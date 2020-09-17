Chubb Charitable Foundation completes grants to support All Hands and Hearts initiatives in Asia Pacific
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17
September 2020 – The
Chubb Charitable Foundation announced today that it has completed two grants to All
Hands and Hearts, an organization which
addresses the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural
disasters around the world.
The Foundation’s grant will be channelled towards two initiatives in the
Asia Pacific, namely the Philippines Typhoon Mangkhut Relief and Australia
Bushfire Relief. In the Philippines, the Foundation’s grant of US$10,000 focuses
on two primary schools which accommodate more than 500 students aged 6-12 years
old. The schools are located in the Philippines’ northern Cagayan province,
which sustained destructive impacts of Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018. For Australia, the Foundation’s US$10,000 grant will
be used for environmental protection and livelihood support in communities
recovering from the combined impacts of the 2019 bushfires and COVID-19.
“We are impressed by All Hands and Hearts’ action-oriented philosophy to
natural disasters, which comprises response, recovery, resilience and renewal.
Through their active engagement with the community and volunteers, they get
straight to what the community needs most post-disaster while laying the
foundation for it to emerge stronger in the future. All Hands and Hearts’
efforts in the Philippines and Australia align well with the Chubb Charitable Foundation’s
focus on education as well as the environment and will go a long way towards making
a real difference in the respective communities.” said Paul McNamee, Regional
President for Chubb in Asia Pacific.
“All Hands and Hearts seeks to address the greatest
needs in communities devastated by natural disasters. With the generous support
of the Chubb Charitable Foundation, children in the Philippines have the chance
to receive a safe education in schools resilient to future disasters, as well
as access to clean drinking water, sufficient toilets and handwashing stations,
and outdoor play areas. In Australia, once COVID-19 restrictions allow, we plan
to support communities affected by the bushfires and further impacted by the
COVID-19 crisis. We are truly grateful for the Chubb Charitable Foundation’s
support for the long-term recovery of these communities that otherwise may not
receive the support they require,” said Bruce Linton, Chief Development Officer
for All Hands and Hearts.
About the Chubb Charitable Foundation
The
Chubb Charitable Foundation supports non-profit
organizations through grant-making and projects aligned with defined focus
areas including education, the environment, and poverty and health. The
Foundation believes that meaningful contributions that support our communities
globally provide lasting benefits to society, to Chubb and to Chubb employees.
Through philanthropy, global partnerships and company sponsored-volunteer
activities focused on giving the gift of time and donations, the Chubb
Charitable Foundation supports clearly defined projects that solve problems
with measurable and sustainable outcomes, helping people in the countries where
we live and work build productive and healthy lives. Our commitment to assist
those less fortunate and to be stewards of the planet is focused on the areas
of education, poverty and health, and the environment.
About Chubb
Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty
insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb
provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal
accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a
diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and
manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly
and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings,
broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local
operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York
Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb
maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other
locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional
information can be found at: chubb.com.
About All Hands and Hearts
All Hands and Hearts is
a volunteer-powered nonprofit that effectively and efficiently addresses the
immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters
around the globe. By listening to local people, and deploying our direct-impact
model, we are able to rebuild safe, resilient schools, homes and other
community infrastructure. Learn more at: allhandsandhearts.org.