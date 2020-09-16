Social Enterprise Summit 2020 theme “new normal · collective power”

Free public registration to e-meet 70+ social innovators

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 16 September 2020 – The 13th Social Enterprise Summit (“SES 2020”) will be held

from 19 to 21 November with the theme “new normal · collective power“. The flagship

annual International Symposium to inspire and empower social innovation, will

welcome 70+ top international and local speakers over the 3 days filled with 20

sessions. This is a special time

when registration is free for the online exchange, opening up to a wider

audience’s participation to co-create our new normal.

Annual

Flagship Social Innovation Event – Registration starts today.

The Launch ceremony of SES 2020 kicked off with an unusual

dialogue between Serial Social Entrepreneur Prof Erwin HUANG and the 12-year-old

founder of KidShare Miss Chloe WONG about how, with very different background,

experiences and life stages, they both took on roles to create movements of

collective power for social impact. Officiating

at the ceremony were Mrs Rebecca CHOY YUNG, Chair of the Social Enterprise

Summit Organizing Committee and Mr Jack CHAN, Under Secretary for Home Affairs against

the backdrop of a transforming butterfly around this year’s theme of “new

normal · collective power”.

Mrs Rebecca CHOY YUNG, Chair, Organizing Committee of the

Social Enterprise Summit, remarked “When the world is going through a turbulent

time like 2020, collective power is called for, from all members of our society;

to gather forces from the civil society, businesses, policy makers and academia

through dialogues and actions to co-create a new normal ahead.”

“new normal · collective power” towards New Phase of Innovation

SES 2020 is bringing together over 70 leaders and social

innovators from USA, Australia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, South

Korea, Thailand, Mainland China and Hong Kong over the 3-day event.

Mr Jeremy HEIMANS

(US), Co-Author of New Power and Co-Founder and CEO of Purpose, and Mr Henry

TIMMS (US), Co-Author of New Power and President and CEO of Lincoln Center,

will reveal at the Keynote address what “New Power” means in today’s connected

world and how everyone can harness this rise of new power to create movements

for a better world.

Mr Francis NGAI (HK), Founder and CEO of Social Ventures

Hong Kong will host the Thematic Session “Overcoming Challenges 2.0: Rebuilding

City Resilience”, a multi-perspective discussion on rebuilding resilience in

our city. Mr David YEUNG (HK), Founder

and CEO of Green Monday; Dr LAU Ming-Wai (HK), Founder and Director of MWYO and

Chairman of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited and Ms Vicky FUNG (HK), Co-founder

of Every Life Is A Song, are amongst the panelists. (For more

details, please refer to the annex)

Four Tracks

of discussions on Day Two

Connecting businesspeople, social innovators, policy

makers, academics and young people, the International Symposium will explore

and discuss solutions along four tracks: “Community Empowerment”; “Digital

Social Innovation”; “Sustainability

and Business” and “Education Innovation”

Community Empowerment Digital

Social Innovation Sustainability and Business Education Innovation Designed to unleash the latent

power embedded in our communities, participants will engage in a journey to

transform the pressure in recent times into positive power of change to

embrace the new normal. Exploring the use of open data,

citizen science and the future of work to drive informed and responsive

changes woven into our personal, professional, and social spheres along the

digital social innovation highway. Adopt sustainability strategies,

practices and business models with leading thinkers to prioritize

sustainability and be prepared to lay the foundations for a more resilient

and sustainable business eco-system creating shared values. Innovation in education can be

manifested through, adopting a skills-based approach in social

entrepreneurship education, building an education transformation movement to

transform traditional practices in schools, and using behavioural science as

a tool to develop a better society.

“Saturday

Social Innovation Workshop” and “Asia Youth Entrepreneurship Exchange”

SES 2020 theme “new normal · collective power” draws attention to the changing ways

people work, study, commute or socialize.

Collective efforts are required to re-focus on fostering mutually

reinforcing solutions; continuous communication towards common agendas and

solving the world’s most pressing issues through social innovation.

