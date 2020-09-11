Spackman Entertainment Group’s #ALIVE Number One on Netflix Globally

Produced by the Group’s indirect wholly-owned

subsidiary, Zip Cinema, #ALIVE topped the movie chart on Netflix globally

on 10 September 2020

subsidiary, Zip Cinema, topped the movie chart on Netflix globally on 10 September 2020 Starring Yoo Ah-in of

Spackman Media Group, and Park Shin-hye, #ALIVE ranked #1 in 35

countries around the world, based on viewership in Singapore,

Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Russia, India, France, the

United States, etc.

Spackman Media Group, and Park Shin-hye, ranked #1 in 35 countries around the world, based on viewership in Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Russia, India, France, the United States, etc. Following #ALIVE, Zip Cinema’s upcoming

film, BROKER, to be headlined by Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won and Bae

Doona and directed by Japanese film director, Kore-eda Hirozaku

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 September 2020 – Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“Spackman Entertainment

Group” or the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“),

one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups, wishes to announce that

#ALIVE, produced by the Company’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Zip

Cinema Co., Ltd. (“Zip Cinema“), attained #1 position on Netflix

internationally, following its theatrical run in Korea.

According to FlixPatrol, which

records the daily updated Video On Demand (“VOD“) charts for 211

streaming platforms in 83 countries worldwide, #ALIVE took the first

position on the global chart of TOP Movies on Netflix in the World on

September 10[1].

#ALIVE ranked #1 in 35

countries around the world based on viewership in Singapore, Thailand, Hong

Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Russia, India, France, the United States, etc[2].

The film premiered internationally on Netflix on 8 September 2020.

Starring top leading actor Yoo

Ah-in of UAA&CO Inc., a subsidiary of the Group’s associated company

Spackman Media Group Limited (“Spackman Media Group“), and superstar

actress Park Shin-hye, #ALIVE previously crossed the 1 million ticket

sales within five days of its theatrical release and maintained its #1 position

at the Korean box office for three consecutive weeks.

In Korea, #ALIVE

achieved the top ranking in VOD sales since the first day of its

post-theatrical release on 28 July 2020 in Korea[3],

taking the #1 position at top IPTV channels including KT’s Olleh TV and Digital

Cable TV Home Choice, as of 4 August 2020.

#ALIVE is based on an

original scenario by Hollywood writer Matt Taylor, who produced the American

documentary series, SMALL BUSINESS REVOLUTION: MAIN STREET.

The film relates the story of

isolated survivors of a city under lockdown that gets out of control as a

consequence of a sudden spread of an unknown infection. UAA’s Yoo Ah-in of DEFAULT

(2018), BURNING (2018) & VETERAN (2015) shall play the role

of Joon Woon, a gamer who survived by himself and becomes disconnected from the

rest of the world. Park Shin-hye of MEMORIES OF THE ALHAMBRA (2018), THE

DOCTORS (2016) & THE HEIRS (2013) takes on the role of Yoo Bin,

another survivor who relies on her own survival skills throughout the extremely

challenging situation in the city.

The film is distributed by

Lotte Entertainment and directed by Jo II Hyung.

For more information on #ALIVE

and its official trailer, visit the Group’s website at https://spackmanentertainmentgroup.com. #ALIVE

is currently being screened on Netflix at https://www.netflix.com/title/81240831.

Following #ALIVE, Zip

Cinema’s next major, with the working title, BROKER, to be headlined by

leading Korean actors Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won and Bae Doona and directed by

celebrated Japanese film director, Kore-eda Hirozaku, is scheduled to commence

filming in 2021.

With BROKER, Zip Cinema

is aiming to produce its fourth consecutive commercially successful film, after

the release of #ALIVE (2020), CRAZY ROMANCE (2019) and DEFAULT

(2018).



[1] FlixPatrol, https://flixpatrol.com/top10/netflix/world/2020-09-10, TOP Movies on Netflix in

the World on September 10, 10 September 2020 [2] Naver News, https://n.news.naver.com/entertain/article/433/0000070980, 11 September 2020 [3] Naver News, https://n.news.naver.com/entertain/article/609/0000309333, 4 August 2020.

About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group

Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its

subsidiaries, (the “Group“), founded

in 2011 by Charles Spackman, is one of Korea’s leading entertainment production

groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production,

presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea. According

to Variety, Korea was the world’s fourth largest box office market in 2019,

behind only North America, China and Japan.



