Temenos Banking Software available on Alibaba Cloud to Power Banks’ Digital Transformation

Temenos partners with Alibaba Cloud

to offer financial institutions scalability, performance, resilience and

innovation

Temenos cements its leadership in the cloud delivering its

software across all major public cloud providers

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND and HANGZHOU, CHINA – Media

OutReach – 17 September 2020 – Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking

software company, and Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence

backbone of Alibaba Group, today announced that Temenos Transact, its next

generation core banking product is now certified on Alibaba Cloud. Financial

institutions will be able to run Temenos’ mission-critical core banking

applications on Alibaba Cloud and benefit from elastic scalability, cost and

operational efficiencies. Banks can now easily adopt Temenos’ world-leading

banking software on the powerful Alibaba Cloud infrastructure.

More than 3,000 financial services institutions around the world

leverage Temenos’ modern, cloud-native and API-first technology. Banks can now

run Temenos’ core banking software in Alibaba Cloud and take advantage of the

speed to market and agility of the cloud, enabling them to quickly reinvent

their business models and their organization as a whole.

The growing demand for cloud-based and SaaS models is being accelerated

by the coronavirus pandemic as banks require more resilient and agile

technology propositions. Cloud has become the established method of software

deployment for smaller banks and neobanks that need to launch quickly with

minimal IT infrastructure cost. However, incumbent banks increasingly require

cloud-native software to future-proof their business, gain greater speed to

market as well as reduce IT complexity and costs.

Temenos’ core banking software will now be available on Alibaba Cloud,

and the two companies will jointly help banks go to market faster, open up new

business models, and achieve industry leading cost/income ratios. The two

companies are already engaged in proof of concepts with banks and have joint

customers in APAC.

Philip

Barnett, Director, Strategic Growth, Temenos, said: “We are delighted to extend our

leadership in the cloud and be the first to certify with Alibaba Cloud, a tech

giant and a source of innovation widely recognized for its leadership in

e-commerce and mobile payments. Cloud is the enabler for change; and

particularly during this challenging climate – it gives financial institutions

the agility and the resilience they need. Working with Alibaba Cloud we will

help banks to elastically scale based on demand and remove operational

complexities. Together we can help new entrants launch faster with lower costs

as well as large banks break down silos and collaborate internally and

externally, and provide outstanding customer experiences. Our certification on Alibaba

Cloud demonstrates that our cloud-agnostic banking platform enables banks to

pursue a multi-cloud strategy and have the highest levels of active-active

resilience with the cloud provider of their choice.”

Lancelot Guo, President of Ecosystem

and Sales Operations, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence: “We are delighted that Temenos has

certified on our cloud. Temenos is the market-leading, cloud-native banking

software provider accelerating the digital transformation for thousands of

worldwide financial institutions. Combined with our comprehensive suite of

cloud services, and a proven track record of delivering value, we together

boost the capabilities of financial institutions, allowing them to accelerate

their growth and innovation on the cloud.”

Temenos has been in the forefront of

software innovation, consistently investing 20% of its revenues in R&D and

is pioneering in cloud banking for the last 10 years. Temenos was the first

banking software provider to offer a core banking product in the cloud and the

first to offer cloud-to-cloud, active-active multi-cloud resilience to

eliminate downtime and dependency on a single cloud provider. Temenos enables

banks to significantly reduce their total cost of ownership through elastic

cloud scalability, distributed database technology and multi-cloud resilience,

all underpinned by the benefits of vendor and platform independence. Temenos

accelerates banks digital transformation helping them to become more agile and

innovate faster.

About Alibaba

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud

(www.alibabacloud.com), the digital technology and intelligence backbone of

Alibaba Group, is among the world’s top three IaaS providers, according to

Gartner, and the largest provider of public cloud services in China, according

to IDC. Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud computing

services to businesses worldwide, including merchants doing business on Alibaba

Group marketplaces, start-ups, corporations and government organizations.

Alibaba Cloud is the official Cloud Services Partner of the International

Olympic Committee.





About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the

world’s leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe,

including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily

transactions and client interactions of more than 500 million banking

customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front

office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks

to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational

excellence.

Temenos software is proven to

enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half

the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average.

These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation

versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks’ IT

investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.