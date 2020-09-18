China CITIC Bank International launches Refinitiv EFX distribution platform

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media

OutReach – 18 September 2020 – Refinitiv, one of the world’s largest

providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, today announced that China

CITIC Bank International has adopted Refinitiv Electronic Trading platform to

enhance its Foreign Exchange (FX) trading and distribution workflow.

In

today’s evolving FX markets, banks need flexible trading platforms and tools

that provide control over electronic pricing, distribution, and hedging to meet

the growing demands of their client base and improve internal efficiency and

mitigate operation risks.

With

Refinitiv Electronic Trading, over 300 banks across 80 countries globally are

already benefiting from a turnkey, next-generation e-commerce FX trading

solution. Refinitiv Electronic Trading offers a powerful suite of e-commerce products

to shape, configure and automate FX prices to customers through a number of

distribution channels and FX venues while streamlining risk management. The

platform’s auto-execution and smart order routing methods enable enhanced price

discovery and execution with minimal market impact, which have also been

critical in helping clients safely cope with much larger volumes from their

remote or virtual work environments.

Lijun Bai, Executive Director ACEO, Head of Wholesale

Banking Group and Treasury & Markets Group at CITIC International, said, “In today’s FX

market, we see a strong demand for electronic pricing, execution efficiency and

stability as the partner of our clients. Through the Refinitiv Electronic

Trading platform, we will be offering competitive prices in CNH and other major

FX currency pairs electronically, which we believe will improve the operational

and risk controlling efficiency for both our bank and our customers.”

David Day, Head of North Asia at Refinitiv, said, “As a leading trading

venue and data company for financial markets, we are proud to strengthen our

partnership with China CITIC Bank International, one of the leading Chinese

banks in the offshore market. Through Refinitiv Electronic Trading, CNCBI will

have access to an efficient and digitized FX trading platform to drive the

on-going growth of its foreign exchange business in both local and

international markets. Enabling e-commerce solutions for the industry two

decades ago, Refinitiv sits at the intersection of currencies FX venues,

technology and regulation globally. We will continue to promote the development

of efficient, fair and effective markets.”

For

more information on Refinitiv’s FX trading solutions, visit here.

About Refinitiv

Refinitiv is one of the world’s largest

providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000

institutions in over 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights,

trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving

global financial markets community – driving performance in trading,

investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management,

enterprise risk and fighting financial crime.