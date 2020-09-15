Bega Cheese’s Zack Chisholm named ‘APAC CIO of the Year’ at 2020 Infor Customer Excellence Award

The win recognises Bega’s exceptional use of cloud technology in APAC

SYDNEY,

AUSTRALIA – Media

OutReach – 16

September 2020 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialised

by industry, today announced Bega

Cheese Limited chief information officer Zack Chisholm as the recipient of its

first CIO of the Year award in Asia-Pacific as part of its 2020 Infor

Customer Excellence Awards. These annual awards recognise customers that drive innovation and showcase

exceptional business results.

Zack Chisholm, Chief Information Officer, Bega Cheese Limited

A panel of Infor solution

and industry experts evaluated each applicant on scope and depth of performance improvement, quantifiable

business benefits, customer focus and satisfaction, and technology use and

innovation. Award winners and finalists were recognised at the first-ever

digital Inforum APAC, Sept 16.

The

publicly listed Bega Cheese Limited is a leading dairy and food producer of

cheese, infant formula, nutritional powders, and home to one of the most iconic

brands in Australia – Vegemite.

Bega has a vision to become The Great

Australian Food Company and knows that technology plays a critical role in

keeping them agile as the business grows. Led by Zack Chisholm, the

company has been working to transform the technology landscape to support the

business growth and to lay the foundations to better compete on a global stage.

To do this, Bega knew it needed to be able to implement change quickly and stay

on the most current versions of their systems. For this reason, Bega has

implemented Infor’s Testing as a Service (TaaS) cloud solution allowing it to

achieve the benefits from the latest technology while minimising risk. Bega

recognised that to release changes quickly it required a robust and effective

way to test across the system, especially integrations and extensions. After

implementing Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage, the company has been able to

further optimise a range of processes across the supply chain, finance and operations.

By using the TaaS solution, Bega has more certainty with its results by minimising

disruptions to production.

“I’m

extremely proud to receive the CIO of the Year award from Infor, and for the

recognition of all our teams hard work at Bega Cheese,” said Chisholm.

“Infor

has been a key partner in our journey to the cloud and in order to keep pace

and manage some of the challenges we have faced this year with natural

disasters such as drought, bushfires and now the pandemic the team have been

working hard to achieve the pace of change we need to support the business.

“We

have hit many milestones together with Infor, and one highlight has been our

ability now to script and automate our testing end to end and increase our pace

of change. Testing our environment now take 16 hours, down from 450 hours in

the pre-Infor, manual days. This vast improvement has been a real enabler for

rapid change in the business,” he said.

Infor

ANZ managing director Jarrod Kinchington congratulated Chisholm on his win, and

said he was thrilled that Infor was supporting Bega to optimise its supply chain.

“The Infor

CloudSuite Food & Beverage solution is built specifically for the F&B

sector. Its comprehensive system architecture has enabled Bega to accelerate

its global supply chain and bring products to market faster. Bega knows that technology plays a critical role in

keeping them agile as it continues to grow, and we’re so proud to help Zack and

his team deliver stellar results during and beyond their transformation journey.

“Our deep industry expertise and ability to rapidly

deploy cloud technology has enabled Bega to quickly respond to the many

challenges currently being faced by the sector, and future-proof its IT

investments to deliver maximum return on investment,” said Kinchington.

