Aon and Doerscircle Partner to Provide Insurance Solutions to Entrepreneurs and Independent Workers
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 September 2020 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm
providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today announced
its collaboration with Doerscircle, an all-in-one platform to source and market
insurance solutions to entrepreneurs and
independent workers. Aon and Doerscircle aim to re-design and provide new insurance
solutions for the large, and often underserved, workforce of entrepreneurs, startuppers
and freelancers initially in Asia.
Shift in the future of work
Small and medium enterprises
(SMEs) account for two-thirds of all employment and contribute close to $200 billion
to the Singaporean economy, and start-ups and home-grown entrepreneurs continue
to drive innovation and growth. Through the
strategic collaboration, Aon and Doerscircle will develop and source commercial,
risk, and health insurance solutions that address the needs of smaller enterprises
and independent workers, enabling them to focus on growing their business instead
of spending their time and energy on understanding and managing insurance
issues.
Historically, processes involving insurance
have been manual, expensive and, in some cases, unavailable for individual
contributors. Aon’s collaboration with Doerscircle will allow entrepreneurs,
startuppers and freelancers to manage their risks in a convenient and seamless way.
Members of Doerscircle will have access to tailored insurance solutions through
a streamlined online process on the Doerscircle platform. Over time, Doerscircle
aims to extend these offerings to include more products and countries
leveraging Aon’s broad network, risk management expertise, and global
capabilities.
Addressing the needs of independent workers
Despite the World Bank’s recent findings
that almost 50% of the global workforce is self-employed, access and
affordability continue to be a challenge as traditional insurance plans are not
usually designed to fit the needs of the self-employed.
“The current business and economic
environment is changing the way people work,” said Tobias Schneider, head of
Financial Institutions and SME, Affinity Asia at Aon. “We are excited to collaborate
with Doerscircle to address the specific insurance needs of this key segment of
independent workers.”
“Doerscircle aims to challenge the status
quo and reshape the world for Independent Doers – entrepreneurs, startuppers
and freelancers. We strongly believe that insurance solutions should be accessible,
relevant, easy to understand and transparent. We’re thrilled that Aon has the
same vision. We’re confident that together we will set new standards in insurance
offerings for Independent Doers,” said Helle Priess, founder of Doerscircle.
About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services
firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our
50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using
proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and
improve performance.
About Doerscircle
Doerscircle
is an All In One Entrepreneur Platform offering tools and solutions rethought
for and tailored to the needs of Independent Doers — entrepreneurs, startuppers
and freelancers. Doerscircle empowers Independent Doers to succeed by saving
them time and money on solutions, providing them with free benefits and
connecting them to a global community.