The

Group also invests into and produces Korean television dramas. In addition to

our content business, we also own equity stakes in entertainment-related

companies and film funds that can financially and strategically complement our

existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the Catalist of the Singapore

Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker 40E.

Production Labels

SEGL’s wholly-owned Zip Cinema

Co., Ltd. (“Zip Cinema“) is one of

the most recognised film production labels in Korea and has originated and

produced some of Korea’s most commercially successful theatrical films,

consecutively producing 10 profitable movies since 2009 representing an

industry leading track record. Recent theatrical releases of Zip Cinema’s

motion pictures include some of Korea’s highest grossing and award-winning

films such as CRAZY ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT (2018), MASTER

(2016), THE PRIESTS (2015), COLD EYES (2013), and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012). For more

information on Zip Cinema, do visit http://zipcine.com

SEGL also owns Novus Mediacorp

Co., Ltd. (“Novus Mediacorp“), an

investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical distributor for a total of 79 films

(58 Korean and 21 foreign) including ROSE

OF BETRAYAL, THE OUTLAWS and SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was one of the

biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY. In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the

post-theatrical rights distributor of ALL

ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In

2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by

Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time highest Video On Demand (“VOD“) sales records in Korea. For more

information on Novus Mediacorp, do visit

http://novusmediacorp.com

The Company owns a 100% equity

interest in Simplex Films Limited (“Simplex Films“) which is an early

stage film production firm. Simplex Films has the

following films in the pipeline namely, A BOLT FROM THE BLUE, IRREVOCABLE

PROMISE and OUR SUPERSTAR K.

The

Company owns a 100% equity interest Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take Pictures“) which has a line-up of several films including STONE SKIPPING,

GUARDIAN (working title) and the co-production with Zip Cinema for THE PRIESTS 2.





The Company owns a

100% equity interest in Greenlight Content Limited which is mainly involved in the business of

investing into dramas and movies, as well as providing consulting services for

the production of Korean content.

The Company owns a 20% equity

interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which plans to produce and release four

upcoming films, the first of which will be THE ISLAND OF THE GHOST’S WAIL,

a comedy horror film.

Our films are theatrically

distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets, as well as for

subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including

online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV, video-on-demand, and home

video/DVD, etc. We release all of our motion pictures into wide-theatrical

exhibition initially in Korea, and then in overseas and ancillary markets.

Talent

Representation

The Company holds an effective

shareholding interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a company incorporated in

Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is collectively one of the largest

entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under

management, including some of the top names in the Korean entertainment

industry. SMGL operates its talent management business through renowned

agencies such as MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-jung, Ko

Sung-hee), UAA&CO Inc. (Song Hye-kyo, Yoo Ah-in, Park Hyung-sik), Fiftyone

K Inc. (So Ji Sub, Ok Taec-yeon), SBD Entertainment Inc. (Son Suk-ku), and Kook

Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Kim Sang-kyung, Kim Ji-young). Through these

full-service talent agencies in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the

professional careers of a leading roster of award-winning actors/actresses in

the practice areas of motion pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and

branded entertainment. SMGL leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as

a platform to develop, produce, finance and own the highest quality of

entertainment content projects, including theatrical motion pictures, variety

shows and TV dramas. This platform also creates and derives opportunities for

SMGL to make strategic investments in development stage businesses that can

collaborate with SMGL artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company.

The Company owns a 100% equity

interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. (“Constellation Agency“). Constellation

Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P Factory“) and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“), is primarily involved in the

business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas

market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider

specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent

management agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in

film, television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.

Strategic

Businesses

The

Company owns a 100% equity interest in Frame Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame Pictures“). Frame Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama

equipment leasing business in Korea. Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has

worked with over 25 top directors and provided the camera and lighting

equipment for some of Korea’s most notable drama and movie projects including ITAEWON

CLASS (2020), HOW TO BUY A FRIEND (2020), KIM JI-YOUNG, BORN 1982

(2019), FOUR MEN (2019) and ASADAL CHRONICLES (2019).

Previously, Frame Pictures was

also involved in GIRL COPS (2018), MALMOI (2018), SUITS (2018),

MISTRESS (2018), LIFE (2018), LIVE (2018), MONEY FLOWER

(2017), SWEET REVENGE (2017), BAD GUYS 2 (2017), THE

LEGEND OF THE BLUE SEA (2016) and VETERAN (2015).

We also operate a café-lounge

called Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul and own a professional

photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd.

For

more details, do visit http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/