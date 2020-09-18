Amazon introduces additional support measures to help small and medium businesses bounce back from COVID-19

Globally, Amazon

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18

September 2020 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) — In 2020, Amazon has provided

support to thousands of local retailers and helped many of them to build

thriving businesses by selling on Amazon.sg,

and is keen to do more. Now, local retailers selling on Amazon.sg who meet the eligibility

criteria can also receive the Digital

Resilience Bonus (DRB) administered by the Infocomm Media Development Authority

(IMDA). In addition, as part of Amazon’s continued global commitment to support

small and medium businesses (SMBs) during COVID-19, Amazon announced that it

will invest US$18 billion to help SMBs worldwide sell to customers, including

investments in logistics, tools, services, programs, and people. These

initiatives add on to the support measures for local retailers that Amazon has

leaned in to provide, including an ongoing

collaboration with Enterprise Singapore

on the eCommerce Booster Package which offers eligible local retailers a

one-time grant of up to S$9,000 when they register to sell with Amazon.sg.

“As local retailers

continue to adapt to the new normal, digitalisation is key to enabling them to

build resilience and tap into new revenue streams domestically and

internationally. Small and medium businesses

are a part of Amazon’s DNA and we remain committed to their success. The new initiatives will provide the necessary push in encouraging

local retailers to step up digitalisation efforts and we’re happy to work with IMDA on the Digital Resilience Bonus to offer additional support to them during this time of need,” said Bernard

Tay, Country Leader, Amazon.sg Seller Services and Head of Amazon Global

Selling Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

“The recently announced Digital Resilience Bonus (DRB)

under the SMEs Go Digital programme encourages retail and food services

enterprises to take prompt action in adapting to the new normal through

digitalisation. It is heartening to see industry leaders like Amazon coming

forward to enable businesses reach out to more customers online and help their

SME partners benefit from the DRB.” said Catherine Chong, Director, SMEs Go

Digital, IMDA.

Helping local retailers emerge

stronger from the pandemic

Since the onset of COVID-19, Amazon has introduced a

pipeline of initiatives targeted at supporting the local small and medium

business community in their online selling journey. These include:

New

resources by Amazon help retailers digitize

Amazon

announced that

it is on course to invest US$18 billion this year to help small and medium

businesses to sell to customers, including investments in logistics, tools,

services, programs, and people. Since the beginning of the year, Amazon has

launched more than 135 free tools and services to help sellers grow their sales

in Amazon’s store. In Singapore, Amazon recently launched

its Seller University, an

online education portal offering complimentary training videos and tools so

retailers new to eCommerce can learn how to create effective product listings

faster and master the key tools and applications for selling on Amazon.

Other resources available include

the Amazon Seller App for local

retailers with accounts on Amazon.sg to track sales and manage their business

via mobile. For retailers to build and nurture their businesses online, Amazon

also rolled out its Marketplace Appstore, a one-stop shop to discover

third-party applications and services for automating tedious business aspects,

and the Seller Forum, a resource for first-hand advice from fellow business

owners on selling with Amazon. Sellers can also join the Sell on Amazon Singapore Facebook page to connect with the community of sellers on

Amazon.sg.

Digital

Resilience Bonus (DRB) with IMDA

The DRB is one of the efforts by the Singapore Government

to uplift the digital capabilities of a broad base of enterprises. For a start,

the DRB will benefit the food services and retail sectors which have been

deeply affected by safe distancing measures amidst COVID-19. Amazon is one of

the e-commerce providers that qualifies as a solution for the DRB. Eligible

retailers who sell on Amazon.sg and fulfil the other mandatory requirements can

receive a one-time S$2,500 automatic cash payout. Detailed information on the

DRB, including its eligibility criteria can be found here and in

the Appendix.

Recognizing

home-grown businesses and celebrating their journeys

In a bid to raise more awareness for local businesses, Amazon

recently launched a dedicated

“Shop Local” storefront on Amazon.sg. The “Shop Local”

initiative features local brands’ founding stories and a plethora of products

from local businesses in categories such as home and home improvement,

electronics, kitchen and dining, health and personal care, toys and games,

groceries and more. The “Shop Local” storefront will shine a spotlight on the

diversity of local retailers selling on Amazon.sg, positioning them for

increased sales during Prime Day and throughout Q4.

