Vingroup to Announce a Pioneering Solution to Optimize Cameras Under Display
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 16 September 2020 – Last weekend, in the framework of the
online event “Artificial Intelligence Day 2020 – Far-reaching to Take on
the Challenge”, VinAI Research Institute (a member of Vingroup) announced
two AI technologies including VCam Kristal (AI photography technology for
cameras under display) and VSound Alto (noise filtering technology). Pioneering
AI technologies enable the realisation of ultimate infinity display experience,
and make VinSmart one of the first companies in the world to own a smartphone
with a camera under display.
VCam Kristal is a pioneering AI
photography technology successfully developed by VinAI Research, allowing
high-quality photography with cameras under display (CUD). By incorporating AI
algorithms and models in computer vision, computational photography, and
special neural network architecture, VCam Kristal overcomes optical barriers of
cameras under display. The technology eliminates image blur, lack of colour,
chroma noise and flare, colour fidelity, etc., to create sharp selfies with 4K
resolution.
VCam Kristal is the result of
cooperation between VinAI and VinSmart Research and Manufacturer Joint Stock
Company. This consequently makes VinSmart one of the first companies in the
world to own a smartphone using a camera under display. VCam Kristal marks an
important breakthrough in AI camera technology on cell phones, opening up
opportunities to commercialise high-quality cell phones with cameras under display
while realising an infinity display experience.
VSound Alto is a noise filtering
technology based on deep learning in speech and sound processing. Working
similarly to human ears, VSound Alto can accurately capture and maintain voice
quality while eliminating noise with outstanding efficiency. Compared to
traditional noise filtering methods, this technology can filter out both common
noise sounds and sudden noise sounds (such as sirens, the sounds while children
are playing or from a keyboard), and at the same time save hardware energy
consumption.
When applied to cell phones, VSound
Alto technology will eliminate noise as users make phone calls. This technology
improves voice quality and facilitates clearer and more seamless conversations.
In the near future, Vsound Alto will be applied to eliminate noise pollution
for remote conferencing systems, microphones, smart headsets, hearing aids and
car noise filtering systems, etc.
Dr. Bui Hai Hung (Director of VinAI
Research Institute – Vingroup) stated that: “It’s
our pleasure to introduce VCam Kristal and VSound Alto to tech lovers in
general and AI tech lovers in particular. These technologies, along with their
specific applications, are bringing AI closer to human life than ever before.
VinAI will continue to make efforts in researching and developing breakthrough
technologies to create products with high application value. At the same time,
we will try to support enterprises to increase business productivity and
efficiency with world-class technologies developed by Vietnamese
intelligence.”
Previously, VinAI Research introduced
VFace technology for accurate face recognition when using masks. Notably, the
recognition system developed by VinAI simply uses information from ordinary
cameras, without needing additional sensors (such as infrared or depth
sensors). This is an important factor to help save product costs, enabling easy
integration into existing camera systems.
After 18 months of research and
development, VinAI proved its leading role in promoting the development of
Artificial Intelligence in Viet Nam. Besides world-class research works
published at the world’s No. 1 conferences on Artificial Intelligence such as
ICML and NeurIPS, VinAI cooperates with leading research institutes and
technology universities worldwide to create a network of exchange and research
to work on Artificial Intelligence solutions to solve the world’s problems.
“Artificial Intelligence Day 2020 – Far-reaching to Take on the Challenge” is held online on September 12-13, 2020 with four main topics: AI Development in Vietnam: Vision and Challenges; AI in technical innovation in the fields of transportation, computer vision, and healthcare; AI Training in Vietnam and AI in natural language and Vietnamese language processing.
The event is expected to attract about 2,000 online participants in addition to being attended by world-famous speakers and panelists like Jeff Dean (Head of AI at Google); Nemanja Djuric (Machine Learning Tech Lead at Uber ATG); Professor Michael Brown – York University (Director of Samsung AI Center – Toronto), Anandan (CEO of Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence); Vu Ha (Technical Director of Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence); Professor Bhiksha Raj (Carnegie Mellon University), Professor Karin Verspoor (University of Melbourne), etc., and many famous Vietnamese AI experts working around the world. https://ai2020.vinai.io