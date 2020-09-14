Malaysian celebrities battle on the Forex market in OctaFX Youtube Series
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media
OutReach – 14 September 2020 – Catch Malaysia’s most prominent
personalities in a new YouTube series, called “Trading with the
stars”. These celebs are famous in their respective industry, and each possesses
many talents. However, their wit and skills will be put to the test by trading
on the Forex market.
The series is
powered by OctaFX, an online broker providing Forex trading services since
2011. All episodes will be available on their YouTube channel.
Watch as Harris
Annuar, Yasmin Hani, fashion influencer Andre Amir; content creator Rhys
William; celebrity fitness trainer, Kevin Zahri learn the ins and outs, led by
Master Trader Gero. Many are wondering which celebrity will gain the most.
There are six
episodes in total, covering the basics of Forex trading and more advanced
strategies, such as risk management. With so many chances to earn, the question
is whether or not Gero can turn them into formidable traders.
It’s not all fun
but there are real stakes on the line! All of the generated profit and success
by the traders will be put forth to benefit a selected local charity, OctaFX
decided to donate all profits to the selected organization.
Here are a couple
of snippets from the first episode released, “I want to learn about Forex
as I’ve been interested in it for a while now. And I have heard stories of
people making money, and some about losses too. But to me, the urge to make
money is definitely there. So I will not pass up the opportunity to learn about
Forex.” said Andre Amir.
“My dream is
that at the end of this program, I will have the experience and know-how to
safely and carefully when I’m trading and at the end of the day not risk it
all. And simplify to better control my trades.” said Yasmin Hani.
Stay tuned for more
information regarding the triumphs of these celebs. Remember to cheer them on
since all proceeds will benefit the National Cancer Society Malaysia.
About OctaFX
OctaFX is a Forex
broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a
state-of-the-art trading experience to more than two million trading accounts.
OctaFX has won more than 30 awards since its foundation, including the Best ECN
Broker 2020 award from World Finance.
Learn more: https://www.octafx.com/