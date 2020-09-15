DHL Global Forwarding connects three continents with dedicated flight
- The
China-Netherlands-U.S.-South Korea airfreight charter is developed with the
demands of the life science and healthcare sector in mind
- The
Covid-19 pandemic saw shippers leverage DHL Global Forwarding’s cold chain
capabilities in life science and healthcare to transport test kits and
pharmaceutical products
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 15 September 2020 – DHL Global
Forwarding, the freight forwarding specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has
launched an air freight charter connecting Asia Pacific to Europe and the U.S.
to meet demand from customers in the technology, manufacturing and life science
and healthcare sectors. Managed by StarBroker,
DHL Global Forwarding’s in-house charter team, the twice-weekly charter
originates from Chongqing, China and flies to Amsterdam, Netherlands; Chicago,
United States; Incheon, South Korea before returning to China.
Thomas Mack, Head of Global Air Freight DHL
Global Forwarding said, “While some passenger airlines have resumed operations,
the situation in the air freight market remains volatile — especially as belly
capacity is still tight As the leader in the air freight market, DHL Global
Forwarding’s top priority is to provide our customers with sufficient and reliable
air freight capacity. Not only are the resilient, agile and reliable supply
chains of highest importance for an economic recovery, but also in preparation
for the availability of vaccines and other essential medical supplies during
the pandemic.”
South Korea has seen its export of
healthcare products rise year-on-year by 26.7% in the first half of 2020,
with pharmaceutical goods in particular increasing by 52.5%. China has exported
28.5%
more medical devices in the first five months of the year as compared to a
year ago. In 2019, China, the Netherlands and the United States were among the top ten
importers and exporters of medical goods.
“Over the years, DHL has built up its expertise
from globally certified facilities and staff to technologies that track shipments
in real-time in addition to ensuring the integrity of such products throughout
their journey. Getting the much-needed air capacity is the last piece in the value
chain puzzle, so to speak, that ensures temperature sensitive products such as life-saving
vaccines reach the communities-in-need,” added Mack.
In a recently published white paper DHL together
with McKinsey & Company as analytics partner explores the logistics
challenges for vaccines and medical goods during COVID-19. To provide global coverage
of COVID-19 vaccines, up to ~200,000 pallet shipments and ~15 million
deliveries in cooling boxes as well as ~15,000 flights will be required across
the various supply chain set-ups. The complete white paper can be downloaded
under https://www.dhl.com/pandemic-resilience.
DHL Global
Forwarding has a global network of facilities that meet the European Union’s Good Distribution Practice (GDP) guidelines for life science and
healthcare supply chains. The leading
international provider of air, sea and road freight services has a suite of temperature-controlled
freight solutions such as DHL
Air Thermonet and DHL LifeConEx that allows real-time visibility and active monitoring for
the movement of goods that could include medicines, supplements, vaccines,
medical devices and diagnostic equipment.
To meet growing
demand for imports of temperature-controlled and high-technology goods into
Australia, DHL Global Forwarding will also launch a new airfreight charter on
September 23. Flying four times a week, the charter will consolidate goods from
Europe, China and Singapore in Hong Kong before transporting them to Sydney,
Australia.
In April 2020, DHL
Global Forwarding tapped on its network of life science and healthcare
facilities, temperature-controlled solutions and customs clearance expertise to
fly more than 1.3
million Covid-19 test kits from South Korea
to Brazil, Ecuador, India, Lithuania, Poland, Russia and Saudi Arabia. The
freight forwarder also launched a dedicated 100-ton
weekly air freight service for organizations
and governments shipping health and medical-related items and other goods from
China to Middle East and Africa.
Note to editors:
For the life sciences and healthcare sector, sector
players needed to keep drugs and devices on the move to support healthcare
services worldwide, many of which were facing over-stretched capacities.
Unlike other industries, life science and healthcare
supply chains are complicated by strict quality and regulatory controls,
including temperature regulation and special handling requirements. Find out on Logistics of Things how a
healthy supply of life-saving medical products kept moving through a global
health crisis.
