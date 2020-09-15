Taiwan’s 2020 Tang Prize Laureate Wang Gungwu to Talk about the Many Faces of Sinology

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 15 September 2020 – Given the span and complexity of Chinese

history, it is not surprising only a handful of people can have a comprehensive

knowledge of it. The Tang Prize Foundation and National Chengchi University

will co-host the 2020 Tang Prize Masters’ Forum for Sinology, scheduled to take

place from 2p.m. to 4p.m. (GMT+8), Taiwan time, on September 22, at the

University’s Art & Culture Centre. Prof. Wang Gungwu, 2020 Tang Prize

winner in Sinology and world authority on the study of the Chinese overseas,

will speak on the topic, “The High Road to Pluralist Sinology.”

Also

featured in this forum are Prof. Huang Chin-shing, vice president and

academician of Academia Sinica, Prof. Chen Kuo-tung, research fellow of

Academia Sinica’s Institute of History and Philology, and Prof. Yang Jui-sung,

professor and vice dean of National Chengchi University’s College of Liberal

Arts.

The

Tang Prize in Sinology recognizes the study of Sinology in its broadest sense,

which encompasses not only Chinese philology, linguistics, literature and art

but also Chinese thought and history. Erudite and perceptive, Prof. Wang spent

nearly four decades steeped in the research on the history of the Chinese

overseas, Sino-foreign relations, Southeast Asia, trade, as well as maritime

history. His works broke new ground in Chinese studies. Looking at China from

the periphery, he is able to provide unique insights about China’s changing

place in the world and come up with innovative interpretations of Sinology’s

important role in the modern society. It is for all these achievements that he

was awarded the 2020 Tang Prize in Sinology. In this forum, he will open a

discussion on the traditions of Sinology that also delves into the meaning

behind China studies in the new world order. He will begin by tracing its

evolution and contemporary developments before examining the newest trends and

exploring the continuity of such studies for the future. Prof. Wang will be

joined by distinguished scholars in a panel discussion to further examine and

understand the diverse values and future outlook of the field of Sinology.

As

the old Chinese saying goes: “History is like a mirror, reflecting how an

empire rises and falls.” China’s growing influence in the 21st

century reshaped the world order.

While

the Sino-US tensions keep mounting, the South China Sea has also become a

dangerous flashpoint. A deeper knowledge of China is therefore what citizens of

the world should strive to acquire. As the leading historian on Sino-Southeast

Asian relations, Prof. Wang developed a unique approach to understanding China,

filling the gap in Sinology created by the dominance of more conventional

narratives about China constructed out of either an internalist perspective or

China’s position in relation to the West. He scrutinizes China’s long and

complex history to offer people living in the contemporary era his original

views on modern China that are different from those emerging amid international

political conflicts.

The

moderator and panelists for the forum are all eminent scholars in the fields of

Chinese history and philosophy. Prof. Huang Chin-shing specializes in Chinese

intellectual history, historiography and religious culture. Prof. Chen Kuo-tung

is an expert on the economic and maritime history of the Ming and Qing period.

His recent research centers on the advent of globalization over the past five

centuries. Prof. Yang Jui-sung serves as the vice dean of the College of

Liberal Arts and director of the office of Lo Chia-luen International Sinology

Chair. His main research includes late imperial and modern Chinese thought,

cultural history as well as psychohistory and historiography.

To

watch a 1-minute video about this year’s Masters’ Forums, please click on https://reurl.cc/d5xKr8. For more information about the

forum, please visit https://www.tang-prize.org/en/week.php?cat=94