The Saturday workshop will make reference to the highly

influential book New Power: How It’s

Changing the 21st Century and Why You Need to Know About It by Jeremy

HEIMANS and Henry TIMMS, introducing the essence of the New Power idea, the

challenges, and the massive potential for creating a mobilization movement

through New Power thinking.

To be held on the same day is the Asia

Youth Entrepreneurship Exchange, an apposition

of local and regional social entrepreneurs

where participants can learn, share, explore and network with twelve social

entrepreneurs from major cities in Asia.

Concluding session

of this year’s International Symposium: “Yesterday’s

Heritage; Today’s Transformation; Tomorrow’s DYNAMIC INNOVATION” is a specially

curated narrative involving guest speakers across generations and sectors to

share their insights on “The New Normal To Be”.

Outreach

Activities to Explore Social Innovation in Communities

Besides the International Symposium, SES 2020 continues to

engage with different communities through Social Entrepreneurship Labs, Mid-Autumn

Social Innovation Experience, School Talks/Workshops and Community Tours, to be

held in

Central and Western District, Kwai Tsing, Kwun Tong, Sham Shui

Po, Southern District, Wong Tai Sin, Yau Tsim Mong and Yuen Long District between

now and November. An online 30-day-challenge Joys30.ses.org.hk is being held during the month of September to encourage community

involvement in driving changes around us.

Public Registration

SES 2020 is open for free

registration as from TODAY. Register now at http://bit.ly/SES2020Reg

For more programme details, please

view or download the SES 2020 Registration

Brochure at https://ses.org.hk/content/ses-2020-registration-brochure

Special

thanks to The Garage, Deloitte for sponsoring the launch ceremony venue.

Annex:

Biography of key speakers at Social

Enterprise Summit 2020

Jeremy

HEIMANS

Co-Author of

New Power and Co-Founder and CEO of Purpose, US

Mr Jeremy

Heimans is the co-founder and CEO of Purpose, a global organization that builds

and supports movements for a more open, just, and habitable world. He is the

co-founder of GetUp!, an Australian political organization with more members

than all of Australia’s political parties combined; and Avaaz, the world’s

largest online citizen movement. He is a recipient of the Ford Foundation’s

75th Anniversary Visionary Award for his work as a movement pioneer, and has

been named one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business. Together

with Henry Timms, Jeremy is the co-author of the 2018 bestseller “New

Power”, recognised by the New York Times’ David Brooks as “the best

window I’ve seen into this new world”, and by The Guardian as “a

manual on how to navigate the 21st century”. Their thinking on “new

power” has been featured as the Big Idea in Harvard Business Review, and

Jeremy’s TED talk on the topic has been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

Henry TIMMS

Co-Author of

New Power and President and CEO of the Lincoln Center, US

Mr Henry Timms is the co-author of the international

bestseller New Power, described by David Brooks of the New York Times as

“the best window I’ve seen into this new world” and shortlisted for

the FT/McKinsey Business Book of the Year.

He is the President and CEO of Lincoln Center, which serves three

primary roles: world’s leading presenter of superb artistic programming,

national leader in arts and education and community relations, and manager of

the Lincoln Center campus. Previously he was the President and CEO of 92nd

Street Y, a cultural and community center that creates programs and movements

that foster learning and civic engagement. Under his leadership, the

144-year-old institution was named to Fast Company’s “Most Innovative

Companies” list. He is also the co-founder of #GivingTuesday, a global

philanthropic movement that engages people in close to 100 countries that has

generated over a billion US dollars for good causes.

David YEUNG

Founder and

CEO of Green Monday, HK

A multi-faceted social venture with the mission to take on

the world’s most pressing crises of climate change, food insecurity and public

health. With the global sustainability movement initiated by Green Monday

Foundation, the revolutionary food technology innovation in OmniFoods and

OmniPork, the market-transforming plant-based retail, dining and distribution

network in Green Common, and the impact investment arm in Green Monday

Ventures.

