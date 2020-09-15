Bega Cheese’s Zack Chisholm named ‘APAC CIO of the Year’ at 2020 Infor Customer Excellence Award
The win recognises Bega’s exceptional use of cloud technology in APAC
SYDNEY,
AUSTRALIA – Media
OutReach – 16
September 2020 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialised
by industry, today announced Bega
Cheese Limited chief information officer Zack Chisholm as the recipient of its
first CIO of the Year award in Asia-Pacific as part of its 2020 Infor
Customer Excellence Awards. These annual awards recognise customers that drive innovation and showcase
exceptional business results.
Zack Chisholm, Chief Information Officer, Bega Cheese Limited
A panel of Infor solution
and industry experts evaluated each applicant on scope and depth of performance improvement, quantifiable
business benefits, customer focus and satisfaction, and technology use and
innovation. Award winners and finalists were recognised at the first-ever
digital Inforum APAC, Sept 16.
The
publicly listed Bega Cheese Limited is a leading dairy and food producer of
cheese, infant formula, nutritional powders, and home to one of the most iconic
brands in Australia – Vegemite.
Bega has a vision to become The Great
Australian Food Company and knows that technology plays a critical role in
keeping them agile as the business grows. Led by Zack Chisholm, the
company has been working to transform the technology landscape to support the
business growth and to lay the foundations to better compete on a global stage.
To do this, Bega knew it needed to be able to implement change quickly and stay
on the most current versions of their systems. For this reason, Bega has
implemented Infor’s Testing as a Service (TaaS) cloud solution allowing it to
achieve the benefits from the latest technology while minimising risk. Bega
recognised that to release changes quickly it required a robust and effective
way to test across the system, especially integrations and extensions. After
implementing Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage, the company has been able to
further optimise a range of processes across the supply chain, finance and operations.
By using the TaaS solution, Bega has more certainty with its results by minimising
disruptions to production.
“I’m
extremely proud to receive the CIO of the Year award from Infor, and for the
recognition of all our teams hard work at Bega Cheese,” said Chisholm.
“Infor
has been a key partner in our journey to the cloud and in order to keep pace
and manage some of the challenges we have faced this year with natural
disasters such as drought, bushfires and now the pandemic the team have been
working hard to achieve the pace of change we need to support the business.
“We
have hit many milestones together with Infor, and one highlight has been our
ability now to script and automate our testing end to end and increase our pace
of change. Testing our environment now take 16 hours, down from 450 hours in
the pre-Infor, manual days. This vast improvement has been a real enabler for
rapid change in the business,” he said.
Infor
ANZ managing director Jarrod Kinchington congratulated Chisholm on his win, and
said he was thrilled that Infor was supporting Bega to optimise its supply chain.
“The Infor
CloudSuite Food & Beverage solution is built specifically for the F&B
sector. Its comprehensive system architecture has enabled Bega to accelerate
its global supply chain and bring products to market faster. Bega knows that technology plays a critical role in
keeping them agile as it continues to grow, and we’re so proud to help Zack and
his team deliver stellar results during and beyond their transformation journey.
“Our deep industry expertise and ability to rapidly
deploy cloud technology has enabled Bega to quickly respond to the many
challenges currently being faced by the sector, and future-proof its IT
investments to deliver maximum return on investment,” said Kinchington.
Learn
more about Inforum APAC 2020:
https://inforum.infor.com/agenda-at-a-glance-apac/
Media
Contact:
Phyllis Tan
Infor Asia Pacific
+65 9799
9133
About Bega
Bega Cheese has established
itself as one of the leading dairy and food companies in Australia. Bega Cheese’s famous brands, record of growth
and strong relationships across the entire dairy supply chain has seen the
business grow from humble beginnings to now be recognised as one Australia’s
most important dairy and food companies.
Bega Cheese is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with a
market capitalisation in excess of $1 billion.
Bega Cheese manufactures and
value adds over 200,000 tonnes of food products including cheddar, processed
and cream cheese, infant formula, nutritional powders, nutraceuticals,
Vegemite, peanut butter, peanuts, salad dressings and sauces. Bega Cheese has approximately 2,000 staff
with operations spanning the south east coast of Australia from the Atherton
Tablelands in Queensland to Koroit in western Victoria. The company exports to over 40 countries
around the world.
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in
business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical
enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor
software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable
operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep
industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt
quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed
to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and
accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.