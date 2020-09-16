Vingroup to Announce a Pioneering Solution to Optimize Cameras Under Display

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 16 September 2020 – Last weekend, in the framework of the

online event “Artificial Intelligence Day 2020 – Far-reaching to Take on

the Challenge”, VinAI Research Institute (a member of Vingroup) announced

two AI technologies including VCam Kristal (AI photography technology for

cameras under display) and VSound Alto (noise filtering technology). Pioneering

AI technologies enable the realisation of ultimate infinity display experience,

and make VinSmart one of the first companies in the world to own a smartphone

with a camera under display.





VCam Kristal is a pioneering AI

photography technology successfully developed by VinAI Research, allowing

high-quality photography with cameras under display (CUD). By incorporating AI

algorithms and models in computer vision, computational photography, and

special neural network architecture, VCam Kristal overcomes optical barriers of

cameras under display. The technology eliminates image blur, lack of colour,

chroma noise and flare, colour fidelity, etc., to create sharp selfies with 4K

resolution.

VCam Kristal is the result of

cooperation between VinAI and VinSmart Research and Manufacturer Joint Stock

Company. This consequently makes VinSmart one of the first companies in the

world to own a smartphone using a camera under display. VCam Kristal marks an

important breakthrough in AI camera technology on cell phones, opening up

opportunities to commercialise high-quality cell phones with cameras under display

while realising an infinity display experience.

VSound Alto is a noise filtering

technology based on deep learning in speech and sound processing. Working

similarly to human ears, VSound Alto can accurately capture and maintain voice

quality while eliminating noise with outstanding efficiency. Compared to

traditional noise filtering methods, this technology can filter out both common

noise sounds and sudden noise sounds (such as sirens, the sounds while children

are playing or from a keyboard), and at the same time save hardware energy

consumption.

When applied to cell phones, VSound

Alto technology will eliminate noise as users make phone calls. This technology

improves voice quality and facilitates clearer and more seamless conversations.

In the near future, Vsound Alto will be applied to eliminate noise pollution

for remote conferencing systems, microphones, smart headsets, hearing aids and

car noise filtering systems, etc.

Dr. Bui Hai Hung (Director of VinAI

Research Institute – Vingroup) stated that: “It’s

our pleasure to introduce VCam Kristal and VSound Alto to tech lovers in

general and AI tech lovers in particular. These technologies, along with their

specific applications, are bringing AI closer to human life than ever before.

VinAI will continue to make efforts in researching and developing breakthrough

technologies to create products with high application value. At the same time,

we will try to support enterprises to increase business productivity and

efficiency with world-class technologies developed by Vietnamese

intelligence.”





Previously, VinAI Research introduced

VFace technology for accurate face recognition when using masks. Notably, the

recognition system developed by VinAI simply uses information from ordinary

cameras, without needing additional sensors (such as infrared or depth

sensors). This is an important factor to help save product costs, enabling easy

integration into existing camera systems.

After 18 months of research and

development, VinAI proved its leading role in promoting the development of

Artificial Intelligence in Viet Nam. Besides world-class research works

published at the world’s No. 1 conferences on Artificial Intelligence such as

ICML and NeurIPS, VinAI cooperates with leading research institutes and

technology universities worldwide to create a network of exchange and research

to work on Artificial Intelligence solutions to solve the world’s problems.

“Artificial Intelligence Day 2020 – Far-reaching to Take on the Challenge” is held online on September 12-13, 2020 with four main topics: AI Development in Vietnam: Vision and Challenges; AI in technical innovation in the fields of transportation, computer vision, and healthcare; AI Training in Vietnam and AI in natural language and Vietnamese language processing.

The event is expected to attract about 2,000 online participants in addition to being attended by world-famous speakers and panelists like Jeff Dean (Head of AI at Google); Nemanja Djuric (Machine Learning Tech Lead at Uber ATG); Professor Michael Brown – York University (Director of Samsung AI Center – Toronto), Anandan (CEO of Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence); Vu Ha (Technical Director of Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence); Professor Bhiksha Raj (Carnegie Mellon University), Professor Karin Verspoor (University of Melbourne), etc., and many famous Vietnamese AI experts working around the world. https://ai2020.vinai.io