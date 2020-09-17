21 Asia-Pacific Companies Recognized in Refinitiv’s 2020 Diversity & Inclusion Index

Refinitiv’s Diversity & Inclusion Index measures relative performance

against multiple factors that define diverse and inclusive workplaces.

21 companies across eight countries in Asia-Pacific (APAC) are included in

the 2020 D&I Index Top 100 List.

Australia continues to lead the region with nine firms ranked among the top

100, followed by Japan and Malaysia with three companies each.

These companies come from a wide range of industries, including Computers,

Phones & Household Electronics, Food & Drug Retailing,

Telecommunications and Natural Gas Utilities, among others.

SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 17 September 2020 – Refinitiv today announced the 2020 Top

100 most diverse and inclusive organizations globally as ranked by the

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Index. The index ratings are

informed by Refinitiv’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data,

designed to transparently and objectively measure the relative performance of close

to 10,000 companies representing 80%+ of global market cap across 450+ ESG data points, and provide clients with

critical and differentiated insight.

Industries leading this

year’s D&I Index Top 100 are banking,

investment services & insurance firms with a total of 18, followed by pharmaceuticals

with 9 and telecommunications services, specialty retailers and personal &

household products & services with 7 respectively. United States leads the Top 100 list with 20

firms followed by the United Kingdom with 13, Australia with 9 and Canada and

France with 7.

Key findings of the Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion report for 2020 include:

Globally the cultural diversity of board members has increased from five

years ago but has stalled at around 30%.

EMEA leads the way with the most culturally and gender diverse boards.

The average board in APAC is made up of 12% female members, which

represents a 53% increase over the last 5 years, but it is still behind the

global average of 19% of female board members.

Regionally, Africa is leading the way with on average 34% of female

managers.

The average proportion of female managers in APAC firms is 25%, an 18%

increase over the last 5 years.

The number of companies with an official flexible working policy has

increased by 78% in APAC and 54% globally over the last five

years.

A total of 34% more APAC companies and 25% more companies globally have a

career development policy in place than five years ago.

Regionally the largest increases have been seen in Oceania with a 40%

increase.

Although APAC businesses recorded improvements across various D&I

metrics, there is still room for APAC businesses to strengthen its D&I

efforts, especially in area of board cultural diversity.

“21

companies across eight countries in APAC are recognized among the top 100 most

diverse and inclusive organizations globally in our 2020 D&I Index,” said

Alfred Lee, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Refinitiv. “We have seen

encouraging progress among APAC firms in their efforts to increase workplace

diversity and inclusiveness, with our data showing a 53% increase in the

region’s board gender diversity over the last five years and a 78% increase in

the number of APAC companies with an official flexible working policy during

the same period. With investors and businesses paying more attention to D&I

practices and disclosures in the region, we are confident that more APAC

organizations will be taking the lead in embedding diversity and inclusion into

their business strategy going forward.”

“It’s

fantastic to see 9 Australian companies from a range of industries in the top

global 100 this year, with supermarket chain Woolworths gaining top spot in Australia

for the second year running. AGL Energy and Blackmores rank second and third

respectively. When

looking at the APAC data it is encouraging see that Australia has the largest overall

percentage of female managers. Diversity and inclusion

continues to garner increased attention, with areas such as board diversity

hotly debated,” said Daryl Sisson, Managing Director, Pacific at Refinitiv.

“Six

ASEAN companies from Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand earned a place in this

year’s D&I Index Top 100, with Thailand’s Home Product Center PCL leading

the Southeast Asia region,” said Vernice Moh, Managing

Director, ASEAN at Refinitiv. “Our data also found that Malaysia and Singapore

have seen an 89% and 88% rise in board gender diversity respectively over the

last five years, which are among the largest increases in proportion of women

on boards globally. While there is still room for Southeast Asian countries to

create a more diverse and inclusive workforce relative to global and regional

peers, transparent reporting of D&I data and targets will enable ASEAN

companies to share best practices and further the region’s progress in the

years to come.”

The D&I Index is available on Refinitiv Workspace and Eikon, as are the underlying diversity and inclusion metrics,

which are used by financial professionals to evaluate sustainability related

risks and opportunities of companies across their investments, as well as

empower diversity-lens investing strategies. The D&I Index utilizes

innovative analytics to rate and score companies across 4 main pillars: Diversity,

Inclusion, People Development and Controversies. Only

companies with scores across all four pillars are assigned an overall score

(the average of the pillar scores). The top 100 ranked companies with the best

overall D&I scores are selected for the Index.