Vicky FUNG

Co-founder

of Every Life Is A Song, HK

With over 20 years of pop music experience, as songwriter,

lyricist, singer-songwriter, founder of live house and music label, artist

manager, producer and curator, Vicky has always endeavoured to promote Hong

Kong’s music culture. Vicky has worked with prominent artists, including Sammi

Cheng, Joey Yung, Juno Mak, Gin Lee, Eason Chan, Kay Tse, Eman Lam, and more,

with an impressive list of music awards from top radio stations and

professional associations. Vicky was guest curator for West Kowloon’s Freespace

Happenings and Tai Kwun’s live music series at Laundry Steps. She has also been

appointed a current member of Committee on Venue Partnership under the Leisure

and Cultural Services Department. Vicky believes that the power and value of

music lies beyond the limits of commercial music industry and co-founded a

music social enterprise “Every Life Is A Song” in 2018 together with reputable

lyricist Dr. Chow Yiu Fai.

Dr LAU

Ming-Wai, GBS, JP

Founder and Director of MWYO

and Chairman of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited, HK

A registered attorney in the State

of New York and a CFA Charterholder. Dr Lau is active in public affairs in Hong

Kong. He is the Vice-Chairman of Youth Development Commission, Deputy Chairman

of the Board of the Ocean Park Corporation, a member of the Exchange Fund

Advisory Committee, a member of Chief Executive’s Council of Advisers on

Innovation and Strategic Development. He is awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star

(GBS) for his meritorious public and community service in 2017.

John MAK

Co-founder,

MM Community, HK/Myanmar

John Mak is a social entrepreneur

based in Hong Kong and Myanmar. He is passionate about public policy and politics,

and is particularly interested in questions of how trust in democracy and our

public institutions can be revamped. In 2017, he co-founded MM Community, a

social venture that seeks to democratise community development processes and

civic engagement channels via crowdsourcing technology. In 2018, John was

selected as an inaugural Obama Foundation Scholar.

Tina Y. LO

Chairman, O

Bank, Taiwan

Ms Tina Y. Lo

currently serves as Chairman of O-Bank, the first publicly listed certified B

Corp financial institution in Taiwan. As an advocate of “business as a force

for good” and socially responsible businesses, she has led O-Bank in sustaining

corporate social responsibility, as well as championed support for social

enterprises and start-ups. She was selected as Young Global Leader by the World

Economic Forum and awarded the prestigious Eisenhower Fellowship. She also

serves as a member of the Asian Executive Board of the MIT Sloan School of

Management.

David

CHRISTIAN

Founder and

CEO, Evo & Co, Indonesia

David Christian is founder and CEO

of Evo & Co, that have 3 different brands under it: Evoware, Evoworld and

Rethink Campaign. Evo & Co vision is to create a world without plastic

pollution by providing one stop solution for single used plastic alternatives. Back to Indonesia after his study

in Canada, he was surprised with how bad environmental condition in Jakarta was

and moved to create something to address this issue. Now with Evo & Co, he

aspires to give positive impact, not only for the environment but also the

society.

About Social Enterprise Summit

Social Enterprise Summit (SES) is a

cross-sector platform to inspire and empower social innovation and social

entrepreneurship.

The

flagship International Symposium builds on the experiences of over 70 speakers

from 15 locations to inspire, innovate, connect and collaborate with delegates

from the civic society, businesses, government and academic sectors from Hong

Kong, China; Asia Pacific region and beyond to advance positive societal

changes.

Community engagement activities are held in

eight different districts in Hong Kong during the year to expand the

participation and reach beyond the conference rooms, applying knowledge, social

entrepreneurship and innovative mindsets to various day to day life settings.

2020 Theme: “new normal · collective power” ︱ 19-21. 11. 2020 ︱ Online ︱

The turn of the decade 2020 begins with a pandemic affecting

people around the world, raising attention to health and changing the way

people work, study, commute or socialise. Everyone in our society will require

some shifts to come out of the current situations. Collective efforts are

needed to re-focus on fostering mutually reinforcing solutions, continuous

communication towards common agendas and making swift decisions based on

current data and measurement. This International Symposium will examine the

process through 4 thematic tracks: Community Empowerment, Digital Social

Innovation, Sustainability and Business as well as Education Innovation.