For more information about selling on Amazon.sg, visit: amazon.sg/sell





APPENDIX:

FAQs

1. Eligibility criteria for the Digital

Resilience Bonus Payout (Reference)

To qualify for DRB, an enterprise must be: (i) incorporated on or

before 26 May 2020 with a Food Service or Retail SSIC code and (ii) using the

digital solutions between 1 June 2020 and 30 June 2021.

Eligible enterprises can receive payouts of up to S$10,000, if they:

they:

a) Adopt PayNow Corporate and PEPPOL

e-invoicing; and

b) Adopt the digital solutions in the

required categories

The payout for Category 1 and 2 is S$2,500 per

enterprise per category, while the payout for Category 3 is S$5,000 per enterprise.

Enterprises that fulfil all categories will receive S$10,000. Digital solutions

in each category are illustrated in the tables below.

Retail Solutions to

adopt in addition to PayNow and PEPPOL e-invoicing Bonus Amount Category

1 (i)

Accounting, (ii) HR/Payroll and (iii) Inventory Management $2,500 Category

2 E-commerce $2,500 Category

3 Data

mining and analytics $5,000

2. What are the types of retail

enterprises that qualify for DRB?

Retail enterprises include those in footwear, bags, clothing,

furniture, jewellery, watches, cosmetics, hardware, pet supplies, toys, books,

handphones and computer hardware. To view the full list of qualified SSIC for

Food Services and Retail sectors, please visit the Digital Resilience Bonus

webpage at www.imda.gov.sg/DRBonus.

3.

How do eligible retailers on Amazon.sg apply for

DRB?

Eligible Singapore retailers who have a digital presence on e-commerce

solutions including on Amazon.sg and have sales records between 1 June 2020 and

30 June 2021 will be eligible for the Category 2 payout of S$2,500. Retailers

also need to fulfil the baseline mandatory criteria, i.e. have a qualified

primary SSIC (as listed on IMDA’s website) as at 26 May 2020, be registered on the Nationwide E-invoicing

Network and have a PayNow Corporate account. Detailed information on the DRB can

be found here https://www.imda.gov.sg/DRBonus).

solutions including on Amazon.sg and have sales records between 1 June 2020 and 30 June 2021 will be eligible for the Category 2 payout of S$2,500. Retailers also need to fulfil the baseline mandatory criteria, i.e. have a qualified primary SSIC (as listed on IMDA’s website) as at 26 May 2020, be registered on the Nationwide E-invoicing Network and have a PayNow Corporate account. Detailed information on the DRB can be found here https://www.imda.gov.sg/DRBonus). There is no need for enterprises to apply for DRB. As a qualified

solution provider, Amazon submits the unique entity number (UEN) and business

name of Singapore retailers who made sales on Amazon.sg from 1 June 2020 to 30

June 2021. This submission is made on a monthly basis, starting from 5

September 2020 for Amazon.sg. IMDA checks whether the retailers have met the

other mandatory criteria and pays out S$2,500 to those who have, through their

PayNow Corporate accounts. No money is transferred to Amazon. Each eligible retailer

will receive this bonus only once for each Category.

4.

When will the payouts be made?

The first enterprises that adopted the pre-defined solutions have

received their first Bonus payouts in August. Those that adopt later will

receive their Bonus payouts in later months. IMDA has a monthly cycle of

assessing enterprises’ eligibility for the Bonus and making the Bonus payouts.

Assessment of eligibility for the DRB payouts is based on whether an enterprise has used the solution, regardless of the date when the solution was deployed.

an enterprise has used the solution, regardless of the date when the solution

was deployed.

The Bonus payout will be paid through your PayNow Corporate account. You can check your account statement to see if you have been paid.

account. You can check your account statement to see if you have been paid.

5. If I get paid for fulfilling Category 1,

and I subsequently qualify for Category 2, will I receive the second payout

upon fulfilment of Category 2?

Yes, the Bonus for each category will be extended to you if you

adopt all the solutions in that category and meet the mandatory requirements.

The total payout for each enterprise upon fulfilment of all three categories is

S$10,000.

6.

What is the frequency of the payouts?

Each eligible

retailer will receive the Digital Resilience bonus only once for each Category.

7.

Are retailers who have signed up for the Enterprise Singapore’s e-Commerce Booster Package with Amazon eligible to

receive the Digital Reslience Bonus?

Yes,

eligible retailers who qualify can benefit from both of these initiatives.

