity interest Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take Pictures“) which has a line-up of several films including STONE SKIPPING,
GUARDIAN (working title) and the co-production with Zip Cinema for THE PRIESTS 2.
The Company owns a
100% equity interest in Greenlight Content Limited which is mainly involved in the business of
investing into dramas and movies, as well as providing consulting services for
the production of Korean content.
The Company owns a 20% equity
interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which plans to produce and release four
upcoming films, the first of which will be THE ISLAND OF THE GHOST’S WAIL,
a comedy horror film.
Our films are theatrically
distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets, as well as for
subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including
online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV, video-on-demand, and home
video/DVD, etc. We release all of our motion pictures into wide-theatrical
exhibition initially in Korea, and then in overseas and ancillary markets.
The Company holds an effective
shareholding interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a company incorporated in
Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is collectively one of the largest
entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under
management, including some of the top names in the Korean entertainment
industry. SMGL operates its talent management business through renowned
agencies such as MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-jung, Ko
Sung-hee), UAA&CO Inc. (Song Hye-kyo, Yoo Ah-in, Park Hyung-sik), Fiftyone
K Inc. (So Ji Sub, Ok Taec-yeon), SBD Entertainment Inc. (Son Suk-ku), and Kook
Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Kim Sang-kyung, Kim Ji-young). Through these
full-service talent agencies in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the
professional careers of a leading roster of award-winning actors/actresses in
the practice areas of motion pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and
branded entertainment. SMGL leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as
a platform to develop, produce, finance and own the highest quality of
entertainment content projects, including theatrical motion pictures, variety
shows and TV dramas. This platform also creates and derives opportunities for
SMGL to make strategic investments in development stage businesses that can
collaborate with SMGL artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company.
The Company owns a 100% equity
interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. (“Constellation Agency“). Constellation
Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P Factory“) and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“), is primarily involved in the
business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas
market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider
specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent
management agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in
film, television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.
Strategic
Businesses
The
Company owns a 100% equity interest in Frame Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame Pictures“). Frame Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama
equipment leasing business in Korea. Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has
worked with over 25 top directors and provided the camera and lighting
equipment for some of Korea’s most notable drama and movie projects including ITAEWON
CLASS (2020), HOW TO BUY A FRIEND (2020), KIM JI-YOUNG, BORN 1982
(2019), FOUR MEN (2019) and ASADAL CHRONICLES (2019).
Previously, Frame Pictures was
also involved in GIRL COPS (2018), MALMOI (2018), SUITS (2018),
MISTRESS (2018), LIFE (2018), LIVE (2018), MONEY FLOWER
(2017), SWEET REVENGE (2017), BAD GUYS 2 (2017), THE
LEGEND OF THE BLUE SEA (2016) and VETERAN (2015).
We also operate a café-lounge
called Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul and own a professional
photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd.
For
more details, do visit http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/