Social Enterprise Summit 2020 theme “new normal · collective power”

The Launch ceremony of SES 2020 kicked off with an unusual
dialogue between Serial Social Entrepreneur Prof Erwin HUANG and the 12-year-old
founder of KidShare Miss Chloe WONG about how, with very different background,
experiences and life stages, they both took on roles to create movements of
collective power for social impact. Officiating
at the ceremony were Mrs Rebecca CHOY YUNG, Chair of the Social Enterprise
Summit Organizing Committee and Mr Jack CHAN, Under Secretary for Home Affairs against
the backdrop of a transforming butterfly around this year’s theme of “new
normal · collective power”.
Mrs Rebecca CHOY YUNG, Chair, Organizing Committee of the
Social Enterprise Summit, remarked “When the world is going through a turbulent
time like 2020, collective power is called for, from all members of our society;
to gather forces from the civil society, businesses, policy makers and academia
through dialogues and actions to co-create a new normal ahead.”
“new normal · collective power” towards New Phase of Innovation
SES 2020 is bringing together over 70 leaders and social
innovators from USA, Australia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, South
Korea, Thailand, Mainland China and Hong Kong over the 3-day event.
Mr Jeremy HEIMANS
(US), Co-Author of New Power and Co-Founder and CEO of Purpose, and Mr Henry
TIMMS (US), Co-Author of New Power and President and CEO of Lincoln Center,
will reveal at the Keynote address what “New Power” means in today’s connected
world and how everyone can harness this rise of new power to create movements
for a better world.
Mr Francis NGAI (HK), Founder and CEO of Social Ventures
Hong Kong will host the Thematic Session “Overcoming Challenges 2.0: Rebuilding
City Resilience”, a multi-perspective discussion on rebuilding resilience in
our city. Mr David YEUNG (HK), Founder
and CEO of Green Monday; Dr LAU Ming-Wai (HK), Founder and Director of MWYO and
Chairman of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited and Ms Vicky FUNG (HK), Co-founder
of Every Life Is A Song, are amongst the panelists. (For more
details, please refer to the annex)
Four Tracks
of discussions on Day Two
Connecting businesspeople, social innovators, policy
makers, academics and young people, the International Symposium will explore
and discuss solutions along four tracks: “Community Empowerment”; “Digital
Social Innovation”; “Sustainability
and Business” and “Education Innovation”
“Saturday
Social Innovation Workshop” and “Asia Youth Entrepreneurship Exchange”
SES 2020 theme “new normal · collective power” draws attention to the changing ways
people work, study, commute or socialize.
Collective efforts are required to re-focus on fostering mutually
reinforcing solutions; continuous communication towards common agendas and
solving the world’s most pressing issues through social innovation.
The Saturday workshop will make reference to the highly
influential book New Power: How It’s
Changing the 21st Century and Why You Need to Know About It by Jeremy
HEIMANS and Henry TIMMS, introducing the essence of the New Power idea, the
challenges, and the massive potential for creating a mobilization movement
through New Power thinking.
To be held on the same day is the Asia
Youth Entrepreneurship Exchange, an apposition
of local and regional social entrepreneurs
where participants can learn, share, explore and network with twelve social
entrepreneurs from major cities in Asia.
Concluding session
of this year’s International Symposium: “Yesterday’s
Heritage; Today’s Transformation; Tomorrow’s DYNAMIC INNOVATION” is a specially
curated narrative involving guest speakers across generations and sectors to
share their insights on “The New Normal To Be”.
Outreach
Activities to Explore Social Innovation in Communities
Besides the International Symposium, SES 2020 continues to
engage with different communities through Social Entrepreneurship Labs, Mid-Autumn
Social Innovation Experience, School Talks/Workshops and Community Tours, to be
held in
Central and Western District, Kwai Tsing, Kwun Tong, Sham Shui
Po, Southern District, Wong Tai Sin, Yau Tsim Mong and Yuen Long District between
now and November. An online 30-day-challenge Joys30.ses.org.hk is being held during the month of September to encourage community
involvement in driving changes around us.
Public Registration
SES 2020 is open for free
registration as from TODAY. Register now at http://bit.ly/SES2020Reg
For more programme details, please
view or download the SES 2020 Registration
Brochure at https://ses.org.hk/content/ses-2020-registration-brochure
Special
Annex:
Biography of key speakers at Social
Enterprise Summit 2020
Jeremy
HEIMANS
Co-Author of
New Power and Co-Founder and CEO of Purpose, US
Mr Jeremy
Heimans is the co-founder and CEO of Purpose, a global organization that builds
and supports movements for a more open, just, and habitable world. He is the
co-founder of GetUp!, an Australian political organization with more members
than all of Australia’s political parties combined; and Avaaz, the world’s
largest online citizen movement. He is a recipient of the Ford Foundation’s
75th Anniversary Visionary Award for his work as a movement pioneer, and has
been named one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business. Together
with Henry Timms, Jeremy is the co-author of the 2018 bestseller “New
Power”, recognised by the New York Times’ David Brooks as “the best
window I’ve seen into this new world”, and by The Guardian as “a
manual on how to navigate the 21st century”. Their thinking on “new
power” has been featured as the Big Idea in Harvard Business Review, and
Jeremy’s TED talk on the topic has been viewed more than 1.4 million times.
