Evolution Wellness Launches Global Licensing Programme For FIRE Fitness, Asia’s Hottest Boutique Gym Brand
– 14 September 2020 – Evolution Wellness, Asia’s leading health club operator whose
portfolio of brands also includes Celebrity Fitness and Fitness First, today
announced the launch of a competitive licensing programme for its premium
boutique gym brand, FIRE Fitness.
Established in Malaysia in 2015 by several fitness industry veterans — husband
and wife duo Dave Nuku and Tracy Minnoch-Nuku, and Rich Hutson — FIRE Fitness
enjoys a leadership position in the premium boutique segment in Malaysia,
delivering some of the most popular boutique fitness class experiences1
in the market today. There are currently four FIRE Fitness clubs — or
Firestations — in Malaysia, delivering virtual and physical proprietary classes
such as BARRE, FORCE, RIDE, STRIDE, and STRIKE.
“FIRE Fitness’s
Signature programmes are designed to deliver engaging and uplifting results-driven
fitness experiences in an intimate boutique environment. From the consistently
full classes and bookings on the waitlist in the early days of the brand until this
very day, it’s clear that we have a winning formula — from innovative programme
design and studio concepts, to the inspiring FIRE trainers and the tight-knit community
of fans we have managed to grow over the years,” said FIRE Fitness co-founder
Dave Nuku.
FIRE Fitness’s
Signature programmes are time-efficient and geared towards delivering results
while transcending various exercise modalities; 80% of Signature classes
comprise fusion classes which not only challenge the body in new ways, but also
keeps fans motivated with variety. For example, STRIDE combines treadmill
running, weight training, and body weight movement, while in a STRIKE
programme, treadmill work is replaced by boxing moves. RIDE Yoga, on the other
hand, combines thirty minutes of high intensity sprints, followed by a power
yoga segment which presents participants with the thrill of HIIT cycling and
the calmness of yoga.
“This year, we
embarked on our online offering of Signature programmes, and were pleased to be
able to attract a diverse global audience within the first month — we saw
people from as far away as Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Honduras,
India, Mexico, and the UK tuning in. This shows just how strongly the FIRE
programmes resonate around the world, which gives us tremendous confidence as
we launch our licensing programme,” he continued.
“The FIRE Fitness
licensing programme is truly unique with our entry-level yet high-quality FIRE-branded
HIIT studio ‘FIRE Revolution’ delivering a capex-light concept, which is highly
accessible to fitness entrepreneurs, while at the premium end of the spectrum,
investors in a FIRE license also have the option to open one or more
proprietary studio concepts under the same roof. For example, our downtown
Kuala Lumpur club is a three-studio outlet, delivering FORCE, STRIKE, and BARRE
programmes at the one location,” said Simon Flint, CEO, Evolution
Wellness.
“Licensees will benefit from the expertise and industry
know-how of Asia’s leading health club operator, and receive on-going support
in the form of marketing materials and workout content, among others. The FIRE Signature class innovation pipeline is strong,
and we are committed to continuing to deliver new fitness experiences to the
market, and with the look and feel of the brand being every bit as exciting
as the classes delivered on a daily basis, we can’t wait to see how the global
fitness market responds to this great opportunity,” Flint concluded.
For more information
about FIRE Fitness licensing opportunities, please contact Evolution Wellness Director
for Growth & Innovation Nad Myan (nad.myan@evolutionwellness.com)
or visit http://bit.ly/FIREFitnessInvest.
Notes to the editor:
1.
FIRE Fitness has received more
than 5,000 ratings on ClassPass to date, with fans giving the classes an
average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5.
2.
Download more images of FIRE Fitness here.
About FIRE Fitness
FIRE Fitness was founded in September 2015
with the aim to help people ignite and fuel their inner motivation to lead a
rich, full life inspired by fitness. Today, FIRE Fitness enjoys a leadership
position in the premium boutique segment, delivering some of the most popular
fitness class experiences in the market today including the proprietary BARRE, FORCE,
RIDE, STRIDE, and STRIKE at their four clubs in Malaysia, known as
Firestations. Want to live a life on FIRE? Check out www.firefitness.com.my to find out how.
About Evolution Wellness
Evolution Wellness is the owner and operator of Asia’s largest
wholly-owned network of fitness clubs. Established in 2017 following the coming
together of two leading fitness brands in Southeast Asia — Celebrity Fitness
and Fitness First — we’re on a journey of growth ‘from fitness to wellness.’
Our vision is to build a comprehensive wellness ecosystem for our members
and customers, and providing a compelling range of propositions to help them
become the best versions of themselves. With a network of more than 170
properties across six countries, we’re focused on leveraging the strength of
our brands, and continuing to grow our business through continuous innovation,
expansion, diversification, with robust strategic governance.
For more information about Evolution Wellness and our portfolio brands,
please visit www.evolutionwellness.com.