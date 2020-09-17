Chubb Charitable Foundation completes grants to support All Hands and Hearts initiatives in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17

September 2020 – The

Chubb Charitable Foundation announced today that it has completed two grants to All

Hands and Hearts, an organization which

addresses the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural

disasters around the world.

The Foundation’s grant will be channelled towards two initiatives in the

Asia Pacific, namely the Philippines Typhoon Mangkhut Relief and Australia

Bushfire Relief. In the Philippines, the Foundation’s grant of US$10,000 focuses

on two primary schools which accommodate more than 500 students aged 6-12 years

old. The schools are located in the Philippines’ northern Cagayan province,

which sustained destructive impacts of Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018. For Australia, the Foundation’s US$10,000 grant will

be used for environmental protection and livelihood support in communities

recovering from the combined impacts of the 2019 bushfires and COVID-19.

“We are impressed by All Hands and Hearts’ action-oriented philosophy to

natural disasters, which comprises response, recovery, resilience and renewal.

Through their active engagement with the community and volunteers, they get

straight to what the community needs most post-disaster while laying the

foundation for it to emerge stronger in the future. All Hands and Hearts’

efforts in the Philippines and Australia align well with the Chubb Charitable Foundation’s

focus on education as well as the environment and will go a long way towards making

a real difference in the respective communities.” said Paul McNamee, Regional

President for Chubb in Asia Pacific.

“All Hands and Hearts seeks to address the greatest

needs in communities devastated by natural disasters. With the generous support

of the Chubb Charitable Foundation, children in the Philippines have the chance

to receive a safe education in schools resilient to future disasters, as well

as access to clean drinking water, sufficient toilets and handwashing stations,

and outdoor play areas. In Australia, once COVID-19 restrictions allow, we plan

to support communities affected by the bushfires and further impacted by the

COVID-19 crisis. We are truly grateful for the Chubb Charitable Foundation’s

support for the long-term recovery of these communities that otherwise may not

receive the support they require,” said Bruce Linton, Chief Development Officer

for All Hands and Hearts.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty

insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb

provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal

accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a

diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and

manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly

and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings,

broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local

operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York

Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb

maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other

locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional

information can be found at: chubb.com.

About All Hands and Hearts

All Hands and Hearts is

a volunteer-powered nonprofit that effectively and efficiently addresses the

immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters

around the globe. By listening to local people, and deploying our direct-impact

model, we are able to rebuild safe, resilient schools, homes and other

community infrastructure. Learn more at: allhandsandhearts.org.