Henry TIMMS
Co-Author of
New Power and President and CEO of the Lincoln Center, US
Mr Henry Timms is the co-author of the international
bestseller New Power, described by David Brooks of the New York Times as
“the best window I’ve seen into this new world” and shortlisted for
the FT/McKinsey Business Book of the Year.
He is the President and CEO of Lincoln Center, which serves three
primary roles: world’s leading presenter of superb artistic programming,
national leader in arts and education and community relations, and manager of
the Lincoln Center campus. Previously he was the President and CEO of 92nd
Street Y, a cultural and community center that creates programs and movements
that foster learning and civic engagement. Under his leadership, the
144-year-old institution was named to Fast Company’s “Most Innovative
Companies” list. He is also the co-founder of #GivingTuesday, a global
philanthropic movement that engages people in close to 100 countries that has
generated over a billion US dollars for good causes.
David YEUNG
Founder and
CEO of Green Monday, HK
A multi-faceted social venture with the mission to take on
the world’s most pressing crises of climate change, food insecurity and public
health. With the global sustainability movement initiated by Green Monday
Foundation, the revolutionary food technology innovation in OmniFoods and
OmniPork, the market-transforming plant-based retail, dining and distribution
network in Green Common, and the impact investment arm in Green Monday
Ventures.
Vicky FUNG
Co-founder
of Every Life Is A Song, HK
With over 20 years of pop music experience, as songwriter,
lyricist, singer-songwriter, founder of live house and music label, artist
manager, producer and curator, Vicky has always endeavoured to promote Hong
Kong’s music culture. Vicky has worked with prominent artists, including Sammi
Cheng, Joey Yung, Juno Mak, Gin Lee, Eason Chan, Kay Tse, Eman Lam, and more,
with an impressive list of music awards from top radio stations and
professional associations. Vicky was guest curator for West Kowloon’s Freespace
Happenings and Tai Kwun’s live music series at Laundry Steps. She has also been
appointed a current member of Committee on Venue Partnership under the Leisure
and Cultural Services Department. Vicky believes that the power and value of
music lies beyond the limits of commercial music industry and co-founded a
music social enterprise “Every Life Is A Song” in 2018 together with reputable
lyricist Dr. Chow Yiu Fai.
Dr LAU
Ming-Wai, GBS, JP
Founder and Director of MWYO
and Chairman of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited, HK
A registered attorney in the State
of New York and a CFA Charterholder. Dr Lau is active in public affairs in Hong
Kong. He is the Vice-Chairman of Youth Development Commission, Deputy Chairman
of the Board of the Ocean Park Corporation, a member of the Exchange Fund
Advisory Committee, a member of Chief Executive’s Council of Advisers on
Innovation and Strategic Development. He is awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star
(GBS) for his meritorious public and community service in 2017.
John MAK
Co-founder,
MM Community, HK/Myanmar
John Mak is a social entrepreneur
based in Hong Kong and Myanmar. He is passionate about public policy and politics,
and is particularly interested in questions of how trust in democracy and our
public institutions can be revamped. In 2017, he co-founded MM Community, a
social venture that seeks to democratise community development processes and
civic engagement channels via crowdsourcing technology. In 2018, John was
selected as an inaugural Obama Foundation Scholar.
Tina Y. LO
Chairman, O
Bank, Taiwan
Ms Tina Y. Lo
currently serves as Chairman of O-Bank, the first publicly listed certified B
Corp financial institution in Taiwan. As an advocate of “business as a force
for good” and socially responsible businesses, she has led O-Bank in sustaining
corporate social responsibility, as well as championed support for social
enterprises and start-ups. She was selected as Young Global Leader by the World
Economic Forum and awarded the prestigious Eisenhower Fellowship. She also
serves as a member of the Asian Executive Board of the MIT Sloan School of
Management.
David
CHRISTIAN
Founder and
CEO, Evo & Co, Indonesia
David Christian is founder and CEO
of Evo & Co, that have 3 different brands under it: Evoware, Evoworld and
Rethink Campaign. Evo & Co vision is to create a world without plastic
pollution by providing one stop solution for single used plastic alternatives. Back to Indonesia after his study
in Canada, he was surprised with how bad environmental condition in Jakarta was
and moved to create something to address this issue. Now with Evo & Co, he
aspires to give positive impact, not only for the environment but also the
society.
About Social Enterprise Summit
Social Enterprise Summit (SES) is a
cross-sector platform to inspire and empower social innovation and social
entrepreneurship.
The
flagship International Symposium builds on the experiences of over 70 speakers
from 15 locations to inspire, innovate, connect and collaborate with delegates
from the civic society, businesses, government and academic sectors from Hong
Kong, China; Asia Pacific region and beyond to advance positive societal
changes.
Community engagement activities are held in
eight different districts in Hong Kong during the year to expand the
participation and reach beyond the conference rooms, applying knowledge, social
entrepreneurship and innovative mindsets to various day to day life settings.
2020 Theme: “new normal · collective power” ︱ 19-21. 11. 2020 ︱ Online ︱
The turn of the decade 2020 begins with a pandemic affecting
people around the world, raising attention to health and changing the way
people work, study, commute or socialise. Everyone in our society will require
some shifts to come out of the current situations. Collective efforts are
needed to re-focus on fostering mutually reinforcing solutions, continuous
communication towards common agendas and making swift decisions based on
current data and measurement. This International Symposium will examine the
process through 4 thematic tracks: Community Empowerment, Digital Social
Innovation, Sustainability and Business as well as Education Innovation.
