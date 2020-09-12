HUJ felicitates Anis Dasti on assumption as HMC Administrator

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Hyderabad Union of Journalists (Dastoor) led by its president Farhan Effendi and general secretary Abbas Kassar called on Anis Ahmed Dasti newly appointed administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in his office Friday and felicitated him on assuming the office of Administrator of HMC which had fallen vacant due to retirement of Mayor on 30 August 2020 on completion of local bodies term of 4 years.

Delegation also included Hakim Leghari joint secretary and Mujahid Aziz treasurer of HUJ. Delegation garlanded new administrator praising his performance during first days of his new post as with his personal interest the city has got new look of sanitation and hygiene.

Administrator HMC talking with delegation said he will try his level best to solve all problems and issues of city and its people.

He assured journalists delegation that he would also see the issues of HMC properties, taxation and try to increase municipal income so that maintenance work is carried out in time and also municipal staff can be paid their salaries and pensions in time. He said that he will also try to solve the problems of municipal staff. He praised municipal staff especially sanitary workers who with their hard work has swept and cleaned all areas after torrential rains had hit city by following his directives.

