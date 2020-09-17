JANNPAUL revolutionises the global diamond market with the Decagon 10 Hearts & Arrows Diamond

SINGAPORE

newly designed and patented White Series Collection by Singaporean diamond

designer, Paul Hung, revolutionises light performance in fancy shaped diamonds.

Managing Director of JANNPAUL Singapore, Paul is one of the first diamond

designers to have shaken up the industry with the newest 10 Hearts & Arrows cuts

featured in the traditional fancy shaped diamonds.

Presently, fancy

shaped diamonds are still cut the same way they were in the 1960s. Back then,

they were cut for different unique shapes, rather than light performance.

However, this changed with the high-performing White Series diamonds, cut to

exacting standards for maximum brilliance. With far more superior technology

and tools, the White Series collection features fancy shaped diamonds – think

cushion, pear, oval,

and even a decagon – that redefine diamond cutting. In contrast to a 57-faceted

round diamond, the Decagon 10 HA – part of the White Series – boasts 111

facets, engineered for high scintillation and brilliance. Sold exclusively by

JANNPAUL, these fancy-shaped diamonds are a gamechanger in the global market.

With a wide range of cuts and

variables considered in the performance of a super ideal cut, the quality of these fancy shaped diamonds

lie in brilliance, dispersion and scintillation. The White Series diamonds are

cut to illuminate from every major and minor facet from the center, synergising

from crown to pavilion to deliver edge to edge brilliance. Under the ASET

scope, the refractive light of play produces a mosaic of light in motion. The

mark of a brilliant diamond is produced upon analysis at 90 degree angles, but

with the White Series, the diamonds are engineered to perform at natural,

titled angles under the perspective of a naked eye.

The soft launch of

the JANNPAUL White Series include fancy shaped diamonds such as the cushion,

pear, oval and decagon diamond cuts produced at competitive prices. Against other

premium diamonds, the White Series diamonds sport the highest fire and

scintillation, distributing sparkle evenly with minimal light leakages. With

superior light-performing angles, you will find these cuts to be truly

uncontested in the realm of bright white diamonds.

As diamonds are big-ticket

purchases, you want to be sure of exactly what makes the diamond worth the

spend. Recognisably, young adults planning for marriage also fall into the

category of first-time diamond buyers. Backed with research and a clear preference

for aesthetics, young buyers today delve into the scientifics and product

comparisons to come to consensus on diamond value. And by raising the benchmark

through comprehensive diamond education and free consultations, JANNPAUL is meeting

that standard.

Established in 2010, JANNPAUL

seeks to remove exploitative nature within the jewelry trade by producing super

ideal cut diamonds at competitive prices. With top light girdle performance and

spectacular symmetry, the newest Decagon 10 HA diamond makes the cut with an

unrivalled uniqueness.

