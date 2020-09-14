Malaysian celebrities battle on the Forex market in OctaFX Youtube Series

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media

OutReach – 14 September 2020 – Catch Malaysia’s most prominent

personalities in a new YouTube series, called “Trading with the

stars”. These celebs are famous in their respective industry, and each possesses

many talents. However, their wit and skills will be put to the test by trading

on the Forex market.

The series is

powered by OctaFX, an online broker providing Forex trading services since

2011. All episodes will be available on their YouTube channel.

Watch as Harris

Annuar, Yasmin Hani, fashion influencer Andre Amir; content creator Rhys

William; celebrity fitness trainer, Kevin Zahri learn the ins and outs, led by

Master Trader Gero. Many are wondering which celebrity will gain the most.

There are six

episodes in total, covering the basics of Forex trading and more advanced

strategies, such as risk management. With so many chances to earn, the question

is whether or not Gero can turn them into formidable traders.

It’s not all fun

but there are real stakes on the line! All of the generated profit and success

by the traders will be put forth to benefit a selected local charity, OctaFX

decided to donate all profits to the selected organization.

Here are a couple

of snippets from the first episode released, “I want to learn about Forex

as I’ve been interested in it for a while now. And I have heard stories of

people making money, and some about losses too. But to me, the urge to make

money is definitely there. So I will not pass up the opportunity to learn about

Forex.” said Andre Amir.

“My dream is

that at the end of this program, I will have the experience and know-how to

safely and carefully when I’m trading and at the end of the day not risk it

all. And simplify to better control my trades.” said Yasmin Hani.

Stay tuned for more

information regarding the triumphs of these celebs. Remember to cheer them on

since all proceeds will benefit the National Cancer Society Malaysia.

OctaFX YouTube channel

About OctaFX

OctaFX is a Forex

broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a

state-of-the-art trading experience to more than two million trading accounts.

OctaFX has won more than 30 awards since its foundation, including the Best ECN

Broker 2020 award from World Finance.

Learn more: https://www.octafx.com/