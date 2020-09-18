Kerry Logistics Crowned the Winner of the CILT Award 2020 – Enterprise Award for Service Excellence

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 18 September 2020 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry

Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is delighted to be crowned the winner of the

CILT Award (the ‘Award’) 2020 – Enterprise Award for its outstanding service.

Organised

biennially by the

Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong (‘CILTHK’) to

recognise professional excellence and promote the best practice of transport

and logistics, the Award is categorised into two streams — the Enterprise Award and the

SME Award. A five-member judging panel, consisting of industry practitioners,

academics and professionals, presided over the assessment to laud service

excellence. The awardees were selected based on seven

criteria, namely, customer satisfaction, achieving United Nations Sustainable

Development Goals, infrastructure, innovation, operational effectiveness,

quality management and risk management & control.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said,

“We are very excited to win this award. CILTHK is a renowned organisation that

has been making great contribution to the development of professionals for the

logistics and transport industry in Hong Kong. While we celebrate this honour,

we also feel a sense of responsibility and pride in our job as a logistics

service provider, at a time when the global supply chain is facing

unprecedented chaos. Logistics demands are coming from all

quarters, and the role that the logistics industry plays in supporting everyday

lives is more important than ever. It is a role that Kerry Logistics is equipped

and ready to play well.”

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry

Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified

business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range

of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight

forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project

logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure

investment.

With a

global presence across 58 countries, Kerry Logistics Network has established a

solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure,

extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across

China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry

Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the

largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About the CILT Award

The

Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong (CILTHK) is a

statutory non-profit making professional body dedicated to promote, encourage

and coordinate the study and advancement of the science and arts of transport

and logistics. The CILT Award was first introduced in 2004 aiming to recognise

and applaud the outstanding achievements of any transport and logistics service

providers in Hong Kong. Under the theme ‘Service Excellence’, the Award is

categorised into two streams, namely ‘Enterprise Award’ and ‘SME Award’. This

biennial competition is organised for entries from both the logistics and

transport sectors and organisations that can demonstrate achievement in either

logistics or transport management with an aim to foster excellence in practice.

CILT Award is a prestigious recognition of the winner’s contributions to the

development of Hong Kong’s transport and logistics industry.