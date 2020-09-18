China CITIC Bank International launches Refinitiv EFX distribution platform
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media
OutReach – 18 September 2020 – Refinitiv, one of the world’s largest
providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, today announced that China
CITIC Bank International has adopted Refinitiv Electronic Trading platform to
enhance its Foreign Exchange (FX) trading and distribution workflow.
In
today’s evolving FX markets, banks need flexible trading platforms and tools
that provide control over electronic pricing, distribution, and hedging to meet
the growing demands of their client base and improve internal efficiency and
mitigate operation risks.
With
Refinitiv Electronic Trading, over 300 banks across 80 countries globally are
already benefiting from a turnkey, next-generation e-commerce FX trading
solution. Refinitiv Electronic Trading offers a powerful suite of e-commerce products
to shape, configure and automate FX prices to customers through a number of
distribution channels and FX venues while streamlining risk management. The
platform’s auto-execution and smart order routing methods enable enhanced price
discovery and execution with minimal market impact, which have also been
critical in helping clients safely cope with much larger volumes from their
remote or virtual work environments.
Lijun Bai, Executive Director ACEO, Head of Wholesale
Banking Group and Treasury & Markets Group at CITIC International, said, “In today’s FX
market, we see a strong demand for electronic pricing, execution efficiency and
stability as the partner of our clients. Through the Refinitiv Electronic
Trading platform, we will be offering competitive prices in CNH and other major
FX currency pairs electronically, which we believe will improve the operational
and risk controlling efficiency for both our bank and our customers.”
David Day, Head of North Asia at Refinitiv, said, “As a leading trading
venue and data company for financial markets, we are proud to strengthen our
partnership with China CITIC Bank International, one of the leading Chinese
banks in the offshore market. Through Refinitiv Electronic Trading, CNCBI will
have access to an efficient and digitized FX trading platform to drive the
on-going growth of its foreign exchange business in both local and
international markets. Enabling e-commerce solutions for the industry two
decades ago, Refinitiv sits at the intersection of currencies FX venues,
technology and regulation globally. We will continue to promote the development
of efficient, fair and effective markets.”
For
more information on Refinitiv’s FX trading solutions, visit here.
About Refinitiv
Refinitiv is one of the world’s largest
providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000
institutions in over 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights,
trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving
global financial markets community – driving performance in trading,
investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management,
enterprise risk and fighting financial crime.