Aon and Doerscircle Partner to Provide Insurance Solutions to Entrepreneurs and Independent Workers

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 September 2020 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm

providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today announced

its collaboration with Doerscircle, an all-in-one platform to source and market

insurance solutions to entrepreneurs and

independent workers. Aon and Doerscircle aim to re-design and provide new insurance

solutions for the large, and often underserved, workforce of entrepreneurs, startuppers

and freelancers initially in Asia.

Shift in the future of work

Small and medium enterprises

(SMEs) account for two-thirds of all employment and contribute close to $200 billion

to the Singaporean economy, and start-ups and home-grown entrepreneurs continue

to drive innovation and growth. Through the

strategic collaboration, Aon and Doerscircle will develop and source commercial,

risk, and health insurance solutions that address the needs of smaller enterprises

and independent workers, enabling them to focus on growing their business instead

of spending their time and energy on understanding and managing insurance

issues.

Historically, processes involving insurance

have been manual, expensive and, in some cases, unavailable for individual

contributors. Aon’s collaboration with Doerscircle will allow entrepreneurs,

startuppers and freelancers to manage their risks in a convenient and seamless way.

Members of Doerscircle will have access to tailored insurance solutions through

a streamlined online process on the Doerscircle platform. Over time, Doerscircle

aims to extend these offerings to include more products and countries

leveraging Aon’s broad network, risk management expertise, and global

capabilities.

Addressing the needs of independent workers

Despite the World Bank’s recent findings

that almost 50% of the global workforce is self-employed, access and

affordability continue to be a challenge as traditional insurance plans are not

usually designed to fit the needs of the self-employed.

“The current business and economic

environment is changing the way people work,” said Tobias Schneider, head of

Financial Institutions and SME, Affinity Asia at Aon. “We are excited to collaborate

with Doerscircle to address the specific insurance needs of this key segment of

independent workers.”

“Doerscircle aims to challenge the status

quo and reshape the world for Independent Doers – entrepreneurs, startuppers

and freelancers. We strongly believe that insurance solutions should be accessible,

relevant, easy to understand and transparent. We’re thrilled that Aon has the

same vision. We’re confident that together we will set new standards in insurance

offerings for Independent Doers,” said Helle Priess, founder of Doerscircle.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services

firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our

50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using

proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and

improve performance.

About Doerscircle

Doerscircle

is an All In One Entrepreneur Platform offering tools and solutions rethought

for and tailored to the needs of Independent Doers — entrepreneurs, startuppers

and freelancers. Doerscircle empowers Independent Doers to succeed by saving

them time and money on solutions, providing them with free benefits and

connecting them to a global community.