Diversity and Inclusion in

the workforce are core environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes, which

financial professionals are more frequently incorporating into their investment

strategies and capital allocation decisions.

COVID-19 has shone a light on why diversity is critical for business

recovery and resilience. As companies look to adapt to a new way of conducting

business post-COVID-19, diversity and inclusion factors need to be on the

agenda alongside financial resilience, environmental risks and workforce

health.

“The

global pandemic and social unrest this year has reinforced the focus on

diversity and inclusion in the workplace coming from different business

stakeholder groups,” said Elena Philipova, global head of ESG at

Refinitiv. “Our Diversity and Inclusion Index, now in its fifth year,

emphasizes the critical importance for companies to commit to, measure and

report on their diversity journey beyond gender. Sustainable and resilient

workforce is the fuel for businesses especially during volatile times. Refinitiv

remains fully committed to using our data assets, expertise and influence to

champion the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace — including

our own.”

For the second annual report, Refinitiv analyzed trends in diversity and

inclusion data, covering the following areas: trends in diversity and inclusion

data reported by public companies over the last five years; long/short

portfolio analysis using the Portfolio Analytics app in Refinitiv Eikon®; and the

constituents of the Refinitiv 2020 Diversity and Inclusion Index (based on the

second quarter 2020 index rebalance).

For more information about the Diversity and Inclusion report for 2020,

please visit:

https://www.refinitiv.com/en/resources/special-report/diversity-and-inclusion-at-workplace

The D&I

Index, launched in 2016, ranks the top 100 publicly traded companies globally

with the most diverse and inclusive workplaces, as measured by 24 metrics

across four key categories: Diversity,

Inclusion, People Development and

News Controversies. The Index is then calculated by weighing each metric

based on importance in the market and how each company compares with its peers.

APAC Companies in the Top 100 D&I

Index and their corresponding overall D&I percentage score (%):

Ranking Company Country Overall Score 13 Sony Corp Japan 76.75 24 Home Product Center

PCL Thailand 74.5 31 Singapore Airlines

Ltd. Singapore 73.25 35 Singapore

Telecommunications Limited Singapore 73 36 Shiseido Company,

Limited Japan 73 37 DiGi.Com Bhd Malaysia 73 48 Woolworths Group Ltd Australia 71.25 50 AGL Energy Ltd Australia 71.25 52 Korea Gas Corp South Korea 71.25 57 Petronas Gas Bhd Malaysia 70.5 58 Blackmores Limited Australia 70.5 61 CSL Limited Australia 70.25 67 Cathay Financial

Holding Co., Ltd. Taiwan 70 73 Arvida Group Ltd New Zealand 70 75 Commonwealth Bank of

Australia Australia 69.75 81 InvoCare Limited Australia 69.75 84 Nomura Holdings Inc Japan 69.5 87 NIB Holdings Limited Australia 69.5 88 Nestle (Malaysia)

Berhad Malaysia 69.5 93 Ausnet Services Ltd Australia 69.25 95 Vita Group Limited Australia 69.25

For more information about the D&I Index

(Methodology) please visit: https://www.refinitiv.com/content/dam/marketing/en_us/documents/methodology/diversity-inclusion-rating-methodology.pdf

For a complete list of the Top 100 Most Diverse & Inclusive

Organizations Globally, please visit: https://www.refinitiv.com/en/sustainable-finance/diversity-and-inclusion-top-100

To learn

what top-ranked institutions are saying about the D&I index, please visit:

https://www.refinitiv.com/content/dam/marketing/en_us/documents/reports/diversity-and-inclusion-quotes.pdf

Refinitiv provides innovative indices and

index-related services to the global financial community to help investors make

better decisions. Our index clients and partners rely upon the unparalleled

breath, depth, global network and vast data and content sets that only Refinitiv

can provide. Backed by the content, data, independence and global information

network of Refinitiv, our indices and index services are designed to suit any

need. For more information, go https://www.refinitiv.com/en/financial-data/indices.

About Refinitiv

Refinitiv is one of the world’s largest providers of

financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in

approximately 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading

platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving

global financial markets community – driving performance in trading,

investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management,

enterprise risk and fighting financial crime. For more information, visit: www.Refinitiv.com.