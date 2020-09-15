DHL Global Forwarding connects three continents with dedicated flight

The

China-Netherlands-U.S.-South Korea airfreight charter is developed with the

demands of the life science and healthcare sector in mind

Covid-19 pandemic saw shippers leverage DHL Global Forwarding’s cold chain

capabilities in life science and healthcare to transport test kits and

pharmaceutical products

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 15 September 2020 – DHL Global

Forwarding, the freight forwarding specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has

launched an air freight charter connecting Asia Pacific to Europe and the U.S.

to meet demand from customers in the technology, manufacturing and life science

and healthcare sectors. Managed by StarBroker,

DHL Global Forwarding’s in-house charter team, the twice-weekly charter

originates from Chongqing, China and flies to Amsterdam, Netherlands; Chicago,

United States; Incheon, South Korea before returning to China.

Thomas Mack, Head of Global Air Freight DHL

Global Forwarding said, “While some passenger airlines have resumed operations,

the situation in the air freight market remains volatile — especially as belly

capacity is still tight As the leader in the air freight market, DHL Global

Forwarding’s top priority is to provide our customers with sufficient and reliable

air freight capacity. Not only are the resilient, agile and reliable supply

chains of highest importance for an economic recovery, but also in preparation

for the availability of vaccines and other essential medical supplies during

the pandemic.”

South Korea has seen its export of

healthcare products rise year-on-year by 26.7% in the first half of 2020,

with pharmaceutical goods in particular increasing by 52.5%. China has exported

28.5%

more medical devices in the first five months of the year as compared to a

year ago. In 2019, China, the Netherlands and the United States were among the top ten

importers and exporters of medical goods.

“Over the years, DHL has built up its expertise

from globally certified facilities and staff to technologies that track shipments

in real-time in addition to ensuring the integrity of such products throughout

their journey. Getting the much-needed air capacity is the last piece in the value

chain puzzle, so to speak, that ensures temperature sensitive products such as life-saving

vaccines reach the communities-in-need,” added Mack.

In a recently published white paper DHL together

with McKinsey & Company as analytics partner explores the logistics

challenges for vaccines and medical goods during COVID-19. To provide global coverage

of COVID-19 vaccines, up to ~200,000 pallet shipments and ~15 million

deliveries in cooling boxes as well as ~15,000 flights will be required across

the various supply chain set-ups. The complete white paper can be downloaded

under https://www.dhl.com/pandemic-resilience.

DHL Global

Forwarding has a global network of facilities that meet the European Union’s Good Distribution Practice (GDP) guidelines for life science and

healthcare supply chains. The leading

international provider of air, sea and road freight services has a suite of temperature-controlled

freight solutions such as DHL

Air Thermonet and DHL LifeConEx that allows real-time visibility and active monitoring for

the movement of goods that could include medicines, supplements, vaccines,

medical devices and diagnostic equipment.

To meet growing

demand for imports of temperature-controlled and high-technology goods into

Australia, DHL Global Forwarding will also launch a new airfreight charter on

September 23. Flying four times a week, the charter will consolidate goods from

Europe, China and Singapore in Hong Kong before transporting them to Sydney,

Australia.

In April 2020, DHL

Global Forwarding tapped on its network of life science and healthcare

facilities, temperature-controlled solutions and customs clearance expertise to

fly more than 1.3

million Covid-19 test kits from South Korea

to Brazil, Ecuador, India, Lithuania, Poland, Russia and Saudi Arabia. The

freight forwarder also launched a dedicated 100-ton

weekly air freight service for organizations

and governments shipping health and medical-related items and other goods from

China to Middle East and Africa.

Note to editors:

For the life sciences and healthcare sector, sector

players needed to keep drugs and devices on the move to support healthcare

services worldwide, many of which were facing over-stretched capacities.

Unlike other industries, life science and healthcare

supply chains are complicated by strict quality and regulatory controls,

including temperature regulation and special handling requirements. Find out on Logistics of Things how a

healthy supply of life-saving medical products kept moving through a global

health crisis.

