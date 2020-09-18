Kerry Logistics Crowned the Winner of the CILT Award 2020 – Enterprise Award for Service Excellence
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 18 September 2020 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry
Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is delighted to be crowned the winner of the
CILT Award (the ‘Award’) 2020 – Enterprise Award for its outstanding service.
Organised
biennially by the
Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong (‘CILTHK’) to
recognise professional excellence and promote the best practice of transport
and logistics, the Award is categorised into two streams — the Enterprise Award and the
SME Award. A five-member judging panel, consisting of industry practitioners,
academics and professionals, presided over the assessment to laud service
excellence. The awardees were selected based on seven
criteria, namely, customer satisfaction, achieving United Nations Sustainable
Development Goals, infrastructure, innovation, operational effectiveness,
quality management and risk management & control.
William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said,
“We are very excited to win this award. CILTHK is a renowned organisation that
has been making great contribution to the development of professionals for the
logistics and transport industry in Hong Kong. While we celebrate this honour,
we also feel a sense of responsibility and pride in our job as a logistics
service provider, at a time when the global supply chain is facing
unprecedented chaos. Logistics demands are coming from all
quarters, and the role that the logistics industry plays in supporting everyday
lives is more important than ever. It is a role that Kerry Logistics is equipped
and ready to play well.”
About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)
Kerry
Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified
business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range
of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight
forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project
logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure
investment.
With a
global presence across 58 countries, Kerry Logistics Network has established a
solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure,
extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across
China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.
Kerry
Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the
largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
About the CILT Award
The
Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong (CILTHK) is a
statutory non-profit making professional body dedicated to promote, encourage
and coordinate the study and advancement of the science and arts of transport
and logistics. The CILT Award was first introduced in 2004 aiming to recognise
and applaud the outstanding achievements of any transport and logistics service
providers in Hong Kong. Under the theme ‘Service Excellence’, the Award is
categorised into two streams, namely ‘Enterprise Award’ and ‘SME Award’. This
biennial competition is organised for entries from both the logistics and
transport sectors and organisations that can demonstrate achievement in either
logistics or transport management with an aim to foster excellence in practice.
CILT Award is a prestigious recognition of the winner’s contributions to the
development of Hong Kong’s transport and logistics industry.